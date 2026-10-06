Mexico vs. Chile—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mexico hosts Chile at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night, desperately seeking its first win of the Rafa Márquez era.

The fond memories of Mexico’s strong 2026 World Cup campaign were swiftly washed away over the weekend in an embarrassing 3–0 defeat to the USMNT. El Tri was demolished by its biggest rival in the second half in what was far and away the worst Mexico performance of the past year.

The heat is now firmly placed on Márquez just three games into his tenure, as critics were deafening following Saturday’s debacle. With no victories through his first three games in charge, Márquez’s men must deliver a convincing performance against Chile to ease the rapidly building tension surrounding El Tri and its new manager.

Chile is a significantly weaker side than the USMNT. Nicolás Cordova’s side is in a period of reconstruction and has lost its opening two games of the window against the other two 2026 World Cup co-hosts.

In their first meeting since 2021, Mexico must answer the call and beat Chile to end a subpar September-October international window on a high.

Mexico vs. Chile Score Prediction

El Tri Collects Much-Needed Win

Rafa Márquez needs a win to ease the pressure on his shoulders. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Mexico’s form has nosedived since the start of the fall window. After a strong showing against Colombia, El Tri was underwhelming against Peru and then dreadful against the USMNT, with multiple comical errors making an already poor performance exponentially worse.

Results usually shouldn’t be the main objective of international friendlies, but the match against Chile is as close to a must-win game as a friendly can be for Márquez. El Tri is a superior side than its South American foes, so failing to beat an inferior team would only further sour the mood around Márquez.

Márquez has almost completely rotated his XI’s through the first three games of his tenure. Significant changes are expected again, but some key players could keep their place in the lineup to go all-out for victory.

Chile’s recent form : Chile has lost four of its five most recent matches, conceding 11 goals in those four defeats—two of which came against Canada and the USMNT.

: Chile has lost four of its five most recent matches, conceding 11 goals in those four defeats—two of which came against Canada and the USMNT. Mexico against Conmebol rivals : El Tri has lost only once in its most recent six meetings against South American opposition, including games against stronger sides such as Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador.

: El Tri has lost only once in its most recent six meetings against South American opposition, including games against stronger sides such as Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador. El Tri’s attacking woes: Without Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, who combined to score seven of Mexico’s 10 goals during the World Cup, El Tri looks flat in attack. Two goals in three games and a number of wasted chances tell the story of a team that misses its two best forwards.

Prediction: Mexico 1–0 Chile

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Chlie

Rafa Márquez will make a number of changes as he continues to assess his alternatives. | FotMob

Mexico will be without the suspended Mateo Chávez and the injured duo of Hirving Lozano and Gilberto Mora, with the trio expected to leave El Tri’s camp before Tuesday’s clash.

Jesús Gallardo and Jorge Sánchez should keep their place in the XI as the fullback pairing, and Erik Lira could also get the nod again in midfield. With the attack misfiring, Roberto Alvarado could also keep his place, given he is El Tri’s chief creator at the moment.

Athletic Club goakeeper Álex Padilla is poised to make his senior international debut against Chile. Everardo López and Víctor Guzmán have established themselves as the backup center back partnership and should get the nod after getting the night off on Saturday,

Exciting 19-year-old talent Hugo Camberos could make his first start for Mexico on the left wing. Finally, Armando González will lead the line hoping to finally translate his club level to the national team.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Chile (4-3-3): Padilla; Sánchez, Guzmán, López, Gallardo; Vargas, Lira, Fidalgo; Alvarado, González, Camberos.

Chile Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Nico Córdova’s is integrating a crop of young talents. | FotMob

Chile will be boosted by the return of captain Gabriel Suazo and Lucas Cepeda, who both missed the clash against the USMNT last time out while serving a suspension.

Córdova has settled for the Colo Colo center back duo of Iván Román and Jonathan Villagra, while Francisco Salinas could make his first start of the window at right back.

In midfield 21-year-old Agustín Arce could make his first start of the window, with the talented Universidad de Chile playmaker trying to solidify his place in Córdova’s squad.

Up front, Crystal Palace winger Darío Osorio is Chile’s most dangerous player and English Championship journeyman Ben Brereton will spearhead the attack.

Chile predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Salinas, Villagra, Román, Suazo; Loyola, Pizarro, Arce; Cepeda, Brereton, Osorio.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Chile Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX