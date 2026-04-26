Mikel Arteta Rages at Referee Error That ‘Cost’ Arsenal Premier League Title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lashed out at recent refereeing decisions that went against his side at “crucial moments” against Manchester City and Newcastle United, which could have made all the difference in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners saw their nine-point gap atop the table dissipated in the span of 12 days, headlined by their 2–1 defeat to title-chasers Man City last weekend. Arsenal followed up the disappointing defeat with a 1–0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to reclaim first place, but Arteta honed his focus on another controversial call that went against his team.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope escaped with just a caution for surging outside of his box and taking down a streaking Viktor Gyökeres in the 74th minute. The Premier League’s Match Center revealed the foul was not deemed a denial of a goalscoring opportunity “due to the close proximity of a Newcastle defender, who had the possibility to claim possession of the ball.”

Arteta was not convinced. “I have to say as well in my opinion, it is a clear red card. I have watched it 10 times. If you have ever played football, it is a red card.”

The decision did not ultimately keep Arsenal from securing three points, but it did help the Magpies hold them to just one goal, which could come back to haunt the Gunners if the title race comes down to goal difference, or even goals scored.

Arteta Hits Out at Missed Call in Man City Defeat

Kai Havertz (left) went to ground after a strong challenge from Abdukodir Khusanov. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

After calling out on-field official Sam Barratt’s decision at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta then took aim at referee Anthony Taylor for missing what he believed to be another red card at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, insisting Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov committed a last-man tackle on Kai Havertz in the 53rd minute.

“It is the second time in two games because against Manchester City when Kai Havertz goes through and Khusanov’s fouling him at 1–1, the title is there. It is a red card,” the 44-year-old said, though he notably did not question the decision immediately following the title-turning clash.

Eight minutes later, Erling Haaland went on to score the match-winner, pulling City within three points of the Gunners with a game in hand—they won at Turf Moor against relegation-bound Burnley midweek to go top. Arsenal have since reclaimed first place, but have again played a game more.

“So these are the margins as well,” Arteta continued. “Hopefully that is going to change. Everyone will have their opinion, I am here to give my opinion.

“I’m somebody who has been in the game for the long time. You talk to any of the players because the trajectory, where the ball is, there is no keeper there. If that had happened the other way around, it is a red card.”

Arsenal Have No One to Blame for Recent Skid But Themselves

Arsenal’s Premier League title is slipping from their grasp. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

There’s no doubt Arteta and Arsenal are feeling the pressure of what could be a monumental collapse. The Gunners went from hunting an unprecedented quadruple to losing the Carabao Cup final, crashing out of the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton and fighting to stay ahead in the Premier League table.

Arteta continued pointing fingers at referees for his team’s recent shortcomings. “I am saying the reality of the last two games at crucial moments when everything is at stake, we need everything to go our way and it hasn’t.”

The manager then quickly—and ironically—walked back his comments. “I am not giving any excuses. I am the first one to understand. I didn’t talk about it when we lost the game. I am doing it when we won. It is a red card today. It is a red card in Manchester and the world is different. That’s it.”

Indeed, should Khusanov get sent off at the Etihad, perhaps the final scoreline looks different. Yet that decision does not change the fact that Arsenal have not scored more than one goal in each of their last seven matches across all competitions. They also have conceded eight goals in that span, with two of their clean sheets coming against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

With their Champions League semifinal tie against Atlético Madrid and final four Premier League matches looming large, Arteta’s side must look inward and find solutions for their lack of creativity, goalscoring and suddenly leaky defense if they want to right what is suddenly a sinking ship.

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