MLS Predictions: Inter Miami, Nashville Battle Atop Eastern Conference in Matchday 26

The race to the MLS Cup playoffs heats up during one of the busiest times of the season.

Following Wednesday’s 14-match midweek slate, MLS returns with 15 matches across Matchday 26, a weekend of play highlighted by long-anticipated fixtures between the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

While Cavan Sullivan hype skyrockets for the red-hot Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami look to rescue their Supporters’ Shield dreams against Nashville, and the Vancouver Whitecaps seek a runaway chance in the Western Conference. It’s poised to be a big weekend.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it could all play out.

Jump to:

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC

Evander has hit a cold spell with FC Cincinnati. | Chris Carter/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

For a team once among the MLS elite just a few months ago, it has been tough sledding for FC Cincinnati. After Wednesday’s 5–0 loss to the Philadelphia Union, they fell to seventh in the Eastern Conference and have conceded nine goals without scoring in the last two games. Evander, a borderline MLS MVP candidate, has also been limited in his involvement.

Given their recent form and Charlotte FC’s rise since introducing Allan Saint-Maximin to the squad, The Crown can be confident in finding a positive result, even in the intense atmosphere of TQL Stadium.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1–3 Charlotte FC

Columbus Crew vs. Red Bull New York

Brais Méndez has gotten off to a fast start in MLS action. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

After securing a confidence-boosting 3–0 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend, the Columbus Crew returned to poor form midweek with a 2–1 loss to D. C. United, marking their fifth loss in six games. Back at home this weekend, they’ll still see themselves as favorites against a Red Bull New York side that boasts just one goal in the last three games and hasn’t won in six straight.

Columbus, under Laurent Courtois’s interim leadership, seems poised for a breakout. It’s still early for the midseason additions of Brais Méndez and Josef Martínez, while new striker Santiago Rodríguez has enjoyed a stellar start with goals in his first two match. Expect a late-season playoff push from that group.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 1–1 Red Bull New York

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Breel Embolo (left) and Tristan Muyumba (right) are leading Atlanta United’s late-season hopes. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

For a few weeks, things seemed to be turning around for Atlanta United, who were on a three-game winning streak and welcomed new signings with a glimmer of hope. That all evaporated in the last two weeks, though, with losses to Charlotte and Orlando and a draw with Miami. The Orlando loss in particular came with two own-goals to crush spirits and topple confidence.

New star striker signing Breel Embolo, who scored on his MLS debut against the Herons, will look to link up with attacking midfielder Tristan Muyumba this week, in order to expose a D. C. United backline that has conceded 10 goals in the last six games.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 2–2 Atlanta United

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

With Campeones Cup and a clash against Nashville, it’s a big week for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. | Richard Nichols/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s the most important week of Inter Miami’s season. Without a win against Nashville SC on Saturday, the Lionel Messi-led group can effectively bid farewell to any hope of winning the Supporters’ Shield. A win would put them six points behind the Coyotes, while a loss would extend Nashville’s buffer atop the Eastern Conference to 12 points with nine games remaining.

The Herons will also have to balance their team selection with Campeones Cup approaching on Wednesday, which gives them a chance to lift a trophy—albeit one not recognized by FIFA—in a one-match playoff against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.

For Nashville, a win would secure them an MLS Cup playoff spot just over two-thirds into the season, as the group headlined by the attacking foursome of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Cristian Espinoza and Elias Saad look to bounce back from a shocking 2–1 loss to Toronto FC midweek.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–4 Nashville SC

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC

Antoine Griezmann scored a brace in a midweek win over Atlanta United. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The meme of Antoine Griezmann trying to cool down in the sweltering Florida humidity may have gone viral, but there is no doubt that he is still thriving on and off the pitch since arriving in MLS. On Wednesday, he scored a brace against Atlanta United to reach seven goals in nine games and celebrated with an American football-style celebration, embracing his long-standing love of the NFL.

