Mohamed Salah’s Full Liverpool Record As Extraordinary Anfield Spell Concludes

The curtain has officially closed on Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary nine-year stint with Liverpool.

Arriving in 2017 as a Chelsea castaway, Salah has reached heights impossible to anticipate at Anfield, the electric Egyptian instrumental to Liverpool’s incredible transformation under Jürgen Klopp. Salah’s dazzling performances were crucial in turning doubters into believers.

A turbulent final campaign with the Reds cannot detract from an astonishing legacy that sees Salah depart as one of the club’s all-time greats. Few forwards of the modern era have matched his frightening and unrelenting output in front of goal.

When the tears have dried, Liverpool supporters will look back at Salah’s time on Merseyside as one of the key chapters in the club’s history.

Here’s a look at the magician’s record after calling time on his Anfield adventure.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool: Complete Record

Salah is an all-time Liverpool great. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Matches : 442

: 442 Goals : 257

: 257 Assists : 123

: 123 Wins : 279

: 279 Draws : 79

: 79 Losses : 78

: 78 Trophies: 9

Salah’s Liverpool career was immediately ignited on debut. An effort in the six-goal thriller with Watford in his first competitive match for the club marked a fitting beginning for a player who would go on to score 257 times for the Reds in 442 matches across all competitions.

En route to that astonishing total, Salah has smashed countless records. He’s Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as the most prolific African player in the history of the English top flight. Most strikes in a debut season, first Liverpool player to score 20 or more in eight consecutive campaigns and fastest Red to a century of goals are other impressive achievements.

Within a formidable forward line engineered by Klopp, Salah thrived alongside Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino. While he was chiefly a goalscorer, he also provided plenty of assists for his attacking teammates. That creativity has flourished long after the breakup of the triumvirate, with Salah notching 123 assists in all competitions for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah’s legacy will live forever at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

He tallied his final assist in his final match at Anfield, setting up the Reds’ only goal in a 1–1 draw with Brentford. Salah burst to life on the counter attack before sending a brilliant ball with the outside of his left boot to Curtis Jones, who comfortably capitalized. The trivela assist added another accolade to Salah’s résumé—he became the outright record-holder for Premier League assists for Liverpool with 93.

It’s no surprise the club’s already vast trophy cabinet has been peppered with further silverware since Salah’s arrival. The 33-year-old has picked up nine trophies at Anfield, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League and both domestic cup competitions. The Europa League is the only competition he’s played in with Liverpool that he’s been unable to win.

The reason Liverpool have clinched so many titles with Salah in their side becomes clear when glancing at his record. He’s won 279 matches for the Reds—63.3% of all his appearances—and lost just 78 times for the club, 16 of those defeats coming this season.

Third in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers list and a starter in the club’s best-ever XI, Salah will be impossible to replace.

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