Mexico vs. Ecuador—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mexico’s sensational 2026 World Cup campaign meets its strongest challenge yet, taking on Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca in the round of 32.

El Tri was the only side apart from the pair of 2022 finalists to win all three of its group stage matches. Mexico has embraced Javier Aguirre’s pragmatic style, and it’s enjoying a dream World Cup campaign where a first knockout win in 40 years appears like a very real possibility.

But vanquishing Ecuador won’t be an easy feat. Sebastián Beccacece’s side had an underwhelming opening two games, but a dramatic win against Germany saw it progress to the knockout rounds. The South American side boasts elite quality and was likely one of the third-place finishers that no group winner wanted to face. Despite the hostile environment in the heart of Mexico City, Ecuador has the quality to upset the hosts.

Mexico is slightly favored to advance to the last 16, but in one of the most evenly-matched games of the round of 32, victory could be decided by the smallest of margins.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Mexico vs. Ecuador Score Prediction

El Tri Claim Dramatic Victory

Mexico grows much stronger at the Azteca. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mexico’s reward for being one of the best teams of the entire group phase is a bout against an Ecuador side that many believed had dark horse potential entering the tournament.

Ecuador boasts superior individual quality, but Mexico's strength comes from the sum of its parts. Under the lights of the Azteca, El Tri will be backed by over 80,000 supporters that will force Ecuador to deliver in as hostile an environment that it’s been forced to play all summer.

Very little separates the two teams. In a battle between two stout defenses, taking advantage of the few scoring opportunities created will decide the game—Mexico has excelled at this, Ecuador has struggled.

The game could easily go down to the wire, and a penalty shootout could be in the cards. Still, Mexico has a slight edge given recent performances and the fact that it is playing at home. In the end, El Tri will continue its magical World Cup campaign.

Head-to-Head Record: This will be Mexico and Ecuador’s 28th all-time meeting, with El Tri dominating the matchup with 15 wins, eight draws and four defeats. Mexico defeated Ecuador 2–1 in the lone World Cup precedent back in 2002.

This will be Mexico and Ecuador’s 28th all-time meeting, with El Tri dominating the matchup with 15 wins, eight draws and four defeats. Mexico defeated Ecuador 2–1 in the lone World Cup precedent back in 2002. The Azteca Factor : El Tri's home-field advantage has the power to significantly influence the outcome. Mexico has lost only two official matches at the Estadio Azteca since 1966 and is undefeated in its last 24 matches at its home fortress.

: El Tri's home-field advantage has the power to significantly influence the outcome. Mexico has lost only two official matches at the Estadio Azteca since 1966 and is undefeated in its last 24 matches at its home fortress. Mexico’s Incredible Form: Mexico is undefeated in its last 11 games, conceding just two goals in that span. El Tri was the only team to complete a perfect group stage without conceding a single goal at the 2026 World Cup.

Prediction: Mexico 1–0 Ecuador

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador

Aguirre has aced his XI all tournament. | Sports Illustrated

Aguirre rotated his side in the win against Czechia, and some of the key starters that got the night off will return to the XI, namely Raúl Jiménez, Erik Lira and Johan Vásquez.

Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones complete the front three. Luis Romo could keep his place in the XI to maintain a bit of muscle and duel-winning ability against a tenacious Ecuador midfield. Given how confident he looked against Czechia, teenage sensation Gilberto Mora could get the nod to operate close to Alvarado as chief creator.

Edson Álvarez has had a strong tournament and could partner Vásquez in the heart of defense, beating out César Montes for the starting job. Guillermo Ochoa got to bid farewell to El Tri against Czechia. Raúl Rangel will now return to protect Mexico’s goal.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Ecuador (4-3-3): Rangel; Reyes, Álvarez, Vásquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñonez

Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Ecuador has a handful of world-class talents. | Sports Illustrated

Beccacece might have unlocked a new level to his side in the win against Germany, deploying a much more attacking XI capable of controlling game through possession.

Sunderland’s Nilson Angulo could keep his place in the XI on the left wing, allowing Gonzalo Plata to operate behind striker Enner Valencia and ahead of the brilliant midfield duo of Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Vite.

The backline sorts itself out, with William Pacho, Joel Ordóñez and Piero Hincapié leading one of the most stout defenses in international soccer.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Galíndez; Franco, Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia.

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What Time Does Mexico vs. Ecuador Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City

: Mexico City Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Tuesday, June 30 / Wednesday, July 1

: Tuesday, June 30 / Wednesday, July 1 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (July 1)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (July 1) Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom ITV1UK, ITVX, STV Scotland

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