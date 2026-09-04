The Premier League once again splashed a record sum, as its 20 clubs combined to spend more than $4.7 billion on 155 players.

Plenty we’re familiar with, given that the division is seemingly trading in-house more than ever before, but there are some exciting new additions to a league that could do with some sprucing up via star power.

Despite the widespread gluttony, discontent is also rife. Supporters, for the most part anyway, ruminate on the talent that slipped away, as opposed to the potential difference-makers they’ve attained, and unfortunately, they’re going to have to settle for what they’ve got until January rolls around.

Here’s what each Premier League team’s strongest starting lineup looks like after another historic summer transfer window.

Arsenal

Arsenal didn’t acquire a star attacker.

The champions entered the season as the overwhelming favorites to retain their crown, primarily because of the instability or uncertainty that surrounded their most likely title rivals.

Opinion has since shifted somewhat, with Arsenal failing to add a star attacker to their ranks despite several attempts. Still, the Gunners’ defense remains stout, and Bruno Guimarães is a sure bet to excel alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

Plenty of responsibility rests on the shoulders of Bukayo Saka down the right, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres sharing center forward duties. Leandro Trossard’s replacement, Christos Tzolis, has started the season brightly, but there’s a sense that Arsenal failed to turn the screw in the transfer window.

Aston Villa

It’s a completely new-look Villa when players are fit and available to Unai Emery.

Aston Villa ended the summer with the lowest net spend in the Premier League, yet the Villans still spent $350 million rebuilding their core.

The departures of Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins means this is a new-look Villa team, and there’s bound to be a lengthy “jelling-in” process. Unai Emery at least has some exciting new tools to work with, including Swiss international Johan Manzambi and former Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

João Gomes’s nightmare debut at Brighton & Hove Albion should represent his nadir at Villa Park, and Emery desperately needs Gomes to come off in the absence of Tielemans and the injured Amadou Onana.

Defensively, Zion Suzuki will hold his own between the posts, but they look short across the back four.

Bournemouth

The Cherries kept their heavy-hitters.

Bournemouth are one of the very few that seem satisfied with their summer’s work.

Crucially, the Cherries retained their most valuable assets. Approaches for Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott were resisted, while Rayan will be hoping to build on a promising first few months on English shores.

The midfield is dynamic, well-balanced, and signing Benfica’s Antonio Silva to replace Marcos Senesi may prove to be one of the most astute pieces of business of the summer. Perhaps Juanlu will usurp veteran right back Adam Smith, too.

Brentford

Brentford could be a nightmare to play against.

No one is going to want to play against Keith Andrews’s Brentford this season. The Bees, playing one game a week, look primed to make a serious push for the European spots.

They drastically exceeded expectations last term, with Igor Thiago hunting Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race and Mikkel Damsgaard rediscovering the form that saw him turn heads for Denmark at Euro 2020.

There’s pace out wide, idiosyncracies at full back and a potential midfield star in Mamadou Sangaré at Andrews’s disposal. The center backs are mountainous, too, and the addition of Caoimhín Kelleher last summer was an excellent one.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls made a few notable additions.

Only Hull City (15) and Ipswich Town (14) signed more players than Brighton & Hove Albion (10) in the summer window. The Seagulls, as they always do, scoured markets far and wide, but have also taken punts on prominent European talents.

Luka Vušković and Chema Andrés are two of the most exciting at their respective positions, with both likely to make immediate impacts on the south coast. There’s fierce competition in midfield, but the former Real Madrid academy graduate, who has drawn physical comparisons to Rodri, has all the makings of Pascal Groß’s midfield partner.

Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh should reprise their starting roles out wide once they’re back from injury, while Jack Hinshelwood looks set to be a prominent figure from a No. 10 position.

Watch out for 19-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas, too.

Chelsea

Xabi Alonso will try to challenge for the Premier League title with a back three.

Xabi Alonso switched between a back three and four in preseason, but has deemed the former the most suitable for the players he has at his disposal in West London.

Antonio Conte is the only manager in Premier League history to win the title with a three-man defense, and Chelsea’s purchase of Emiliano Martínez suggests the Blues are in the business of winning now.

There’s a healthier balance of old and young, and excitement is continuing to bubble around this Chelsea frontline. Enzo Fernández’s departure means Reece James simply has to stay fit, while Josh Acheampong has all the talent to emerge as an undroppable figure in Alonso’s defense.

Coventry City

Frank Lampard is blending new signings with established players.

The Championship winners weren’t quite as busy as their fellow newly promoted clubs, but Frank Lampard still has nine new players to work with. How swiftly they coalesce will likely decide if Coventry City’s long-awaited Premier League return lasts longer than just a single season.

They’ve added valuable experience at both ends of the pitch by signing Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock and Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi. Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was excellent in the second tier last season, but there are fears that midfield star Matt Grimes may not cut it at the highest level.

Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has garnered “next Michael Essien” shouts, and right back Milan van Ewijk has a long throw, which could be useful in this economy.

Crystal Palace

Palace boss Pierre Sage strengthened late in the window.

Crystal Palace may not have signed the attacker they wanted on Deadline Day, but the Eagles at least added some depth across the pitch to aid their attempting assault on multiple fronts.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr still have huge roles to play despite their respective desires to move on, with the alternative options at Pierre Sage’s disposal screaming of Championship soccer.

Much hinges of Adam Wharton’s cultured left foot, as well as the hustle and bustle of Daichi Kamada alongside him. Axel Disasi is a shrewd signing in defense, and Dean Henderson, now donning the armband, may well have to pull off some heroics between the posts.

Everton

Jack Grealish returned late on to provide some much needed attacking quality.

Striker depth is overrated and right backs have gone out of fashion, right?

Everton clearly saw Thierno Barry net a hat trick at second-tier Preston North End and now regards the young French forward as the answer to all their issues. Perhaps he can lead the line and cover the right side of the Toffees’ defense all at once.

Jack Grealish’s loan arrival on Deadline Day at least provides the Toffees with a spark, and Hayden Hackney is expected to slot seamlessly into the engine room. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will also want to build on a productive debut season on Merseyside.

Fulham

Álvaro Arbeloa has added some Real Madrid spice to the Cottagers.

There’s a Real Madrid tinge to this Fulham team, although César Palacios may take a little longer than striker Gonzalo García to find his feet on English shores.

García looks like a hit, and Josh King is primed to for a stellar sophomore year at Craven Cottage. The remnants of Marco Silva’s core are intact, but the risky managerial change has the Cottagers sweating over their top-flight prospects.

Oscar Bobb is the man tasked with mitigating Harry Wilson’s departure, and Emile Smith Rowe could find himself back in the spotlight if Palacios fails to hit the ground running.

Hull City

The Tigers have reinvented their roster in a bid to survive.

Hull City followed Sunderland’s lead from a year ago, completely reinventing its roster to best prepare it for Premier League life.

Owner Acun Ilıcalı has been as transparent as Erewhon’s hyper-oxygenated water regarding the Tigers’ transfer policy, and he‘s undoubtedly proud of his summer’s work.

Early promise suggests Hull, written off by so many in preseason, might have a fighting chance of survival. Veteran John Egan spearheads a defense that also contains the promising Nobel Mendy, while Oli McBurnie has the task of fighting off two new additions, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Ilyas Ansah, for the starting role in attack.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich added a World Cup winner among others.

Ipswich Town snagged some sturdy Premier League performers in the window, but their most impressive piece of business was the addition of Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios. The Argentine will slot into Gary O’Neil’s midfield pivot, and aim to service an attack highlighted by Julio Enciso in a No. 10 role.

Emersonn scored on his Premier League debut, and is expected to lead the Tractor Boys’ frontline, while Abdul Fatawu is a bright wide player who supplies a semblance of unpredictability.

There are currently four first-team goalkeepers available to O’Neil, so the towering Kjell Scherpen has his work cut out if he’s to retain his place.

Leeds United

Leeds’ transfer business has impressed many.

Leeds United had one of the better transfer windows, only subtly improving a roster that found its groove during the second half of last season.

James Trafford, Tarik Muharemović and Harry Wilson are all discernible upgrades at key positions.

Wilson will eat into Brenden Aaronson’s minutes and Muharemović has replaced Pascal Struijk, while Leeds have made Trafford the fifth-most expensive goalkeeper ever.

There‘s little change at wingback, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will continue to lead Leeds’ attack after scoring 14 Premier League goals last season.

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitiké will eventually be back in the mix too.

