MLS Goals of the Week: Lionel Messi, Andre Luiz, Julian Hall and More

Matchday 27 of the 2026 MLS season was a theatrical display of unexpected wins, unlikely comebacks and, most importantly, brilliant goals.

Lionel Messi scored his 20th goal of the season in a 2–2 draw with San Diego FC. It marked the eighth consecutive league match with at least one goal contribution from Inter Miami’s dazzling talisman.

Meanwhile, $18 million newcomer, André Luiz, has already proved his weight in gold for

Sporting Kansas City, scoring his second and third league goals on Saturday in just his fourth MLS appearance.

As for Red Bull New York youngster Julian Hall, he is back on top. The 18-year-old striker, riding high on a first-ever call up to the U.S. men’s national team this fall, secured his side’s win in the Hudson River derby and ended his recent goal drought.

Here are the top five goals from the weekend.

5. João Klauss’s Nontraditional Header

L.A. Galaxy striker João Klauss stunned on Saturday night at Allianz Field with a nontraditional header off of Marco Reus’s free kick. The Brazilian ran toward the front post before launching himself into the air and bending his body backward to flick the ball toward the back post. The ball screamed into side netting, equalizing the match, 2–2, for the Galaxy in the 76th minute.

Klauss’s side eventually walked away with a 3–2 victory over Minnesota United.

4. Julian Hall’s Determination

Julian Hall chases it down and opens the scoring for New York! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JxUzEPoITR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2026

It had been 13-consecutive games without getting on the scoresheet for Julian Hall, dating back to May, and the teenager’s determination to put a conclusive end to the unwanted streak was on full display. The striker pounced on a poor defensive pass by New York City FC’s James Sands and darted past goalkeeper Matt Freese to find the back of the net in the 57th minute.

It was the lone finish of the night, allowing the Red Bulls to walk away from Yankee Stadium with the Hudson River derby trophy. Hall’s triumph, which USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was in person to witness, will give the young star a confidence boost heading into his first senior national team camp.

3. Morgan Whittaker’s MLS Introduction

MORGAN WHITTAKER STRIKES TWICE ‼️



The @ColoradoRapids newcomer extends the home side's lead to 3-1! pic.twitter.com/VhPzplvIgU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

Morgan Whittaker, who completed a transfer from Middlesbrough for $13 million on Deadline Day, scored a brace in just his second MLS appearance for the Colorado Rapids. The second goal for the 25-year-old English winger was a blistering strike into the roof of the Seattle Sounders’ goal, taken with his first touch off a bouncing ball just inside the box. Perfect execution.

2. André Luiz’s Solo Mission

André Luiz, that is unreal. 🤯



A solo stunner to remember for @SportingKC! pic.twitter.com/uHzyIJs4bl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

André Luiz was a man on a mission this weekend, scoring two goals against the Philadelphia Union at home at Sporting Park. He opened his account on Saturday in just the fifth minute.

Luiz settled a wayward ball from the air, despite the intense pressure at his back. He then darted into the Union’s half, beating the same defender once again, before beating a second defender to enter the 18-yard box, and then taking a left-footed shot to the far post.

1. A Classic Lionel Messi Free Kick

Messi puts the ball in a dangerous spot and somehow finds its way in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jlYIpiIi4n — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

Messi effortlessly curved a left-footed free kick over the heads of his San Diego opponents and under the diving body of goalkeeper Carlos Dos Santos. The ball ricocheted off of the goal post and into the back of the net, marking the soccer legend’s 101st MLS goal and 75th-career free kick goal. Messi now has nine goal total contributions across the last five MLS games.

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