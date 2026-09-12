Michael Carrick vs. Enzo Maresca: Head-to-Head Record

For the first time in a decade, the Manchester derby will not feature Pep Guardiola, with the legendary coach having stepped down from his role at Manchester City at the conclusion of last season.

In his place steps Enzo Maresca, his former City assistant and ex-Chelsea boss, who has enjoyed a solid, unbeaten start to life in the Premier League as the Cityzens’ new head coach.

In the opposite dugout at Old Trafford on Sunday, Maresca will come up against a familiar face in Michael Carrick, a manager he has battled against before—though not in the Premier League, and not while Carrick has been in charge of Manchester United.

Here’s how all the two managers’ previous meetings have played out.

Middlesbrough 1–0 Leicester City (Nov. 11, 2023)

Carrick bested Maresca in their first-ever meeting. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

It was Carrick who came out on top when the two coaches first met back in November 2023 in the English Championship.

Meeting at Boro’s Riverside Stadium in the second tier, a solitary goal from Sam Greenwood in the 83rd minute was enough to seal all three points for Carrick’s side.

It wasn’t just your average goal, either. It was a superb, curled free kick from long range that sailed into the top corner and was later voted the club’s Goal of the Season by fans.

The rest of the game, however, was far from as beautiful as Greenwood’s effort. It was a terribly scrappy affair, with seven bookings and a massive 33 fouls committed.

Leicester City 1–2 Middlesbrough (Feb. 17, 2024)

Boro beet Leicester again in the return fixture. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In the return fixture later in the season at the King Power Stadium, it was again Middlesbrough and Carrick who came out on top, this time winning 2–1.

First-half goals from Finn Azaz and Sam Silvera sent Boro into a 2–0 lead at the break, which they held on to until the 85th minute, when Jamie Vardy netted to set up a tense finish.

Boro held on, though, with the three points moving Carrick’s side up to 11th in the table. Despite the defeat, Maresca’s side remained top of the table—a position they would ultimately hold until the conclusion of the campaign, when they won the title and earned promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Carrick vs. Enzo Maresca Head-to-Head Record

Michael Carrick : 2 wins

: 2 wins Enzo Maresca : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 0

Goals Scored

Teams managed by Michael Carrick : 3

: 3 Teams manager by Enzo Maresca: 1