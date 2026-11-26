Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca can lay claim to the finest soccer education imaginable: working under Pep Guardiola, perhaps the 21st century’s greatest tactician.

The Premier League coaches assisted Guardiola at points during his decade-long spell with Manchester City, honing their craft alongside the best in the business. They have each stepped out from his shadow to great success, and have forged their own rivalry during recent campaigns.

Arteta’s managerial journey began before Maresca’s, with the Spaniard jumping right into the Arsenal hot seat in 2019 and proceeding to transform the club’s fortunes—most notbaly ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season by beating Guardiola’s Man City to the trophy.

Maresca has several trophies to his name, too, starting with his EFL Championship title victory as Leicester City manager, and continuing with the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League triumphs at Chelsea. Now, he’s returned to the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s direct successor.

The emerging rivalry between the astute Europeans is still in its infancy, but plenty more chapters will be written over the coming years. Here’s a breakdown of their previous clashes.

Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal (Nov. 10, 2024)

The points were shared during the first meeting between the coaches. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Having come agonizingly close to the Premier League title the previous season, Arsenal were desperate to end their drought during the 2024–25 campaign. Arteta entered his first meeting with Maresca already adrift of table-toppers Liverpool by 10 points, however, and a trip to Stamford Bridge would further dent their aspirations.

Chelsea, who briefly found themselves in the title picture as well, proved fierce adversaries for an Arsenal team yet to reach its peak, and they shaded an evenly-fought first half in west London. But Gabriel Martinelli’s ferocious strike put the Gunners in the driver’s seat on the hour mark.

Maresca’s men rallied, though, and they found a deserved equalizer 10 minutes later via Pedro Neto, who collected Enzo Fernández’s pass and eventually lashed beyond David Raya. While the Blues were unable to find a winning goal, they were content with a well-earned point against a bitter rival.

Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea (March 16, 2025)

Mikel Merino (middle) was Arsenal’s match-winner. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

By March, Chelsea were completely removed from title conversations, while Arsenal were hanging on to their status as contenders by the thinnest of threads. Arteta’s side entered March’s London derby an alarming 15 points behind league leaders and eventual champions Liverpool, and even victory did little to raise morale.

While performing as a makeshift striker in place of ex-Chelsea star Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino produced the decisive act of the match in the 20th minute. One of many clutch moments from the Spanish midfielder came as Arsenal leaned on their set-piece prowess, with Merino flicking Martin Ødegaard’s corner goalward.

Maresca’s Chelsea, who were without talisman Cole Palmer, failed to mount a significant response, creating just 0.36 expected goals and two shots on target as they slumped to a disappointing loss.

Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal (Nov. 30, 2025)

Chelsea grabbed a draw in difficult circumstances. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

For the second season running, it was Chelsea walking away from their draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as the much happier outfit. The hosts found themselves in a tricky predicament at halftime against the league leaders, with Moisés Caicedo having seen a straight red card following a VAR review for his challenge on Merino’s shin.

Arsenal’s victory appeared inevitable as they sought to bolster their position at the summit, but an inspired defensive showing from Chelsea after the restart frustrated the visitors. In fact, it was the Blues who took the lead, as Trevoh Chalobah netted from a corner to the delight of the home crowd.

Unfortunately for them, Merino was once again on hand to salvage something for Arsenal, heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross on the hour mark to level he match. Chelsea dug in to clinch a point, but would win just two of their next eight prior to Maresca’s sudden departure.

Arsenal 3–0 Manchester City (Aug. 16, 2026)

Arteta’s Arsenal were emphatic victors. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Guardiola’s City heir, Maresca’s first proper match as the club’s head coach came against Arsenal in the Community Shield. While not officially a competitive outing for the Italian, the chance to win a first piece of silverware ensured there was strong motivation for his players at Wembley Stadium.

But the allure of the silver octagon was not enough to inspire the Cityzens, who succumbed to a chastening 3–0 defeat at the hands of Arteta’s men.

Riccardo Calafiori’s effort in the opening minute set the tone, with Havertz doubling Arsenal’s advantage before the halftime whistle. City continued to be outplayed and outfought after the break, too, as Ødegaard rounded off the scoring.

Arteta’s delight meant misery for Maresca, who was once again unable to conquer his fellow Guardiola mentee.

Mikel Arteta vs. Enzo Maresca: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Mikel Arteta : 2 wins

: 2 wins Enzo Maresca : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 2

Goals Scored

Teams managed by Mikel Arteta : 6

: 6 Teams managed by Enzo Maresca: 2