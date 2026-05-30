Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice Emotionally Respond to Arsenal’s Champions League Failure

Arsenal’s historic season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday, as they fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final after a dramatic penalty shootout, leaving manager Mikel Arteta utterly devastated.

The Gunners just recently hoisted their first Premier League trophy in 22 years, achieving domestic glory before turning their attention to conquering Europe, a difficult yet not impossible feat after going unbeaten all the way to the Champions League final. They nearly secured the glorious European double, opening the scoring in the title match before the now second-consecutive Champions League victors PSG clawed their way back, forcing 120 minutes of play and then winning 4–3 in the shootout.

“It’s very tough to accept when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and at the end, you lose the trophy on penalty kicks,” Arteta told TNT Sports after the match. “Yeah, it’s a difficult one.”

“We got a big one, and we missed on the biggest one,” Arteta added about the winning the Premier League title, but not the Champions League. “... We need to recognize the season that we had, but at the moment, nobody is going to take the pain away from you.”

A Game Decided at the Spot

Arsenal could have had the chance to take the lead in extra time. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled in the penalty area by Cristhian Mosquera, it was a penalty kick from PSG star Ousmane Dembélé that equalized the match in the 65th minute. After PSG defender Nuno Mendes pulled down Noni Madueke in the box 40 minutes later, though, it was the missed opportunity for an Arsenal penalty kick that forced the fateful shootout.

Referee Daniel Siebert opted against giving Arsenal the penalty kick, perhaps sealing the Gunners’ fate.

“I watched it back,” Arteta said after the match. “It could easily be a penalty, especially as we’ve seen the penalties they’ve been giving in the competition this season.

“The referee has made that decision and made a different one on the penalty with Mosquera, and yeah, that’s an important one.”

Arteta Sends Heartwarming Message to Squad

The Arsenal manager had nothing but positive words to share about his players. | Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

“I am so proud of them,” Arteta said about his players despite the loss. “The season that we’ve had under the circumstances, just internally we know what we have been through. They have given us so much joy. It’s just a privilege to manage this group of players, this team, and the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it.”

Arteta doesn’t want his players to dismiss their feelings so quickly, but instead, give themselves the grace to feel the sadness, disappointment and heartbreak.

“You have to go through the motions,” he said. “If you are in pain, go through the pain. If you think you could have done something else, learn from it. That’s it. Reflect on that and then show the ambition that we want to again.”

Declan Rice With Emotional Reaction

Declan Rice had nothing but pride in his team. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Declan Rice was similarly filled with pride, despite the heartbreak. He scored Arsenal’s third penalty in the shootout, but misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel could not be overcome.

“It’s gutting,” Arsenal’s star midfielder said to TNT Sports. “It’s devastating to lose a Champions League final on penalties. I try to take a lot of perspective from how far we have come as a group. An incredible season. Our 63rd game in all competitions tonight, and we took them to penalties.

“It’s a lottery. That’s football. You can lose on penalties or win on penalties. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties in finals ... We win together, we lose together. I am so proud of this group, these boys. What a season. I cannot speak more highly of everyone. Obviously, I’m gutted, but I’m just trying to take a bit of perspective from where we were last July to where we are now.

“It’s been an incredible journey this season, so we will be back.”

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