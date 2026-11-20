Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka will need another four weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Saka went down during Arsenal’s dramatic 2–2 draw with Bayern Munich on Oct. 21, after which reports suggested the winger would miss at least six weeks. He was unavailable for England during the November international break, after which Arsenal were expected to have greater clarity over his status.

While Arteta ruled out surgery for Saka, he confirmed fresh tests on the star winger’s injury revealed he was still only halfway through his recovery.

“We had another test; he’s evolving really well, but it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less,” Arteta explained on Friday. “So I think he’s four at the moment, so it’s still a while for him to be back with the team.”

Asked specifically whether a meeting with Manchester United on Dec. 20 could be a realistic return date for Saka, Arteta pleaded for patience.

“I cannot be that specific,” he stressed. “In four weeks’ time a lot of things can happen. Maybe it is three and then it is five.

“At the end, there are a few elements. One is the healing of that tissue—and we cannot predict exactly when that tissue is going to be in the best condition to push it. Then there is the rehab plan that we have now, what he needs to do in the gym, what he needs to do in terms of treatment and on the field. Everything can progress at the right speed to give him the best chance to come back.”

Arteta’s Welcome William Saliba Boost

William Saliba has been in action for the academy. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While fans still have a little while before they will see Saka again, center back William Saliba could be back on the field as early as this weekend’s trip to Newcastle United.

Saliba succumbed to a back injury during the World Cup and has not played for Arsenal this season. He went unused on the bench against Slavia Prague earlier this month before playing 45 minutes for Arsenal’s U-21 side on the eve of the international break.

Having spent the past few weeks in competitive action with the academy, Arteta confirmed Saliba’s senior comeback is near.

“He’s ready,” Arteta proclaimed.

“He’s in good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played actually two games, one behind-closed-doors and one more official, and he did really well and he’s in good condition.”

The Gunners enter the weekend five points clear at the top of the standings. Manchester City, six points behind in third, have the chance to close that gap against Fulham earlier on Saturday. Second-place Brighton & Hove Albion face Hull City on Sunday.