Man Utd ‘Finalizing’ Mauricio Pochettino Deal But Michael Carrick Question Remains

Manchester United are reportedly “finalizing” a contract for Mauricio Pochettino before even settling on a decision to fire the club’s current manager, Michael Carrick, with several steps in both processes still to take.

After United sunk into the Premier League relegation zone this deep into a season for the first time in 40 years, Carrick’s enduring future was always going to be a question—even if the man himself was adamant it would be business as usual.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, the pillored pair who had so effusively celebrated United’s stoppage-time equalizer against Aston Villa on Sunday, reportedly came to the conclusion that a change of manager would be necessary. In keeping with the characteristic convoluted channels of communication at the club, Berrada and Wilcox flew to Monaco to put their case forward to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

While all the machinations surrounding Carrick’s future are still ongoing, United have settled on Pochettino as his ideal replacement, according to The Athletic. The likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte had all been floated but it’s the current U.S. men’s national team manager who is in advanced negotiations with the Red Devils.

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What Still Has to Happen for Man Utd to Hire Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a return to the Premier League. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

United still need to conclude terms with Pochettino and waited before reaching out to U.S. Soccer. That delay may reveal how much of a formality those negotiations are expected to be. The Overlap’s Mike Keegan has claimed that there are talks as to whether Pochettino will oversee the USMNT’s two upcoming fixtures in the Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti this month before taking the dugout for the trip to Liverpool on Nov. 22.

It has been widely reported that United will need to pay around $10 million to buy Pochettino out of his USMNT contract, while “millions more” will be required to extricate the Argentine’s trusted assistants. It was Pochettino’s assistant, Jesús Pérez, who spent his days off while the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur traveling up to Manchester to visit the National Football Museum.

During a session with journalists at the World Cup over the summer, Pochettino joked to his assistant: “One day your dream comes true. You go to Manchester United.” Pérez shot back: “United should have got you.”

“Future, future!” Pochettino chuckled.

What’s Left for Carrick Back in Manchester?

It’s not looking promising for Michael Carrick. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

It can be easily forgotten but Carrick is still a Manchester United employee. The former midfielder took training on Tuesday and Wednesday as usual, arriving early in the morning to oversee the preparations of those not on international duty.

There is the suggestion from some outlets that United have also been considering keeping Carrick and bolstering his backroom staff. This was a tactic repeatedly taken up by the club’s most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who cycled through a long list of assistants to develop the team’s playing style during his quarter-century reign. Nevertheless, the prevailiing expectation is a widespread change of personnel.

Berrada and Wilcox being in Monaco, the tax haven which Ratcliffe just so happens to call home, complicates Carrick’s exit. BBC Sport report that the executives intend to discuss the situation face-to-face with Carrick, adding in just another travel delay to elongate a process which has been rumbling on for weeks already.