There’s still a Mohamed Salah-shaped void down Liverpool’s right-hand side, with the club signing two wingers this summer who prefer to operate from the left, including Bradley Barcola. Cody Gakpo’s retention means he may fill in down the opposite flank, but it seems like Andoni Iraola may go with the more natural Victor Muñoz in the short-term.

It’s unclear what Liverpool’s best midfield configuration is, and some have suggested that the best right back on the club’s books is Dominik Szoboszlai. Conor Bradley provides more stability than Jeremie Frimpong but isn’t fit, while concerns remain over Milos Kerkez.

Hugo Ekitiké has to find his way back into the team once he‘s recovered from an Achilles injury, so there’s pressure on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz to enjoy resurgent sophomore seasons.

Manchester City

Enzo Maresca has so many options to choose from.

Manchester City have rapidly rebuilt under Enzo Maresca, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the boss sets up his array of shiny new toys, especially in midfield.

City have been notably fluid at the start of Maresca’s reign, and the manager has been keen to use at least one of his nominal defenders in midfield.

The fees paid for Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson means they simply have to play while Ayyoub Bouaddi learns the ropes. You fear somewhat for Phil Foden with Rayan Cherki around, as Maresca typically likes having wide players who stretch the pitch.

Manchester United

Michael Carrick’s midfield has new life.

Manchester United are methodically rebuilding, spending slightly more modest fees and going position by position. It was the attack last summer, and the midfield’s turn this time around.

Carlos Baleba’s legs immediately render him important, with Youri Tielemans or Kobbie Mainoo likely his best partner. However, United now have a variety of midfield profiles on their books, allowing Michael Carrick to change the configuration depending on the fixture type and game state.

Benjamin Šeško has to lead the attack, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo supporting Bruno Fernandes. Patrick Dorgu will be useful down the left flank, too, as will Amad on the opposite side.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have entered a new era.

Matthias Jaissle has rocked the Toon Army’s world.

Newcastle United were in some strife at one point this summer, but their work in the window must be commended. Their new manager has attacked the challenge head on, and Geordies are now looking forward to a world where a self-assured German is at the heart of it.

Goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček and right back Amar Dedić already look like astute signings, and Manchester City’s Nico González will go some way to filling their gaping midfield void. Yoane Wissa is primed for a bounce-back campaign, while William Osula will go head-to-head with new signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo for the starting role up top.

Nottingham Forest

Oliver Glasner’s changed the shape and look of Forest’s team.

Oliver Glasner must be thrilled to reunite with Daniel Muñoz at the City Ground, having converted the Colombian fullback into a potent attacking weapon at Crystal Palace.

With Muñoz parading down the right, Nottingham Forest’s team looks considerably more balanced going forward.

Morgan Gibbs-White will work off the shoulder of the bustling Chris Wood (Liam Delap may wait in the wings to begin with), while James McAtee is seemingly embarking on an Adam Wharton-like evolution in a deeper midfield role.

Ousmane Diomande is surely too talented to occupy the bench, but Nikola Milenković and Murillo must still be a part of Glasner’s plans.

Sunderland

The addition of Malick Fofana will excite Sunderland fans.

Sunderland were quiet for much of the window, but sparked into life towards the end. Kevin Danso is a useful defensive addition, given his aerial prowess, and Malick Fofana offers the Black Cats extra depth in wide areas.

Brian Brobbey remains the fulcrum of Sunderland’s attack, despite Wilson Isidor’s bright start to the campaign, and Granit Xhaka is the key leader in midfield. Danso’s arrival could force Nordi Mukiele back out to right back, with Dan Ballard partnering the Tottenham Hotspur loanee.

Shot-stopper Robin Roefs was excellent between the posts last season, and has penned a contract extension at the Stadium of Light.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs embarked on the most atypical of summers.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur, but they will get better. They simply have to, given their summer outlay.

An argument could be made that their defense is weaker, with their best defenders, namely Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Djed Spence all leaving the club. In midfield, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes should develop an excellent relationship, and things will look a lot slicker when a natural playmaker enters the fold from a No. 10 position.

Xavi Simons should be back at the start of 2027, and James Maddison will also have a big role to play is he shakes of his fitness issues post-ACL tear. Omar Marmoush’s best role is yet to be discerned, and Spurs will hope that Sávio and Mohammed Kudus both escape Spurs‘ all-encompassing injury bug.