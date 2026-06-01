Mexico 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Historic Inclusions

Javier Aguirre ended weeks of speculation and announced Mexico’s 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite being almost a month into El Tri’s World Cup camp, Aguirre waited until there was less than two weeks to go before Mexico’s tournament debut to reach a verdict on his final roster.

The soccer-loving nation will become the first country in history to host three different World Cups this summer. Expectations and hope have started to build as the tournament nears, and it will be up to Aguirre and his 26 soldiers to rise up on the biggest of stages.

Mexico will kick off its World Cup campaign in the opening game of the tournament vs. South Africa, before taking on South Korea and Czechia. It’s was a favorable draw for El Tri, and playing all three games at home has made topping Group A become a realistic and incredibly important mission.

Twelve players included in Aguirre’s roster endured a heartbreaking group stage exit in Qatar 2022. These battle-tested players add experience to a crop of young and exciting talents that have considerably improved El Tri’s level of quality.

Here are the 26 players that will try to lead Mexico to a historic performance at home in the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Raúl Jiménez (middle) will lead the line for El Tri in this summer. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

(Chivas) Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol)

(AEL Limassol) Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

Defenders

Jorge Sánchez (PAOK)

(PAOK) Israel Reyes (Club América)

(Club América) César Montes (FC Lokomotiv)

(FC Lokomotiv) Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

(Genoa) Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

(Toluca) Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders

Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe)

(Fenerbahçe) Luis Romo (Chivas)

(Chivas) Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

(Cruz Azul) Obed Vargas (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Álvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis)

(Real Betis) Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow)

(Dynamo Moscow) Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)

(Chivas) Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)

(Tijuana) Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

(AEK Athens) César Huerta (Anderlecht)

Forwards

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

(Chivas) Alexis Vega (Toluca)

(Toluca) Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah)

(Al Qadsiah) Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)

(Fulham) Santiago Giménez (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Armando González (Chivas)

(Chivas) Guillermo Martínez (Pumas UNAM)

Historic Inclusions and Controversial Calls Define Mexico’s Roster

Few goalkeepers are more synonymous with the World Cup than Guillermo Ochoa. | Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

“The [World Cup] roster always generates controversy,” Aguirre said recently. “Because players will be left over and other players will be missing. There has never been a roster that’s been perfectly applauded and this one surely won’t be the exception.”

World Cup cult hero Guillermo Ochoa will join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this summer as the only players in history to appear in six different World Cups. The 40-year-old will set the record in the final international tournament of his career.

Gilberto Mora, a player 23 years younger than Ochoa, is one of Mexico’s main sources of hope this summer. The 17-year-old gem is expected to play a main role for El Tri and he’ll become the youngest player in Mexico’s history to play in a World Cup, breaking a record set by Manuel Rosas in the first ever edition of the tournament in 1930.

Notable omissions include Marcel Ruiz and Carlos Rodríguez, arguably the best two midfielders in Liga MX over the past year-plus. Ruiz has been playing for Toluca despite a partially torn ACL on his right knee, but Aguirre is taking no risks and has opted to do without the talented midfielder.

Rodríguez, meanwhile, stole the show and spearheaded Cruz Azul’s charge to conquer the Liga MX title in May, but his sensational form wasn’t enough for Aguirre to ignore his unimpressive performances for El Tri and he was left out.

Aguirre seemed to overly prioritize players competing in Europe. Instead of calling up Rodríguez, Ruiz or one of the most in-form Liga MX wingers in Diego Lainez, he selected Luis Chávez and César Huerta, who have played just 12 games between them since October due to injury.

Former USMNT prospects Obed Vargas and Brian Gutiérrez will make their World Cup debut with El Tri.

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