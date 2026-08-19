MLS Predictions: Rivalry Matches, Alexis Sanchez’s Debut Headline Matchday 21

Wednesday brings a rare full slate of Major League Soccer this week, as teams continue their push through late summer, hoping to put themselves in solid positions for the MLS Cup playoffs in the fall.

Unlike many midweek slates, though, the 15 matches are headlined by rivalries, top-of-table clashes and potentially a big debut. Not only is it the battle of the Western Conference’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo, but fans will also be treated to the San Jose Earthquakes vs. L.A. Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC match-ups.

Outside of the marquee games, Chilean and former FC Barcelona legend Alexis Sánchez could also make his CF Montréal debut against the Columbus Crew.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into predicting each match.

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FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC

Nicolás Fernández Mercau is available for selection for New York City FC. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati played to a largely uneventful 1–1 draw with Orlando City over the weekend but face a massive task to get three points against a strong New York City FC side on Wednesday. With the recent loss, New York City sits less than a full game above the MLS Cup playoffs and is on the divide between contending for a top-four spot and battling for a postseason berth altogether.

Coming up against New York City FC won’t be simple, with the Pigeons set to welcome back Nicolás Fernández Mercau to the lineup after the star attacker missed the last match, a loss to Philadelphia, due to suspension. It’ll be a matchup of bona fide MLS stars, with Cincinnati duo Evander and Kévin Denkey bolstering their side in the attack. They will be supported by an in-form Pavel Bucha too.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–3 New York City FC

Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal

Alexis Sánchez could make his CF Montréal debut. | Minas Panagiotakis/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

All eyes will be on Alexis Sánchez, who could be making his MLS debut with CF Montréal. The 37-year-old Chilean superstar was welcomed with plenty of fanfare last week and was formally welcomed to the city by Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, also of Chilean descent. He didn’t make his debut in Montréal’s 1–1 weekend draw with D.C. United, but there's a chance he could get minutes this week, already taking part in training sessions.

For Montréal, there’s hope he can turn things around. Manager Philippe Eullaffroy’s side hasn’t found a win in league play since May 9.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 1–1 CF Montréal

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Carles Gil and the New England Revolution look to rebound from the loss to Toronto FC. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Two teams that suffered unsatisfactory results against Canadian teams last weekend, D.C. United and the New England Revolution are looking to return to winning ways when they battle at Audi Field midweek. The Revs are the key focus here. Despite looking like borderline contenders at points this season, they’ve gone three games without a win and will need more from Carles Gil, Peyton Miller and Dor Turgeman to turn things around if they hope to genuinely contend for the top four spots in the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 1–3 New England Revolution

Red Bull New York vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge’s Nashville SC hope to extend their lead atop the Supporters’ Shield | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC utterly embarrassed Inter Miami with a 4–1 beatdown last weekend and sit atop the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference standings with a whopping five-point cushion. Taking on a youthful Red Bull New York that boasts three losses in four games, Nashville manager BJ Callaghan could opt to rotate his squad heavily in anticipation of the game against Columbus this weekend.

Yet, expect to see some minutes for the star trio of Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, in what should be an overwhelming victory for the Coyotes. From a USMNT futures perspective, the battle between New York teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmenti and Nashville midfielder Matthew Corcoran should be fun.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 0–5 Nashville SC

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

Antoine Griezmann is ready to battle against former La Liga foe Robert Lewandowski. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The two marquee star arrivals of the summer, Orlando City’s Antoine Griezmann and Chicago Fire’s Robert Lewandowski, are set to battle at the Inter&Co Stadium. Both teams look to prove themselves as outside MLS Cup contenders this season.

Chicago is closer to that point, given Lewandowski’s relatively hot start, recent Leagues Cup success and the positive play from Dje D’Avilla and Philip Zinckernagel, but Orlando has also shown recent hope through Griezmann, 19-year-old Justin Ellis and the return of Daryl Dike. Both teams will fancy themselves, but home advantage is in Orlando’s favor.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 2–1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami

Cavan Sullivan comes up against Lionel Messi on Wednesday. | Isaiah Vazquez/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s the Cavan Sullivan vs. Lionel Messi show. The biggest hope for the future of U.S. men’s soccer, up against the greatest player ever to play the game. It’ll be a match to remember, especially as Sullivan enjoys the form of his life with a rekindled Philadelphia Union and comes up against an Inter Miami side reeling from a 4–1 loss to Nashville. The vibes for this one will be off the charts. And how much could Sullivan, or 6'5" teenage center back Neil Pierre, raise their stock against the star-studded Herons?

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2–3 Inter Miami

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC

Niklas Dorsch has elevated Toronto FC since arriving. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC are looking to secure back-to-back wins for just the second time this season and for the first time since March, as they welcome Charlotte FC to BMO Field while still riding the momentum of last weekend’s thrilling 2–1 win over the New England Revolution.

