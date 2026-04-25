Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Farewell in Danger After Injury Blow Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah made a point of applauding all four sides of Anfield as he trudged out of Saturday’s meeting with Crystal Palace with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Reds legend is counting down to the end of his Liverpool tenure, having announced his impending departure at the end of the season.

As he pulled up shortly before the hour mark in Saturday’s game against Palace, there were immediate fears that the winger may have suffered an injury that could bring his season, and his Liverpool career, to an abrupt end.

With just one month left of the season, Salah faces an obvious race against time to recover if he is to avoid this being his final appearance for Liverpool.

Will Salah Play for Liverpool Again?

Salah applauded the fans as he left the pitch. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool have just four more fixtures this season. A trip to Manchester United next Sunday already feels too soon for Salah if he has injured his hamstring, while the severity of his blow will dictate whether he can return before the end of the campaign.

Chelsea travel to Anfield on May 9 in a tense fixture in the race for Europe, and that will be the penultimate chance for Salah to play in front of a home crowd in a Liverpool shirt.

Arne Slot’s side end the season at home to Brentford and Liverpool will undoubtedly use that fixture to pay tribute to Salah—long-standing left back Andy Robertson can also expect a hero’s farewell—but fans will hope to see the Egypt international on the pitch one final time.

Complicating matters for Liverpool and Salah is this summer’s World Cup. While Salah will be keen to hurry back to action and bid farewell to his club, he will not want to risk exacerbating a problem that could impact his involvement this summer in what is likely to be his final World Cup appearance.

Fans of both club and country will be eagerly awaiting a formal diagnosis on Salah’s condition, which is only likely to be made public in the coming days once further tests can be conducted and a recovery timeline can be estimated.

Salah has managed 440 appearances for Liverpool to date, leaving him 23rd on the club’s all-time tally. Even if he does make an immediate return, Salah will climb no higher on those rankings, with Ron Yeats sitting a comfortable 14 outings ahead.

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