Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. England: World Cup Round of 16

Mexico host England at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday night with the sole mission of producing a magical performance to defy the odds and secure its greatest win in World Cup history.

Javier Aguirre’s side ran Ecuador out of the stadium with a 2–0 round of 32 win, ending a 40-year drought without a World Cup knockout victory. El Tri is in the midst of its greatest ever tournament campaign having won all four of its games so far, but Sunday’s challenge takes the level of difficulty to another dimension.

If Mexico want to make the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1986 it must overcome an England side with star-caliber players all over the XI. As solid as Mexico has looked so far, only a perfect performance from every single player that steps on the pitch will be enough to defeat one of the best national teams in the world.

In the final game of the 2026 World Cup on Mexican soil, El Tri will try to benefit from what will unquestionably be an euphoric Estadio Azteca to produce a magical upset. England is rightfully favored, but Mexico will try to rise to the occasion in the biggest game El Tri has played in almost half a century.

Here’s how Mexico could lineup against England at the Estadio Azteca in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. England

Aguirre is expected to repeat the XI that started against Ecuador. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Mexico Starting XI!

GK: Raúl Rangel—Yet to concede a goal through 348 minutes in his debut World Cup campaign, Rangel will surely be tested significantly more than he has thus far. He’s been stellar so far, but Sunday could be his coming out party.

RB: Jorge Sánchez—Sánchez’s ability to defend open space will be key and should give him the edge over Israel Reyes. He’s coming off arguably his greatest showing for El Tri.

CB: César Montes—He started the World Cup with an unceremonious red card but he’s since been stout and particularly dominant in the air. Against an England side that is constantly looking to float crosses into the penalty area, Montes’s presence is sorely required.

CB: Johan Vásquez—Preventing Harry Kane from wreaking havoc will be Vásquez’s main task. He’s Mexico’s best defender but he must step up his game, particularly defending space. His quality as a distributor from the back must shine on Sunday night.

LB: Jesús Gallardo—Although Gallardo likes to constantly venture forward, he’ll have his hands full in a very tasty individual battle with Noni Madueke most likely. He’s gone under the radar for the most part this World Cup, but he remains an important part of El Tri’s defense. Must show off his aerial ability.

CDM: Erik Lira—One of Mexico’s standout players this summer will have to keep an eye on Jude Bellingham and Kane whenever he wants to drop deep. He’s been brilliant under pressure when Mexico tries to bypass the press and he’ll have to continue on that track against a side that loves to charge around aggressively to cause turnovers in dangerous areas.

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CM: Luis Romo—Against one of the best midfield double pivots in international soccer, Romo will hope to continue his stellar World Cup. He didn’t enter the tournament as a starter, but he’s played his way to a prominent role and has been essential for Mexico to win duels higher up the pitch.

CM: Gilberto Mora—The youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pelé in 1958, Mora already showcased he’s capable of delivering on the biggest stage. The young gem will have license to drift all over the midfield trying to find pockets of space behind Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—“El Piojo” will lend Sánchez some defensive help but it’s his quality as a playmaker that will be crucial. Aguirre unleashed him against Ecuador, giving him the freedom to abandon the wing to move centrally and combine with Mora. His three assists so far are the most by a Mexican player in a single World Cup.

ST: Raúl Jiménez—After giving Willian Pacho fits, the veteran striker will face some familiar foes from his years of experience in the Premier League. For long he tormented the strongest teams in England’s top flight and he’ll look to turn back the clock against a backline essentially built of Premier League all stars.

LW: Julián Quiñones—Mexico’s main source of danger against England will be the in-form Quiñones against England’s injury-plagued right side of defense. He’s the first Mexican player to score three goals in a World Cup this century, and against what’s the weakest part of England’s defense on paper, he holds the key for Mexico to pull off the upset.

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