Niklas Dorsch is the focus of everything for Toronto FC these days. He scored a brilliant strike to secure the three points against the Revs and has been influential, but it’s now a question of consistency for the German. Taking on a Charlotte side that looks up to speed with new signing, Allan Saint-Maximin, should be a good test.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 2–1 Charlotte FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Simon Becher has four goals and four assists this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

It’s the Heartland Derby, midweek edition. St. Louis CITY are in good form after Simon Becher scored a brace to secure a 3–1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on the weekend and are up against a Sporting Kansas City side that sits last in MLS and has not scored in three games, all of which have been losses. Add in that SKC terminated the contract of midfielder Manu García, and the team has actually gotten worse—even if it was likely the right move long-term. It’s not going to be a fun one in Blue Hell.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–3 St. Louis CITY SC

Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United

Fafa Picault helped Atlanta United to a rare win last weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Atlanta United finally snapped an eight-game winless run last weekend with a 2–1 victory over Red Bull New York, making the most of a largely unconvincing effort from either side. Taking on Minnesota United on the road won’t be easy, but if there’s a game that feels destined for a draw, then it’s this one.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 1–1 Atlanta United

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

Denis Bouanga and LAFC are under plenty of pressure from the fans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

LAFC needs to put things right after falling 1–0 to San Diego FC, marking two straight games without a win after a previous draw against Vancouver Whitecaps. They’re on the road midweek against the Colorado Rapids, an opponent that can be challenging at times but has been wildly inconsistent. With the high standards LAFC have become accustomed to, any hiccup is a massive issue—and there’s already a fan revolt against manager Marc Dos Santos. Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga will need to return to their best to turn things around.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–2 LAFC

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

Sergi Solans is enjoying an impressive run of form. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Winless in five MLS games and with the sale of Zavier Gozo, things seem up in the air these days for Real Salt Lake. Sergi Solans has been in form, but the rest of the team has lagged behind him, even as Diego Luna has pushed to find his stride. Tasked with taking on the Petar Musa-led FC Dallas at home, it should be a fairly even matchup.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC

Paul Rothrock's Seattle Sounders can't find any form. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Seattle Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer demanded improvements to his roster after the club’s 2–0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on the weekend, which put the team on a seven-game losing skid. Those improvements haven’t come in three days, and now the team doesn’t have Jesús Ferreira, either. Can they find some positivity against a mediocre Austin FC at home?

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–1 Austin FC

L.A Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner and the San Jose Earthquakes have taken a massive step back since the start of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s a Cali Clásico as the out-of-form L.A. Galaxy find themselves at home against the even more out-of-form San Jose Earthquakes. The Galaxy are amid a six-game winless run after a 1–0 loss to the Houston Dynamo on the weekend, while San Jose have lost all of their early-season momentum and have just one win in their last nine. Both teams need a win. That’s why it will be a draw.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 0–0 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC

Finn Surman's Portland Timbers have three wins in their last five MLS contests. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

New manager Martí Cifuentes didn’t have his dream managerial debut with the Portland Timbers, allowing two goals in 14 minutes against the Chicago Fire and suffering a 2–1 loss on the road, cushioned only slightly by Finn Surman’s first MLS marker. Now back at home, the Timbers look to find three points against a San Diego FC side that has improved lately, with two wins and a draw in their last three contests.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 3–2 San Diego FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo

Ryan Gaul (left) and Thomas Müller (right) lifted the Cascadia Cup with Vancouver Whitecaps supporters on Sunday. | Olivia Vanni/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s a battle for first place in the Western Conference to cap off the Matchday 21 slate as the Houston Dynamo trek north to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. Both teams had massive wins last time out, with Houston downing the L.A. Galaxy at home and the Whitecaps snapping a seven-game winless run across all competitions with a dominant 2–0 victory over the Seattle Sounders to win the Cascadia Cup.

In some ways, the Dynamo feel a little bit like last year’s edition of the Whitecaps. They weren’t supposed to be this high in the table, but find themselves in impeccable form, headlined by the offseason acquisition of Brazilian attacker Guilherme. Finding a win in Vancouver to take the top spot won’t be easy, though, especially now that Thomas Müller’s Whitecaps have their confidence back.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Houston Dynamo

MLS Predictions: Matchday 21

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC 3–3 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal 1–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. New England Revolution 1–3 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Nashville SC 0–5 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire 2–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami 2–3 Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC 2–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC 1–3 Wednesday, Aug. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United 1–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC 1–2 Wednesday, Aug. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas 1–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC 1–1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes 0–0 Wednesday, Aug. 19 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC 3–2 Wednesday, Aug. 19 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo 2–0