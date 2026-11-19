“Not everything in football can be measured by results,” Mauricio Pochettino declared at one of his many farewell press conferences as U.S. men’s national team manager this month (presumably after looking at the numbers behind his reign).

“I believe we have helped build something important for the future of soccer in this country.”

After two years, three tournaments and one snazzy safari outfit, Pochettino brought an abrupt halt to his USMNT tenure to take the Manchester United job he has always pined after. There have been hugs and high fives, recriminations and reconciliations, scathing accusations and confused shrugs of the shoulders while trying to pick apart quite what to make of “Pochismo,” as it was fleetingly dubbed.

“I am proud of what we achieved,” the man himself declared, lest there be any doubt. But should he be?

Results

Mauricio Pochettino managed to win a World Cup knockout game at the 2026 World Cup. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

To begin with, let’s set the parameters under consideration. By Pochettino’s own admission, he had absolutely zero interest in any of the results achieved on the field in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup. “It’s important to use these games like a training session,” he scoffed in September 2025 after losing 2–0 to South Korea.

“The most important is to arrive [at the World Cup] in a very good condition and win the first game, the second game, the third game, go onto the next round, and go on to win.

“For sure, no one is going to remember this press conference if that happens.”

That spiky press conference has been preserved even though the U.S. did step up when it mattered most—until it didn’t.

The run to the World Cup round of 16 can be framed in many different ways. The U.S. won three matches on home soil over the summer, as many as the team had been able to muster across the previous two decades combined. However, that same campaign ended in a humiliating round of 16 defeat to Belgium, which is just as far as Gregg Berhalter managed in 2022.

This is the issue with looking solely at results and statistics, they can be morphed to fit whatever narrative you want—especially ones as middling and malleable as those achieved by Pochettino. The real insight comes from digging beneath the surface.

Grade: C+

Belief

The crowd got involved on USMNT matchdays. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

This intangible concept of having “belief” was a core pillar of Pochettino’s entire tenure. “When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone,” he wrote in his farewell social media post. “I hope today that belief is strong, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team.”

Heading into the World Cup, U.S. Soccer chief executive JT Batson framed success to the Financial Times as a series of questions; “Does the team inspire belief? Does it make you proud? Do you want to wear your jersey? Do you want to wear something with an American flag?” By that metric, the tournament was an overriding triumph.

After a slow start hampered by the distraction of a memorable NBA Finals, the country emphatically got behind “Coach Poach.” The buoyant mood on a sunny Seattle day ahead of the USMNT’s round of 16 tie at Lumen Field captured the collective interest in the sport, with the cheers of fans watching a drab tie between Portugal and Spain on a glut of giant outdoor screens seeping between the brickwork of the blocks in Downtown.

Even in a city as sprawling and disparate as Los Angeles—where the USMNT played most of its tournament games—World Cup fever still bubbled above the surface, with seemingly every bar suddenly in the possession of a FOX Sports subscription to stream each match. It was striking how the thirst for the tournament could even survive turbulence: almost every row on my Delta flight along the West Coast had a phone tipped horizontally to show Argentina’s miraculous comeback against Egypt in the round of 16.

Batson certainly framed this aspect of Pochettino’s job as mission accomplished: “I think one of the most important things Mauricio has done is get everyone to believe in our player pool and in our program.”

Grade: B+

Player Culture

Mauricio Pochettino loves a hug. | Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This is an intriguing question, the answer to which would appear to depend on the person being asked.

In Pochettino’s telling, he straightened out a rabble group, the box of lemons on his office desk soaking up all the bad energy left behind by Berhalter. “Now,” he claimed last year, “the players that we call all want to come, and want to make the effort.”

That may be a generous interpretation of events. The group Pochettino inherited was hardly a splintered mess—the determination shown in a narrow, contentious defeat to Uruguay in the 2024 Copa América demonstrated that everyone was still pulling in the same direction.

“I think we already had camaraderie,” Weston McKennie, one of many players who bridged the gap between both regimes recently concluded, before adding: “But he [Pochettino] brought us a little closer together.”

Whatever the amount of change, Julian Hall, one of the young players who represent Pochettino’s greatest legacy, certainly paints a bright picture of the current culture: “No matter what happens, we stick together. No matter what happens in the game, no matter what happens off the field, we, we stick together as a team and as a country.”

