Mauricio Pochettino ‘to Stay’ for USMNT Matches vs. Haiti Despite Man Utd Ties

Amid the current chaos and uncertainty, the players of the U.S. men’s national team might actually see some stability.

The USMNT is currently grouped for the 10-day November international window, training at Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer national training center outside of Atlanta in preparation for a two-legged tie against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Advancement to the Nations League final as well as an automatic berth to the 2027 Gold Cup are both at stake.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is now reportedly expected to see out the November camp and lead the squad as planned in the two upcoming matches, despite his increasing ties to Manchester United, per The Athletic.

The 54-year-old Argentine boss has quickly emerged as the frontrunner to take the helm of the Premier League giants, with current United boss Michael Carrick potentially set to be fired in person on Thursday. According to the most recent reports, Pochettino has already ironed out all personal terms and verbally agreed to the position across the Atlantic, despite inking a new, four-year contract with U.S. Soccer just this August.

Once United negotiate the reported $10 million buyout for Pochettino with U.S. Soccer—a sum likely to increase if Pochettino’s staff also makes the move to Old Trafford, the new deal could be finalized well before the Stars and Stripes take the pitch against Haiti. United return to club action as soon as Nov. 22 against Liverpool, a blockbuster league matchup that the club would certainly want Pochettino on the touchline for.

‘Business As Usual’ for USMNT

Settling in for Saturday.



Let’s get after it! pic.twitter.com/nLpKqpmjxn — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 11, 2026

Pochettino was seen greeting the players as normal on Wednesday for training, embracing 17-year-old star Cavan Sullivan as well as chatting with three U-20 players called up to join training. He spoke of the day’s agenda and had not addressed the United rumors, at least by Wednesday morning.

“It’s kinda been business as usual here,” USMNT stalwart center back Chris Richards told The Athletic. “... We’ve just kept our head down. We’re training and playing like we don’t hear anything.

“We’re training like he’s going to be the coach tomorrow, because we don’t know what’s gonna happen or what’s not gonna happen,” Richards added. “… If you focus too much on what could happen, you won’t be able to really focus on what is happening.”

Pochettino sticking around for Concacaf Nations League play is positive news for U.S. Soccer, who would have faced the extremely difficult task of finding a quick replacement for the matches, especially if Pochettino’s supporting staff is also headed to the red side of Manchester.

The most obvious replacement on an interim basis is U-23 USMNT manager Steve Cherundolo; however, he is currently in Spain for the training camp with his own squad through Tuesday.

As for a long-term replacement for Pochettino, there are several names circling. Pep Guardiola has emerged as the successor U.S. Soccer reportedly wants most.