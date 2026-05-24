‘You Better Win’—Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson’s Farewell Warning to Liverpool Teammates

After seeing their final training session paused for a farewell presentation, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson had emotional parting messages for their Liverpool teammates.

“I don’t want to be emotional today, because tomorrow’s going to be an emotional day,” Salah explained ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Brentford.

“But I have really appreciated every moment I’ve had at this club, I had a great time with all of you, and it’s something I will take in the future.

“So thank you very much and hopefully I will see you soon again.”

Left back Robertson added: “I can only say the same as Mo.

“I think it’s been best nine years of our lives, we’d had so much fun, so much laughter and so much success as well.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be in a changing room with you lads. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”

Salah’s Firm Parting Warning

Salah had a strong message for his teammates. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“Wait, one more thing I want to say,” Salah said as he cut short a round of applause.

The winger has spoken openly in the past few weeks about potential concerns over the direction of the team, challenging Liverpool to rediscover their “heavy metal” style that made them so successful under Jürgen Klopp.

Warning his soon-to-be former teammates of the need to keep their standards high, Salah made it clear the squad simply cannot allow themselves to endure another season as difficult as the 2025–26 campaign has been.

“Being Liverpool, to win something for Liverpool and win games, it’s the best thing that could happen to you,” he concluded.

“I think it’s the best club in the world when you win something ... and the worst club in the world when you lose.

“So you better win next year!”

Liverpool’s spot in next season’s Champions League is not yet mathematically secured, but it would take a spectacular turn of events for Arne Slot’s squad to tumble out of the European qualification spots.

A draw against Brentford would guarantee fifth place for Liverpool, who would seal a spot in the Champions League thanks to the extra position handed out to English teams this year.

The Reds could still climb as high to fourth if Aston Villa fall to Manchester City, three points behind the Villans but already blessed with a superior goal difference. Technically, Liverpool could end the season in sixth, outside the Champions League places, but Bournemouth would need to beat Nottingham Forest and oversee a seven-goal swing in the process.

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