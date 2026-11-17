Mauricio Pochettino was so confident about the lofty standing he has given the role of being U.S. men’s national team manager that Pep Guardiola wasn’t the only marquee European coach he put forward for the position. Apparently, Antonio Conte could even consider the role.

Despite swiftly accepting the advances of Manchester United, Pochettino demonstrated how much he valued his status at the helm of the USMNT when he broke down in tears at his farewell press conference. It may have been “the most difficult decision” of his career to step away four months into a four-year contract, but anyone given the chance to take this opportunity should have a very easy thought process.

“Take it,” was Pochettino’s blunt response when asked about his advice for Guardiola, who has been billed as a top target for U.S. Soccer amid reports that he will turn down the job regardless.

“It’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation,” the outgoing coach insisted. “Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people—the players can fit his style.”

However, the appeal of the USMNT job shouldn’t only apply to Guardiola.

Antonio Conte Name-Checked by Passionate Pochettino

Antonio Conte was linked with Manchester United briefly. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

When the USMNT last appointed a superstar manager with a European track record, Jürgen Klinsmann burned so many bridges the federation had to build an entirely new project on that scorched Earth. Pochettino was the first non-American-born manager appointed by U.S. Soccer since 2016 and the proud Argentine is confident that he has set a template for another foreign candidate to follow. Even a figure like former Chelsea and Napoli boss Conte.

“The vision from Europe, I promise it is completely different after the World Cup,” Pochettino claimed. “Now, being head coach of the USA is more prestigious.

“If Manchester United, or Real Madrid, or Barcelona is coming for the U.S. coach, if you start to think about that, if you are another coach—maybe [Antonio] Conte, someone else, you say, ‘Oh, this is a great opportunity.’ [In my case], ‘Oh, Pochettino, from Chelsea he goes to the U.S.? And now to Manchester United.’”

Conte is unattached and had been one of the candidates put forward to rival Pochettino for the Manchester United job, with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe the Italian’s leading advocate, per The Athletic.

A serial title winner across the Premier League and Serie A, Conte would come with an even better reputation for success than Pochettino, plus the added benefit of managing Italy at the 2016 European Championship with such distinction—a penalty shootout defeat to Germany curtailed a bright run to the quarterfinals.

However, Conte has shown no interest in returning to international management, instead openly pining after one of the big behemoths of the club game.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more,” he recently declared. “Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

The USMNT can’t quite compete with that job description, whatever Pochettino may argue.