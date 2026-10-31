Michael Carrick Makes Final Bruno Fernandes Decision for Crucial Chelsea Clash

Bruno Fernandes returns to the Manchester United starting lineup for Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea, when he will once again wear the captain’s armband.

Fernandes was dropped to the bench for the 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth after speaking out against the tactics of manager Michael Carrick, who remains in his post seeking to end a run of eight games without a win.

Carrick was quick to confirm he was not permanently stripping Fernandes of the captaincy, and the Portugal international has now reclaimed his place at the top of United’s midfield once again.

“He’s a big player, Bruno, he offers us so much, you know, with his experience,” said Carrick before the game. “He’s been through a lot here and achieved a lot and shown what he can bring to the team.

“So he’s an important part of the team for us and I think we’ve got a good balance today. We’ve got a good team and the boys are looking forward to it.”

Man Utd Confirmed Lineup to Face Chelsea

Starting XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Substitutes: Darlow, De Ligt, Heaven, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Mount, Tielemans, Lacey, Zirkzee.

Chelsea Confirmed Lineup to Face Man Utd

Starting XI: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwil, Palestra; Caicedo, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, , Estêvão; Rogers.

Substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, Subuloye, Gusto, Chavarría, Barco, Nicoll-Jazuli, Quenda, Emegha, Welbeck

Man Utd’s Midfield Reshuffle

Carlos Baleba starts for Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fernandes returns to a much-changed United midfield, with summer signing Youri Tielemans dropping to the bench for the first time this season.

Starting ahead of the Belgian are Carlos Baleba and former Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, with Fernandes starting further forward.

On the bench, United fans will enjoy the sight of the returning Kobbie Mainoo, who has shaken off an injury to prove his fitness in time to make the matchday squad. He’s joined on the bench by Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount.

Reshuffling in midfield is clearly Carrick’s attempt to try and change the direction of his side’s fortunes in recent months. A run of eight games without a win was widely expected to bring about the end of his Old Trafford tenure, but United officials have opted to give the former midfielder another chance to turn things around.

Chelsea may well offer that opportunity after a miserable drop-off in recent weeks. A 2–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was followed up by elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Liverpool in another lifeless display, leaving both managers desperate for a much-needed victory.

Defeat could well spell the end for Carrick, but victory would go a long way to easing the pressure on his shoulders ahead of fixtures against Roma and Aston Villa before the November international break.