The Florida humidity had Antoine Griezmann fighting for his life 🇺🇸😭 pic.twitter.com/sxgISu4ekR — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 6, 2026

He has also changed how Orlando sees itself. With three wins in the last four games, the Lions have risen to sixth in the Eastern Conference, and the Frenchman has helped elevate 19-year-old Justin Ellis, among others. Toronto FC may be flying high after their midweek win over Nashville, but Orlando should come away with all three points.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 3–1 Toronto FC

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

Santiago Moreno scored his third goal of the season in Wednesday’s win over Minnesota United. | David Berding/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

With the rate of high-scoring games in MLS these days, there could be some fireworks between two sides jockeying for position in the Western Conference. It’s FC Dallas’ second home game since May, and they’re in good form with back-to-back wins over Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United in the last week.

Logan Farrington and Santiago Moreno may have to lead the frontline again, as they did Wednesday, with Petar Musa’s status in doubt after missing the last match with an upper-body injury. Even without their leading scorer, though, Eric Quill’s side can be punishing, especially against a Timbers side that has scored seven goals and conceded six in its last two games.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 3–2 Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC

17-year-old Jude Terry (left) celebrated with Son Heung-min (right) after scoring his second goal of the season. | Edwin So/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

LAFC’s inconsistency in 2026 has made for quite an intriguing race in the Western Conference, but the Black and Gold might be back on track. They snapped their six-game winless skid with a 2–0 win over Red Bull New York midweek.

The opportunity for Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min and 17-year-old academy breakout star Jude Terry to enjoy another win this weekend is as good as it gets. Coming up against Sporting Kansas City, any result other than a massive win would be disappointing, and they should be able to get it.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0–4 LAFC

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United

Rafael Navarro scored a brace for his first St. Louis CITY SC goals in the midweek draw against the Portland Timbers. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It took little time for Rafael Navarro to find his scoring form with St. Louis CITY SC, scoring a brace in a midweek 2–2 draw with Portland in just his second game since joining for $12 million from the Colorado Rapids.

Yoann Damet has St. Louis playing exceptionally well right now, riding a 14-game MLS unbeaten run with 10 wins. Facing Minnesota United at home and having to shut down the red-hot Marcus Caldeira won’t be straightforward, but this is a team that simply doesn’t seem to lose anymore.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–0 Minnesota United

Colorado Rapids vs. CF Montréal

Alexis Sánchez is still on the hunt for his first MLS goal. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids have scored just a single goal since selling Rafael Navarro. While the early returns on the deal certainly diminished Colorado’s attacking possibilities, the situation should improve once ex-Middlesbrough striker Morgan Whittaker finds his way into the squad, barring the U.S. Visa process. For now though, it’s all on Darren Yapi and Paxten Aaronson.

Luckily, this weekend sees them welcome a struggling CF Montréal side to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Despite adding 37-year-old Alexis Sánchez, Montréal have lost their last three matches and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They could rotate in this match too, given the greater importance of Wednesday’s clash with Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal, which is tied 1–1 after the opening match.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–1 CF Montréal

Real Salt Lake vs. New York City FC

Matt Freese’s New York City FC are winless in seven MLS matches. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

August was a month to forget for New York City FC, and September hasn’t started much better. Entering this weekend on a seven-game winless run and without a victory since July, the hope of a high MLS Cup playoff ranking is beginning to evaporate. This week, it’s vital they return to form against a Real Salt Lake side on an even worse run—10 games without a win, dating back to May 16.

It’s unclear whether Real Salt Lake could see Canada World Cup star Luc De Fougerolles in their lineup for this one, but the center back on loan from Fulham should elevate their group once he is ready to go. Both sides are hovering around the playoff cutoffs in their respective conferences, and three points from this match would go a long way.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–1 New York City FC

L.A. Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

Dejan Joveljić returns to face the team he won the 2024 MLS Cup with. | Brent Combs/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept.12

: Saturday, Sept.12 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s been a while since Dejan Joveljić last played for the L.A. Galaxy, helping them prevail over Red Bull New York to win the 2024 MLS Cup. Yet, given that slice of history and his return to a West Coast rival after joining the Seattle Sounders from Sporting Kansas City, it should be a key storyline this weekend.

