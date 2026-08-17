MLS Power Rankings: Nashville Embarrass Inter Miami And More From Matchday 20

Major League Soccer didn’t disappoint through the Matchday 20 weekend, with plenty of teams finding pivotal results in key fixtures.

On Saturday night, Nashville SC proved their Supporters’ Shield worth with an emphatic 4–1 beatdown of Inter Miami, solidifying their lead in MLS and the Eastern Conference. Toronto FC snapped a 12-game winless run with a stellar goal from distance from new star signing Niklas Dorsch.

It all led into a dramatic Sunday, when FC Dallas triumphed over Austin FC in their Copa Tejas clash, sending Austin’s celebrity owner Matthew McConaughey and his matchday guest, comedian Shane Gillis, home disappointed. The weekend wrapped with the Vancouver Whitecaps prevailing over the Seattle Sounders in thrilling Cascadia Cup action.

With all 15 matches in the books, Sports Illustrated dives into its latest power rankings of the 2026 MLS season.

MLS Power Rankings Matchday 20: Clubs 30–11

30. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 29)

29. Atlanta United (Previous: 30)

28. Austin FC (Previous: 28)

27. CF Montréal (Previous: 27)

26. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 26)

25. Toronto FC (Previous: 25)

24. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 23)

23. Orlando City (Previous: 22)

22. D.C. United (Previous: 21)

21. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 23)

20. L.A. Galaxy (Previous: 19)

19. Columbus Crew (Previous: 18)

18. Red Bull New York (Previous: 17)

17. San Diego FC (Previous: 20)

16. Seattle Sounders (Previous: 16)

15. Minnesota United (Previous: 15)

14. Portland Timbers (Previous: 12)

13. FC Dallas (Previous: 14)

12. Charlotte FC (Previous: 13)

11. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 10)

10. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 6) 📉

Beau Leroux scored, but it wasn’t enough for the Earthquakes to avoid another defeat. | A.J. Mast/MLS/Getty Images

The San Jose Earthquakes are crumbling. After winning nine of the first 10 games of the season, the middle part of the campaign has been a rough ride for Bruce Arena’s men. Saturday’s 3–1 loss to St. Louis CITY SC marked their fifth loss in seven games.



Daniel Munie and Reid Roberts had issues at the back dealing with Simon Becher, who netted a brace for St. Louis, and Angus Gunn looked shaky once again—a common theme since he arrived after playing at the World Cup with Scotland and replaced previous mainstay, Daniel.



While it was yet another poor performance from the Earthquakes, and a listless showing from Timo Werner, it brought Niko Tsakiris back into the lineup. The 21-year-old played 45 minutes from the start in his usual No. 10 role, making his first appearance since May. He could be the key to turning things around.

9. New England Revolution (Previous: 9) 🤝

Not even Carles Gil could save the New England Revolution from Niklas Dorsch’s triumphant Toronto FC home debut. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There’s only so much you can do against a team fueled by the excitement of returning home.



The New England Revolution had the pleasure of playing the visitor to Toronto FC’s first home match since BMO Field welcomed the World Cup, and TFC’s new marquee midfielder, Niklas Dorsch, scored a brilliant long strike to secure all three points for the home side. It was simply Toronto’s night, even though New England controlled the match.



While the overall performance, aside from the result, was positive, few players were better than Jack Harrison. The club’s summer signing created a game-high five chances down the left wing and took four shots, but was ultimately unable to beat Toronto’s Luka Gavran.



The Revs are a strong team, and they’ve been convincing for most of this season. Yet, it’s now a draw vs. Montréal, followed by losses to Houston and Toronto. If they don’t win on Wednesday against D.C. United, they could drop as low as sixth in the Eastern Conference.

8. New York City FC (Previous: 8) 🤝

What a goal this would've been 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1MDZasOsMH — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) August 16, 2026

New York City FC came out on the wrong side of what was possibly the most entertaining match for a neutral fan over the weekend, falling 3–2 to the Philadelphia Union at Yankee Stadium and becoming the latest victim of the Cavan Sullivan show.



Philadelphia’s 16-year-old phenom stood out with another impressive performance, putting up two assists to bring him to a goal and three assists in three matches across all competitions. NYCFC, meanwhile, got a dreadful performance at the back from Maxwell Murray and were without their attacking lynchpin, Nicolás Fernández Mercau, due to suspension. It created a bit of a nightmare, despite some positive moments.



NYFCFC will have a chance to rekindle some momentum on Wednesday against Cincinnati.

7. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 11) ⬆️

The Houston Dynamo have some swagger to their current form. | Maria Lysaker/Getty Images

Remember the shock when Vancouver Whitecaps throttled their way to the top of the Western Conference in 2025? It feels like the Houston Dynamo might just be that team in 2026, taking over the top of the West on Saturday with a 1–0 win over the L.A. Galaxy, before falling behind Vancouver by the end of the weekend.



All that’s to say, things are going very well for the Dynamo right now—and the sellout crowd of over 20,700 showcased the momentum the team is building in the market, as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2006 MLS Cup title.



Guilherme has been a revelation this season, scoring his 12th goal of the campaign in the 21st minute from the penalty spot, after a Galaxy defender took down a darting Lawrence Ennali run in the box. Now, riding a four-game clean-sheet and win streak, the Houston side looks toward a fierce battle against West-leading Vancouver on Wednesday.

6. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 5) 📉

Pavel Bucha is in impressive form with FC Cincinnati. | Alex Menendez/MLS/Getty Images

The middle of the summer has always been a grind in MLS. That’s what Saturday night’s 1–1 draw between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City was. Pavel Bucha scored his fifth goal in the last seven games across all competitions to continue a strong run of form, and there were positive notes to give both Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga.



Overall, it was a little plain from FC Cincinnati. For a rare night, Evander didn’t prove the difference, but the Gary Lions were able to lock down Antoine Griezmann, for the most part. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great.



Sitting on 27 points and sixth in the Western Conference, Cincinnati aren’t in trouble yet. However, a loss to NYCFC on Wednesday could make things dire. By this time next week, they could even be below the MLS Cup playoff bar altogether.

5. LAFC (Previous: 4) 📉

Son Heung-min and LAFC offered little inspiration on Saturday night. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Some LAFC fans have started a petition demanding a managerial change from Marc Dos Santos. Is it an overreaction to a 1–0 loss to San Diego and falling to third in the Western Conference? Probably. But are LAFC playing well below the demands of a team that is supposed to be a perennial MLS Cup contender? Absolutely.



End verdict: It’s fine, but Dos Santos is probably sticking around.



Dos Santos has his team fully committed to sitting in a low block, absorbing pressure and then leaning on the speed and technical abilities of Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga to score. It can work, but it looks brutal when it doesn’t.



And while Son and Bouanga are the focal points in a bunker-and-counter approach, LAFC are effectively ensuring their two best players are less involved in the minimal possession they already have. The two combined for four shots, but they could—and should—be more involved in LAFC’s identity.

4. Chicago Fire (Previous: 7) ⬆️

Chicago turn up the pressure & Dje D’Avilla makes it two!



Hot start for the Fire at Soldier Field. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rlIjfYJAyI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 16, 2026

The MLS Archive kit debuted, and it came with the Chicago Bears’ NFL lines still on the pitch. Sure, it’s weird to see the gridiron in 2026, but that was fun. Robert Lewandowski must’ve been a little stunned.



Now that that’s out of the way, it was an impressive showing for the Chicago Fire in a 2–1 win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday, with two goals in the first 14 minutes from Robin Lod and Djé D’Avilla, before the Timbers’ Finn Surman pulled one back in the 85th minute.



For as much as Lewandowski has made an impact since coming in, Sunday’s win was the D’Avilla show. The 23-year-old Ivorian midfielder not only scored, but won five of five ground duels, completed all but two of 39 passes and made seven passes into the final third in a match-defining performance. Lewandowski, meanwhile, had a quiet day, but the Fire showed they’re just fine if that happens.

3. Inter Miami (Previous: 1) 📉

It was a dismal night for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami against Nashville SC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inter Miami were embarrassed this weekend in a 4–1 loss to Nashville SC, where Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick and then hit the post twice on a single chance, all before Rocco Ríos Novo offered his latest blunder between the sticks.



The Herons like to control the game, and often opponents hope they can drag them into a scrappy battle. Instead, Nashville outplayed Miami in every way and weren’t dazzled by the star power.



Interim manager Guillermo Hoyos could make a few adjustments moving forward, though. The most defining change may be replacing Ríos Novo with Dayne St. Clair, who won the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award for a reason and hasn’t had a chance to prove himself post-World Cup, despite Ríos Novo making several vital errors.



The Herons are now five points back of the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference lead, and their weak spots were more exposed than ever. Most teams aren’t as good as Nashville, but Inter Miami won’t be happy right now.

2. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous: 3) ⬆️

Ryan Gaul (left) and Thomas Müller (right) lifted the Cascadia Cup with Vancouver Whitecaps supporters on Sunday night. | Olivia Vanni/MLS/Getty Images

Thomas Müller had the honor of scoring a rare inside-the-box indirect free kick, and his goal secured the 2–0 win over the Seattle Sounders to help the Whitecaps lift their ninth Cascadia Cup title and the retake top spot in the Western Conference. At the same time, they snapped a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, and looked as though they had an attacking edge for the first time since selling Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough.



Despite the hiccups coming out of the World Cup break, the Whitecaps seem to have weathered the storm. As bad as Seattle have been, picking up a Cascadia win against a rival can be a turning point, and the ‘Caps will have a chance to take a four-point lead atop the Western Conference when they host the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

1. Nashville SC (Previous: 2) ⬆️

Things are going very well for Sam Surridge and Nashville SC. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Take a bow, Nashville SC. Manager BJ Callaghan’s team was brave, and it paid off.



Unlike many teams that hope for a smash-and-grab defensive win against Inter Miami, Nashville came out with full force and throttled the Herons 4–1 in front of a passionate home crowd that was nearly a full sea of yellow and blue. They’re five points atop the Supporters’ Shield now and should be considered MLS Cup favorites.



21-year-old Reed Baker-Whiting’s combinations with Elias Saad down the left flank were impressive, and it led to Saad's pair of assists. At the same time, 20-year-old Matthew Corcoran dominated Casemiro and Yannick Bright in central midfield. That depth, outside of Nashville’s primary stars, allowed the likes of Cristian Espinoza—who finally looks fully fit— Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar to lead the attacking charge.



It was a stellar night for Nashville, and they made a massive statement to the rest of the league. Surridge now sits on 12 goals as well, just two behind the Golden Boot lead; despite playing in just 13 games, at least two fewer than any other player with a double-digit goal tally.



This week will be big too. Miami won’t go down quietly, so Nashville will be looking to secure all six points against Red Bull New York and Columbus Crew.