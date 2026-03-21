MLS Predictions: Copa Tejas and Trillium Cup Kick Off, Inter Miami Visit New York

Welcome to the second month of the 2026 MLS regular season! Hooray!

It’s the final weekend before the first international break of the season, with dozens of MLS players heading off to play for the U.S. men’s national team, Canada and other nations in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Two perfect teams remain, with only the Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC boasting 4-0-0 records, with the former also leaning on MLS Golden Boot frontrunner Brian White and assists-leader Sebastian Berhalter. Outside of the perfect teams, this weekend sees two rivalry cups get underway. FC Dallas clash with Houston Dynamo in the Copa Tejas, and Toronto FC take on Columbus Crew in the Trillium Cup.

Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS season will feature 10 matches on Saturday and five on Sunday.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the fifth week of MLS in 2026.

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Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

Josh Sargent debuted for Toronto FC last week but is still seeking his first MLS goal. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Toronto FC is back at BMO Field for the second of nine straight home games, seven of which will see them kick off at the untraditional hour of 1:00 p.m. ET and will welcome their Trillium Cup foes, the Columbus Crew, north of the border.

Led by manager Robin Fraser, the Reds enter the match after surrendering two potentially vital points in last week’s action when Red Bull New York stole a point in the final moments after Toronto led 1–0 late into the match.

With a new contract for Dániel Sallói now set and Sargent’s MLS debut off the bench behind them, the hope is that the two attacking focal points can gel with Djordje Mihailovic and lead the Canadian side to further success.

Columbus is seeking a first win of the 2026 MLS season, after two draws and two losses, including last week’s last-minute 1–0 loss to Nashville SC.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3–1 Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire

Cavan Sullivan was a key player in the Concacaf Champions Cup and will look to further establish himself in MLS. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union showed better than expected with a rotated team over two legs against Club América in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan stood out as one of the best players in the tie.

With the Champions Cup opportunities behind him, will he get a boost in MLS playing time under Bradley Carnell, who is continuing to ease him into first-team competition? Sullivan could be the key to the Union’s first win of 2026.

The Chicago Fire, meanwhile, look to bounce back from a 2–1 loss to D.C. United, while leaning on the recently called-up international defensive trio in center backs Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) and Joel Waterman (Canada) and goalkeeper Chris Brady (USA).

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–1 Chicago Fire

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City

Cristian Espinoza (right) and Nashville SC eliminated Inter Miami from the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT

Nashville SC are feeling quite good right now after winning 1–0 in the final moments against Columbus Crew last weekend and picking up a midweek 1–1 draw against Inter Miami to advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The high-powered attack of Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar makes their way back home this weekend, hosting an Orlando City side that has yet to win. The Lions are welcoming back Canada international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, after he was suspended for last week’s matchup against CF Montréal.

Prediction: Nashville SC 4–1 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Atlanta United picked up a win last weekend against the Philadelphia Union and are back at home this weekend. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

There were finally some good moments for Atlanta United last weekend, with stars Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk leading the way in a 3–1 win over a struggling Philadelphia Union. Can they keep the momentum going this weekend against D.C United and secure their first back-to-back wins since May 2025?

Prediction: Atlanta United 2–2 D.C. United

Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York

Pep Biel (left) is already up to three goals in MLS play this season. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Charlotte FC will have been disappointed with a scoreless draw against a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami last weekend and will need both Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha to return to form against Red Bull New York on Saturday.

After a hot start for Red Bull, Michael Bradley’s side has slowed down. They fell 3–0 to CF Montréal two weeks ago, and last week, they needed a late goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to grab a 1–1 draw against Toronto FC. While still on the road, playing an American opponent might be just what they need.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2–1 Red Bull New York

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

Petar Musa scored a hat-trick against San Diego to mark the first three-goal game from a player in the 2026 MLS season. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s the first Copa Tejas derby of the season, as the trophy competition between the three Texas clubs, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas gets underway.

Houston hit the road after a spell of home games, including last week’s 3–2 win over the Portland Timbers, where Guilherme brought his production to three goals and an assist in his first four MLS contests. An early favorite for MLS Newcomer of the Year, he and the Dynamo will look to tame FC Dallas’s Petar Musa, who netted three goals for the first hat-trick in MLS in 2026 against San Diego FC last weekend.

Prediction: FC Dallas 3–1 Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids

Dejan Joveljić netted a brace against his former LA Galaxy teammates last weekend. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Dejan Joveljić continued to be the leader on Sporting Kansas City and helped push his team to its first win of 2026 last week, beating his former LA Galaxy side 2–1 on the road. This week sees them return home and welcome the Colorado Rapids, who are looking for a third win in five games under new manager Matt Wells, following last week’s 3–1 loss to New York City FC.

Under Wells, Darren Yapi has been outstanding with a pair of goals and an assist, but the club will want more from last season’s marquee addition, Paxten Aaronson, in the heart of midfield, with the USMNT hopeful only notching one assist through four matches.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–0 Colorado Rapids

St. Louis CITY SC vs. New England Revolution

Cedric Teuchert and St. Louis CITY SC return home seeking a first win of the season. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

If there’s any match that might be bound for plenty of goals this weekend, it’s St. Louis CITY SC vs. New England Revolution, with the Revs coming off an emphatic six-goal performance against FC Cincinnati.

St. Louis is still looking for an offensive breakout that is bound to come. They have been shut out of their last three matches, but those have come against San Diego FC, Seattle Sounders and LAFC—some of the best teams in the Western Conference. Surely, the front trio of Simon Becher, Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel can find some goals this weekend.

Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–3 New England Revolution

Austin FC vs. LAFC

Son Heung-min has not scored an MLS goal in 2026. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT

Austin FC welcomes LAFC on Saturday night, with the Black and Gold back in MLS action after David Martínez’s late goal against Costa Rica’s Alajuelense sent them through to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals midweek.

While they won’t have Stephen Eustáquio, who suffered a hematoma after a deep tissue massage to treat a dead leg, which he sustained when colliding with a referee, there will be plenty of eyes on both Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, the latter of whom has not scored this season.

Austin manager Nico Éstevez, meanwhile, has preached patience for Los Verdes, as they hope to snap a two-game losing skid.

Prediction: Austin FC 1–1 LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps face the Timo Werner-led San Jose Earthquakes. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s another superstar battle in Vancouver this weekend, after James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller clashed in Vancouver's 6–0 win over Minnesota United last Sunday. This time, it’s the two Western Conference early-season darlings, led by two Germans in Vancouver’s Müller and San Jose Earthquakes’ Timo Werner.

Despite falling out of the Concacaf Champions Cup to Seattle Sounders midweek, the Whitecaps still enter with plenty of confidence and further focus on MLS action, already boasting a perfect 12 points through four games. San Jose saw their three-match win and clean-sheet streak dashed last weekend against Seattle, but will look to return to form against one of the best teams in MLS over the last 18 months.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 San Jose Earthquakes

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal

Kyle Smith and FC Cincinnati have allowed 11 goals across their last two matches in all-competitions. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

It has been a tough week for FC Cincinnati. First, they fell 6–1 to New England with a rotated team in MLS Matchday 4, before losing a heartbreaking Concacaf Champions Cup tie on the final kick against Tigres UANL midweek—as much fun as it may have been for many to play at El Volcán.

Taking on CF Montréal provides a crucial moment for manager Pat Noonan’s side. A loss to one of the weaker teams in MLS could be catastrophic to confidence and potentially see his seat warm up, given the talent of Evander and Kévin Denkey and the lack of quantitative results.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 4–0 CF Montréal

New York City FC vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Many have called Inter Miami and Lionel Messi a “circus show” when they are on the road, and the traveling circus heads to the Big Apple to take on New York City FC this weekend, which will bring a near-unmatched level of buzz around the game, even on Yankee Stadium’s small and odd pitch.

New York City is getting stellar play from Maxi Moralez and Nicolás Fernández and sits atop the Eastern Conference with 10 points through three games, and they face an Inter Miami side still trying to figure it out and grappling with confidence after crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Plenty of eyes will be on Messi, who now sets his sights on 1,000 goals after scoring his 900th on Wednesday, but critics will also zone in on striker Gérman Berterame, who has failed to score in seven matches since being acquired for upwards of $15 million from CF Monterrey.

Prediction: NYCFC 1–2 Inter Miami

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders

James Rodríguez made his MLS debut in Minnesota United’s worst loss in club history last weekend. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

It’s never easy bouncing back from big defeats, but that’s exactly what Minnesota United hopes to do this weekend against Seattle Sounders after falling 6–0 to Vancouver in James Rodríguez’s MLS debut.

Seattle is flying high with a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup victory over Vancouver and a win against the previously perfect-record San Jose Earthquakes. Expect a near full-strength squad for manager Brian Schmetzer’s side, with hopes of Danny Musovski, Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock being able to maintain their form to further success.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1–4 Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis suffered a gash on his head in last weekend's loss to the Houston Dynamo. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

After a disheartening loss to Sporting Kansas City, the LA Galaxy look to return to form when they take on a Portland Timbers side that fell 3–2 to the Houston Dynamo last week. Yet, the Galaxy had a chance to rekindle some confidence, beating Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant 3–0 midweek to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Likely to lean on the breakout season for Lucas Sanabria as well as Gabriel Pec in the attack, a key point to the Galaxy’s success will be shutting down Norwegian winger Kristoffer Velde, who has been a perennial threat down the left wing, despite only having one goal this season.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 LA Galaxy

San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Amahl Pellegrino and San Diego FC have lost their last two matches across all competitions, most recently crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

San Diego FC learned about the Concacaf Champions Cup the hard way in midweek action, falling 4–0 to Toluca and crashing out of the competition after a 3–0 win in the first leg of the round of 16. That result came after a 3–3 draw against FC Dallas in MLS play last week, and suddenly, the once-stingy California side has leaked seven goals across two matches.

Taking on Real Salt Lake this weekend, returning to their defensive prowess is vital. On the other side, RSL seeks a fourth-straight win, with teenagers Aiden Hezarkhani and Zavier Gozo having led the way this season thus far.

Prediction: San Diego FC 3–0 Real Salt Lake

MLS Predictions: Matchday 5

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, March 21 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew 3–1 Saturday, March 21 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire 1–1 Saturday, March 21 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Orlando City 4–1 Saturday, March 21 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. D.C. United 2–2 Saturday, March 21 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York 2–1 Saturday, March 21 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo 3–1 Saturday, March 21 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids 1-0 Saturday, March 21 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. New England Revolution 3–3 Saturday, March 21 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. LAFC 1–1 Saturday, March 21 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes 3–1 Sunday, March 22 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal 4–0 Sunday, March 22 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT New York City FC vs. Inter Miami 1-2 Sunday, March 22 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders 1–4 Sunday, March 22 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy 1–1 Sunday, March 22 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake 3–0

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