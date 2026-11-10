U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino could be headed for the exit door, emerging as a frontrunner to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United upon the return of Premier League action following the November international break.

After commanding the Red Devils to just one Premier League win across the first 10 matches of the new season—and seeing the club drop into the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years, Carrick finds himself on the chopping block, reportedly set to be fired within the coming hours or days.

Pochettino is currently under contract in the States through the 2030 World Cup; however, his deal reportedly includes a buyout clause worth around $10 million, a sum United may be just desperate enough to pay.

The Argentine boss, formerly at the helms of Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, has been honest about his “ambition” to return to the club level.

“We are still young, and I think coming back is always my goal,” the 54-year-old said in September. “To win the Premier League, to be in the Premier League and to build a project with the possibility of winning.

“I love the football here,” he added. “I think to have the chance again is one of my wishes and I hope that happens.”

If Pochettino is in fact on his way to the red side of Manchester, who could replace him at the helm of the USMNT? The Americans have strong ambitions for the 2030 World Cup, which would require a leader that can successfully build on the foundation Pochettino has laid.

B.J. Callaghan

B.J. Callaghan led Nashville SC to the best regular season in MLS history. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Off the back of making Major League Soccer history, B.J. Callaghan could be an outside contender to replace Pochettino.

Callaghan extended his contract with Nashville SC through the 2028–29 season in February; however, U.S. Soccer may still be inclined to pry him away.

Not only does the 45-year-old out of Ventnor City, N.J. have experience with the USMNT—serving as the team’s interim manager back in 2023, he has also proven his managerial worth tenfold over the past two seasons in MLS.

2025 was his first full season in Nashville, and although the club did not win the MLS Cup that year, Callaghan still achieved several club records, including the most single-season wins (22 all competition) and the longest unbeaten streak (15 all competitions). He also led the Boys in Gold to their first-ever trophy: the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

His 2026 campaign has been even more prolific, establishing this Nashville squad as the single greatest regular season team in MLS history. They surpassed Inter Miami’s 2024 squad (74) for the highest points tally in MLS regular season history (77) and also set league records for most wins (23), fewest losses (3), points per game (2.26), win percentage (79.4), fewest goals conceded (25) and the largest Supporters’ Shield points margin (13).

It was total domination from Callaghan’s men, who seem destined to hoist their first-ever MLS Cup. Meanwhile, their manager could be headed out the door.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann most recently managed Germany at the 2026 World Cup. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann could also be a worthwhile replacement for Pochettino.

The 39-year-old from West Germany most recently commanded the German national team at the 2026 World Cup, taking over at the helm in 2023 after stints as manager for TSG Hoffenheim (2016–19), RB Leipzig (2019–21) and Bayern Munich (2021–23).

He issued his resignation soon after Germany’s shock exit to Paraguay in the round of 32 last summer and has been a free agent ever since. Nagelsmann has shown an interest in returning to the club game; however, if U.S. Soccer comes calling, it may be too enticing of an offer to refuse.

It may not have worked wonders at Germany, but his managerial style on the surface is quite suitable to the USMNT’s style of play. The German boss is known for his tactical flexibility, which could be a strength for an American team still discovering its key players and most successful formation. He is also known for his aggressive pressing and counter attacking, a tactic that worked well at the World Cup for Pochettino, who has foregrounded an identity of aggressive front-footedness.

There is one potential red flag, though. Nagelsmann’s defense fell incredibly short at the World Cup, seeing Germany display a leaky backline throughout the entire tournament. It’s what ultimately led to the powerhouse’s early demise.

If the USMNT is really to achieve its big ambitions come 2030, defense is the one element that must be shored up fast. With the retirement of the veteran center back Tim Ream, there is currently a massive hole in the Americans’ backline that must be filled by someone as consistent as his center back partner, Chris Richards.

Steve Cherundolo

Steve Cherundolo is the manager of the U-23 squad. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Steve Cherundolo would be a rather straightforward replacement for Pochettino, perhaps even on an interim basis.

The two already work closely together, given Cherundolo is the recently appointed manager of the U-23 U.S. men’s national team, which will compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Cherundolo and Pochettino share several budding stars between their rosters, such as Peyton Miller, Brooklyn Raines, Damion Downs and Cole Campbell, collaborating to best develop those youngsters into USMNT legends of the future.

Although Cherundolo’s managerial talents have yet to be put to test with the U-23 squad, he previously thrived at the helm of Los Angeles FC. In his first season, he led the Black and Gold to the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, while also breaking the record for the most MLS wins as a first-year manager (21). LAFC went on to win the MLS Cup that season as well.

LAFC remained a Western Conference powerhouse in the subsequent years and even won the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, before Cherundolo stepped down at the end of 2025.

Aside from his managerial success, Cherundolo is a USMNT legend himself. The defender racked up 87 appearances for the USMNT between 1999 and 2012 and featured in both the 2006 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup.

Roberto Martínez

Roberto Martínez could replace Pochettino. | Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Roberto Martínez is another manager U.S. Soccer could call.

The 53-year-old has extensive international coaching experience, managing Belgium for six years (2016–22) before taking over for Portugal (2023–26).

He led the Seleção das Quinas to their second-ever UEFA Nations League title in 2025, defeating reigning champions Spain on penalties; however, it was Spain that got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. the following summer, defeating them 1–0 in the World Cup round of 16. Portugal’s early exit was followed by Martínez’s immediate resignation. He has been a free agent ever since.

The Spanish boss was criticized heavily for how he handled Ronaldo at the World Cup, accused of “pander[ing]” the rather-ineffectual 41-year-old star by playing him nearly every minute of the tournament. Ronaldo scored twice against group stage opponent Uzbekistan in a rather simple 5–0 thumping, but had just one other finish all tournament: a penalty kick against Croatia in the round of 32.

Fortunately for Martínez, there is no national hero of Ronaldo’s stature to contend with on the USMNT. Even “Captain America,” Christian Pulisic, has begun to lose his luster.

Martínez reportedly remains open to another international opportunity, and his World Cup experience could come in hand for the Americans. His Spanish-influenced possession-based style could also be an interesting element to a USMNT team in the process of leaning more into its technical capabilities.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has expressed interest in moving to the U.S. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola really needs no introduction. One of the most successful managers in the history of the sport is currently a free agent.

After an unprecedented, trophy-filled 10 years at the helm of Manchester City (2016–26), the 55-year-old Spaniard called it quits in May, citing a lack of “energy” and a plan to “rest” following the end of the season.

Six months later, Guardiola could be ready to return to the soccer world, perhaps to a position less intense than the daily rigors of club play.

It’s not entirely out of the question that Guardiola could become the U.S.’s next international manager. He has exclaimed his affinity for the nation, even living in New York City with his family for a year between 2012 and 2013 while on sabbatical. He has frequently returned to the Big Apple, as recently as this fall to support Man City’s sister club, New York City FC.

Managing the USMNT could be a win-win for everyone. For Guardiola, it could be the perfect way to marry a less demanding lifestyle with the fulfillment of working with a team that has an incredibly high ceiling, yet still needs tremendous development and growth. For the Stars and Stripes, having Guardiola would make a historic run at the 2030 World Cup not just a dream but, rather an expectation.