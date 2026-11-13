Tearful Mauricio Pochettino Claims USMNT Exit the ‘Most Difficult Decision’

A teary-eyed Mauricio Pochettino addressed reporters on Friday, citing his exit as U.S. men’s national team manager as “the most difficult decision of [his] career.”

It’s been a whirlwind week for Pochettino after, from seemingly out of nowhere, he was installed as the favorite to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager. Talk quickly became action as the Red Devils fired their legendary former midfielder on Thursday, and Pochettino was confirmed as United’s new boss—reportedly on a two-and-a-half year contract—less than 24 hours later.

“It's difficult to talk now,” Pochettino said, sat between U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and President Cindy Parlow Cone. “I'm an very emotional guy. It's a very sad decision.”

The extraordinary moment Mauricio Pochettino is moved to tears when discussing his exit from the USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qd9Ih9wVV4 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 13, 2026

The press conference, originally scheduled to preview Saturday’s Concacaf Nations League clash with Haiti, was unsurprisingly derailed by Pochettino’s shock decision. Nevertheless, he and his staff will be on the touchline for both legs of the USMNT’s quarterfinals matches, on Saturday and Tuesday, before packing their bags for the Premier League and beginning operations at Old Trafford officially on Wednesday.

MORE ON MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S ARRIVAL AT MAN UTD

For years, Pochettino has been up front about his dream of one day managing United, but it was his deep gratitude and affection for the USMNT that prompted him to at least see out the November camp.

“I appreciate the program that we were evolving together, that’s what makes even more difficult the decision,” he explained. “A decision in some part is a very sad decision, but in other parts, we are professionals, and we need to find the next step, try to make our dreams come true.”

Pochettino had just inked a new, long-term contract with U.S. Soccer in August that not only kept him at the helm of the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup, but also involved him deeply in the federation’s youth pathways and initiatives. He wasn’t just a coach. He was an integral part of the federation as a whole, which made his decision to exit all the more challenging and heartbreaking.

“Yes, I had signed a new deal until 2030, but the [U.S. Soccer] federation knows not so many opportunities appear in your life like Manchester United,” Pochettino remarked. “And of course when that arrives, it’s difficult to turn down that situation.”

He added: “When these moments arrive they are always tough, not easy decisions. Normally it’s the opposite—you are sacked and you cry because you want to stay and you are sacked. But in this case it’s the opposite. It’s a really tough decision but at the same time I’m really excited for what’s ahead. But now is not the time to talk, it’s the time to show commitment and to prepare for the next two games.”

Pochettino Leaves Big Legacy at USMNT

Pochettino accomplished a lot in two years. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino manned the USMNT’s helm for just over two years, assuming the role in September 2024. Both Batson and Parlow Cone were keen to recognize the tremendous foundation he laid in that short time.

“Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture,” Batson said in U.S. Soccer’s official announcement Friday morning. “What we are most proud of goes beyond the wins. He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the youth national team to the senior team. Those changes are now embedded in how we operate, and we will keep building on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage.”

Parlow Cone addressed Pochettino at the press conference: “You’ve contributed to the program getting better ... I want to give you a heartfelt thank you and we’re going to miss you. We are in a stronger place today than we were two years ago.”

Pochettino likewise reflected on the work he and his staff have done, none of which is more apparent than the clear identity he established for the USMNT. For the first time in many years, the Americans possessed a distinct style and sense of self on the pitch, evidenced by their invigorating run at the home World Cup.

“We recovered our motivation, we recovered our capacity to dream big, the capacity to train players that really want to improve and really want to share good moments, players that really care about the federation and this country,” Pochettino said. “They want to put the country and the federation in the place that it deserves to be.”

“A big thank you from my heart,” he added, addressing Batson and Parlow Cone. “... [We were] always trying to build something together. We learned a lot from you and from this country, these amazing people.”

Pochettino Exits on Good Terms

Pochettino has the support of JT Batson and Cindy Parlow Cone. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There seems to be no hard feelings between Pochettino and the U.S. Soccer federation, who was made aware of every step in the process of his imminent departure.

“We were very transparent, we were talking with JT [Batson] and the federation,” Pochettino explained. “Yesterday, when things were positive in the way the agreement was [with Manchester United], we had a meeting and I communicated to the players and the whole staff—I want to thank you because they were very supportive. They really understood us and they know how committed we are for the next two games.”

“Before being a professionals we are people,” Pochettino added. “The emotional link between us that we built in these two years is to show the commitment and respect and, and the care and the love even if we took a decision that, for one party, is maybe not the best.”

Amid the host of distractions, Pochettino and the players of the USMNT will now attempt to place their full attentions on the clashes with Haiti. Saturday’s match takes place in Kingston, Jamaica, before the USMNT return to the States for the final leg three days later in Cincinnati. Advancement to the Nations League Finals in March as well as an automatic berth to the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup are both up for grabs through an aggregate win.

Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer will be on the hunt for Pochettino’s long-term replacement. U-23 Olympics team manager Steve Cherundolo will resume responsibilities in the interim; however, Pep Guardiola is reportedly the federation’s top target as a successor.