Grade: B+

Intensity and Identity

After belting out a rendition of Country Roads to celebrate defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, Pochettino was asked if he felt a little bit American. No, he laughed. “I am 200% Argentine,” repeating it three times to make sure this wasn’t lost in translation.

That is perhaps his greatest success: Pochettino didn’t adapt to his new surroundings so much as build the team in his own image.

That chiefly took the form of intensity, in every sense of the word.

“I think Poch definitely raised the standard since he’s been in charge,” surmised Folarin Balogun, the fleet-footed forward who benefitted most from the direct, transition game Pochettino implemented.

“I think you guys have seen that, just the intensity of training, how we approach games, he’s changed our way of thinking as players, from calling the friendlies that we have in certain camps official games, not official games. He wants us to just be of a mindset to go out there and win.”

This intensity is one of the trends that survived the post-World Cup reboot, as demonstrated by the youngest member of the new roster, Cavan Sullivan, scoring his record-breaking goal against Mexico thanks to winning the ball high up the pitch.

There is a clear way the USMNT plays which has rarely been the case throughout the program’s recent history, offering Pochettino’s successor an obvious platform from which to build.

Grade: A

Player Pool

The USMNT are handing the keys to the kids. pic.twitter.com/cpWbBzfEFb — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 27, 2026

When the topic of the 2002 World Cup roster which made it to the quarterfinals was put to Pochettino in the run up to the tournament on home soil, he spikily asked: “I think more than half the squad from MLS, no?” Eleven of the 23 players in that squad came from MLS.

“I don’t know, after came the idea of, ‘if you play in the MLS, you cannot be in the national team.’ I don’t know,” Pochettino said, seemingly sarcastically. “O.K.”

Despite coming from the European elite, Pochettino showed more faith in the U.S. top flight than most of his American predecessors. That has only been underscored since the World Cup, with a glut of talented, home-based teenagers blossoming across the six final fixtures of his tenure.

“He also showed belief in young players, brought them in and made sure nobody felt too comfortable or got complacent,” McKennie pointed out.

“I think he’s shown that if you’re performing for your club and you come here and perform as well, then you deserve to be here. And if you’re not performing, it doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done in the past ... your position is always up for grabs.”

That is one of the healthiest traits of any national team.

Grade: A

Support

Lumen Field in Seattle was its quintessential electrifying atmosphere at the World Cup. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

The support for the USMNT at the World Cup was hard to miss. Fans seemed to approach each fixture like Halloween in July, dressing up as any vaguely nationalistic symbol so long as it was painted red, white and blue.

One fan decked out in a star-spangled hot dog suit sticks in the memory from that first game against Paraguay. “What?!” he shouted when he saw the South American fans filtering through SoFi parking lot in their red-and-white-stripes. “Paraguay wear our jerseys, how are we going to know who to root for?”

Most in attendance figured out who to cheer and Pochettino savored the atmosphere created by the 70,492 people more than his players’ efforts in a 4–1 win. A year on from the humiliation of being repeatedly outnumbered on home soil in the Gold Cup against local rivals, Pochettino’s rallying cry had been answered.

That, however, was down to the power of the World Cup rather than the manager.

Before the U.S. took on Mexico in October in Glendale, Ariz., Pochettino optimistically predicted a 50–50 split in the crowd. The U.S. media officer sat next to him couldn’t stifle their laugh. Once again, the green shirts of Mexico would dominate, just as Haitian fans did across both legs of the recent Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Pochettino can at least take solace from the fact that those in the stands rooting for the U.S. in his final match sent him on his way with one last chant: “Thank you, Poch! Thank you, Poch!”

Grade: B-

Overall

Mauricio Pochettino leaves the USMNT with his head held high. | Kohjiro Kinno/ Sports Illustrated

Was Pochettino’s tenure a success or failure—or even a successful failure? The fact that it’s a question without a clear answer is probably where the manager can take some credit; there were no shortage of critics lining up to brandish his predecessors in very unflattering terms.

The ground has been laid for another manager, perhaps with a longer-term view for the project, to build on Pochettino’s work—which was, itself, a continuation of Berhalter’s drastic reshape ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

“Anyone who takes a job wants to leave it better than when they got there,” U.S. Soccer CEO Batson declared at Pochettino’s send-off, “and I think we can all agree that the men’s national team program, and U.S. Soccer more broadly, is in a much stronger position than it was a few years ago.”

Grade: B