Mohamed Salah’s Remarkable Off-Field Impact on Liverpool Revealed By Study

Mohamed Salah’s transformative impact on the pitch since moving to Liverpool is plain for all to see, but an academic study has revealed the enormously positive impact the Egyptian forward has also had off the pitch during his nine years on Merseyside.

The veteran recently confirmed his Liverpool departure at the end of the current campaign, having joined the Reds in 2017. Salah has broken countless records since returning to English football and been critical to the club’s immense success domestically and in European competition.

However, Salah’s impact isn’t limited to the field. According to a study conducted by Stanford University, there has been a 19% reduction in hate crimes on Merseyside since he joined Liverpool, as well as Islamophobic online comments among the club’s supporters halving.

“We had been following with interest this rise to fame of Mohamed Salah, this Egyptian soccer player, and we were particularly interested in what was going on with fans on the field during these games,” said Alexandra Siegel, one of four academics involved in the study.

The study concluded that “positive exposure to outgroup celebrities can reduce prejudice,” with Salah’s influence on Liverpool fans one example of this mindset shift.

Salah Leaves Liverpool With Legend Status

Few expected Salah, formerly a Chelsea flop, to have such an extraordinary impact on Liverpool. However, during a 44-goal debut season, it swiftly became clear that the Reds had recruited an incredible talent.

In contrast to predictions after his sensational first season, Salah continued to maintain his ludicrous standards, the Egyptian’s consistency just as impressive as his ability. Year after year, more records would topple, and more trophies would be added to the cabinet.

Salah has become Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League era and in the Champions League, as well as climbing to third in the all-time list for the club—behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. Two Premier League titles, a European crown and six other pieces of silverware have been clinched by the 33-year-old since his Merseyside move.

The debate over where he ranks among the Premier League’s all-time greats rumbles on, but there can be no doubting that he stands among the best players to have ever represented Liverpool—and that’s some statement.

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