‘Beware’—Mohamed Salah’s Representative Sends Fierce Warning After Liverpool Bombshell

Mohamed Salah’s long-serving representative Ramy Abbas Issa has warned fans to “beware” any reports about his client’s next destination, insisting that even the Egypt international does “not know” where he will be in 2026–27.

The soccer world was stunned by news of Salah’s impending Liverpool departure at the end of the current campaign on Tuesday evening. As memories of the iconic winger’s best moments flooded through, some thoughts naturally turned to wait may lie ahead of the 33-year-old.

The Saudi Pro League will perennially be billed as a leading contender given the division’s past pursuits of Salah while MLS commissioner Don Garber has eagerly opened the door to the U.S. top flight.

All this remains speculation—a fact which Abbas Issa was keen to ram home on X shortly after Salah’s announcement:

“We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-w---ing attention seekers.”

There is still plenty for Salah and his team to navigate before they can even begin to consider a new home.

What Next for Mohamed Salah?

They had some fun together. pic.twitter.com/yolLdQMtCH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 24, 2026

The first port of call for Salah is getting himself fit. The veteran winger limped off against Galatasaray on March 18 with a muscular complaint which forced him to skip Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend.

Arne Slot has been coy about Salah’s recovery timeline, warning that the physical specimen “can recover faster than other players” without setting any firm dates. The international break has offered Liverpool an added buffer but there are still concerns that Salah may not be in a position to immediately get back on the pitch once the club hiatus concludes.

Liverpool begin April with a blockbuster FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester City, a side which has suffered at the sharpened feet of Salah more than most. The Reds then travel to the French capital for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s easily forgotten, but Liverpool actually beat the European champions at the Parc des Princes last season despite putting in one of the most underwhelming performances of a triumphant campaign. Salah, however, struggled to get any loose piece of lint or a stray button—let alone any change—out of Nuno Mendes on that night.

This is another point of concern for Salah to consider: his performance levels. The proud forward may not want to admit it but this has been the worst campaign of his career by some margin. The Premier League’s reigning Golden Boot holder has been outscored by 42 players in the division this season, including both Everton strikers Thierno Barry and Beto.

How Salah performs over the next few months will surely inform his decision, giving him a good sense of what standard he can continue to play at for the coming years. The impending World Cup may also play its part.

Salah has only ever appeared on the global stage for his country on one previous occasion. The 2018 World Cup did not leave many happy memories. Egypt lost all three games and crashed out of the group stage. Despite rushing back from a dislocated shoulder sustained during that summer’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Salah managed to score against Russia and Saudi Arabia, although to no ultimate avail.

International success has frustratingly eluded Salah. Egypt is the most successful nation in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations yet Salah has never lifted the trophy for his country, losing two finals. The Pharaohs have curiously underperformed at World Cups and are still looking for their first win in the competition's history. Salah will have the chance to achieve that landmark with an intriguing group made up of Belgium, New Zealand and, theoretically at least, Iran.

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