Both teams are desperate for a win to stay in the mix for the MLS Cup playoffs, but both are amid poor form, with Seattle’s franchise-record 11-game winless run and the Galaxy’s measly two wins in their last 10 performance. The Sounders, though, could be primed for a breakout—they’ve got to win another game, eventually.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 0–2 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

Niko Tsakiris (left) had a goal and two assists in Wednesday’s win over the Houston Dynamo. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept.12

: Saturday, Sept.12 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Take a deep breath, San Jose Earthquakes fans. Your best and most exciting player is back; Niko Tsakiris is balling out again. On Wednesday, the 21-year-old USMNT hopeful netted a goal and two assists, including an outside trivela assist to steal the midweek highlight reels. It marked his first goal contribution since returning from groin surgery in May and could be the spark San Jose need to get back to their early-season form.

That will be tested against the Houston Dynamo, though. The Texas side pulled off a late 2–1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and are just three points behind the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps, having won six of their last nine games. Expect a fun game, and for San Jose to recapture some of that spring magic.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–0 Houston Dynamo

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution

Robert Lewandowski hopes to extend his strong start in MLS play. | Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

One of the weekend’s marquee games kicks off the Sunday slate, as the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire battle for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, with both sides in stellar form.

Chicago, with Robert Lewandowski’s six goals in nine games, probably stands as the favorite in this one, playing at home just a few days after a 1–1 draw against Inter Miami in front of over 63,000 fans at Soldier Field. While they’ve drawn each of the last four games, the Fire will be expecting a victory this time around, especially considering New England will likely be without Jack Harrison.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 4–2 New England Revolution

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC

Brian White is the best among U.S. goalscorers in MLS this season. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back to flying, with Brian White up to 14 goals in 21 games as the top U.S. goalscorer in MLS. They also have a three-point lead atop the Western Conference after a dominant 3–0 win over the L.A. Galaxy midweek. Taking on a retooling Austin FC at home should be a fairly straightforward result for the Canadian side, despite potentially missing Thomas Müller, who left the Galaxy match with a dead leg in the first half.

However, the Whitecaps could rotate as well, given their upcoming midweek Canadian Championship semifinal match against CF Montréal. Even so, the depth should be enough to find a win against Los Verdes.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–0 Austin FC

San Diego FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan is leading the way for the Philadelphia Union. | Philadelphia Union

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Can the Cavan Sullivan hype get much louder at this point? While there could be reservations about getting too excited about a 16-year-old’s potential, his three goals and six assists in the last six games give plenty of reason to believe in his hype and the recent rise of the Philadelphia Union, who enter the weekend above the playoff cutoff.

The long away trip to San Diego FC won’t be easy, but with the reliance on youth for interim Philadelphia boss Ryan Richter, the travel may not hit as hard as it would for more veteran teams. Both sides will fancy themselves to play well, but the Union’s vibes are hard to beat right now, and they should come away with a pivotal three points.

Score Prediction: San Diego FC 2–3 Philadelphia Union

MLS Predictions: Matchday 26

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC 1–3 Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Red Bull New York 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Atlanta United 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC 3–4 Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. Toronto FC 3–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers 3–2 Saturday, Sept. 12 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC 0–4 Saturday, Sept. 12 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 12 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. CF Montréal 2–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. New York City FC 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders 0–2 Saturday, Sept. 12 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo 1–0 Sunday, Sept. 13 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution 4–2 Sunday, Sept. 13 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC 3–0 Sunday, Sept. 13 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. Philadelphia Union 2–3