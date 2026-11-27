Mikel Arteta has revealed there’s a chance David Raya is fit enough to face Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday, although he was unable to confirm the goalkeeper’s availability.

The influential Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s 2–2 draw at Newcastle United, and subsequently missed the midweek Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund. Kepa Arrizabalaga took his place between the sticks.

While initial fears of an extensive spell in the treatment room have been allayed, there remain questions marks over his involvement against Man City.

“Yes,” Arteta replied when asked if Raya could feature at the Emirates Stadium. “We still have a few hours before the game so we’re just trying to get everybody back.

“That’s what we do with every single player. We treat them in the same way, and every player has the same mindset. They want to be available, they want to be in the best possible condition, and there’s no difference between them.”

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Arsenal Desperate for Raya Return

Arteta (right) has been punished for trusting Kepa previously. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arteta will be reluctant to field second-choice stopper Kepa for such a seismic occasion. Arsenal enter the weekend’s match at the Premier League’s summit and will move nine points clear of the Cityzens with victory.

Raya has been absolutely essential to Arsenal’s resurgence, with the difference in quality between him and compatriot Kepa underscored by last season’s Carabao Cup final with City.

Having retained faith in Kepa for the showpiece event at Wembley Stadium, Arteta was left frustrated by the goalkeeper’s decisive howler, which gifted Nico O’Reilly the first goal of his brace in City’s 2–0 victory.

Kepa has more history with the Manchester giants, dating back to his days in a Chelsea shirt. He infamously refused to be substituted for the penalty shootout of the 2019 Carabao Cup final, with the Blues ultimately losing on spot kicks.

The 32-year-old has played 13 times against City during his career, winning just three meetings. During those games, he’s conceded 23 times.

If Raya is remotely fit on Sunday, Arteta will be tempted to throw him back into the action.

Two Players Still Missing for Man City Visit

Bukayo Saka remains in the treatment room. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Regardless of Raya’s availability, Arsenal know they will be without two first-teamers against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Bukayo Saka, most notably, will be missing once again, with the winger still yet to return from the thigh injury sustained against Bayern Munich during October’s Champions League action. As proven in the frustrating 1–1 draw with Dortmund on Tuesday, Arsenal have struggled to replace his creativity and efficiency in recent matches.

Arteta will also be without Martín Zubimendi at the weekend, too, with the Spaniard battling a hamstring problem. He picked up the issue over the November international break with Spain.

Encouragingly, however, Max Dowman has now returned from his three-match domestic suspension, meaning he’s able to play some role against last season’s Premier League runners-up.