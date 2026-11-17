After two years on the international stage, soon-departing U.S. men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t help but admit he “misses” the grind and demands of managing one of Europe’s top clubs.

Pochettino arrived to the United States with a stacked résumé, boasting managerial experience with Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, among others. The Argentine left behind the club level to take charge of a floundering USMNT in September 2024, and he spent the next two years elevating the Stars and Stripes.

Fresh off a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino inked a new four-year contract with the USMNT, only to rip up the deal four months later to take over for Michael Carrick at Manchester United. The 54-year-old insisted it was the “most difficult decision” of his career while holding back tears, but he later couldn’t deny the excitement of returning to the club level.

Even though United currently sit in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years and have just three wins to their name and a wildly underwhelming squad this season, Pochettino is welcoming the challenge—and the pressure.

“Yes, I know, I know,” Pochettino said when reminded of what awaits him at Old Trafford. “But this part of it is what I miss a little bit.”

The new United boss gestured to the pit of his stomach. “I miss to be, every day, no, [feeling] something here.”

Pochettino Jumped at Chance to Return to Europe

Mauricio Pochettino became familiar with the pros and cons of managing a national team. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Over the last two years, Pochettino experienced the stark differences between managing at the club and international levels. The Argentine had much more time off, fewer media demands and for the most part, much lower expectations overseeing the Stars and Stripes.

But for such a hands-on, elite manager like Pochettino, who previously spent his entire career managing European clubs, those newfound benefits didn’t fully scratch the itch.

“You need to watch games, you need to travel, you need to do administrative things. That is nice. It’s good,” he said. “But every day to be involved: press conference, training, everything. It’s true that when arrive this type of possibility with United, you say: ‘Yes, I want that. I want to prove again myself.’”

Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur for five years. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Going from preparing Tottenham to play in a Champions League final to preparing the USMNT for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti are two opposite ends of the spectrum. The World Cup brought much more excitement, but that is an opportunity that comes only once every four years.

In the meantime, Pochettino was looking at months without matches or in-person interactions with his players. And when they did meet up, it was typically just for two games in two weeks before they parted ways again—and a lot of the time, those games were just international friendlies played in front of half-empty crowds.

It’s no surprise the manager couldn’t turn down United. The opportunity to return to the high demands of the club level was too good to pass up, especially when the destination was Old Trafford. But it might not be long before Pochettino eats his words.

United Comes With the Ultimate Pressure

Michael Carrick was fired during the November international break. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pochettino missed the grind of club soccer? Well, he is getting his wish in a major way. The new United boss will make his debut in the dugout at Anfield on Sunday, Nov. 22. There’s no greater “welcome back to the Premier League” than a date with Liverpool.

There will hardly be a second for Pochettino to catch his breath before the Red Devils are back in action midweek against Sporting CP, seeking their third Champions League win of the 2026–27 league phase.

By the time Pochettino settles in, the frenetic holiday period will rain down chaos; United play seven games in December alone. The pressure, the scrutiny and the daily responsibilities will all come rushing back to the former Spurs boss, who inked a two-and-a-half year deal with the 20-time English champions.

Any position in the Premier League comes with similar demands, but none comes with greater expectations than United. The Red Devils are desperate to recapture their previous highs, and even more desperate to simply get back to winning ways.

As the eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left his post in 2013, Pochettino will not be given an abundance of grace and time to solve the deep-rooted issues plaguing United. But that looming pressure seems like just the thing he missed the most while in charge of the USMNT.