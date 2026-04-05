Moises Caicedo Adds to Chelsea’s Despair With Head-Turning Real Madrid Response

Moisés Caicedo reiterated his commitment to Chelsea when asked directly about a potential future at Real Madrid, but only after he dropped a coy, “We’ll see what happens.”

The Ecuadorian, widely regarded as one of the best in the world at his position, had previously been linked with a blockbuster move to the Bernabéu, joining his fellow teammate Enzo Fernández and Manchester City star Rodri on Los Blancos’ midfield shortlist.

When quizzed about Real Madrid’s interest over the international break, Caicedo insisted his “focus” remained on his club, where he hopes to one day “be a legend.” Yet just one week later, the 24-year-old changed his tune ever-so slightly regarding swapping out his blue shirt for a white one.

“You never know in football, don’t you think?” he told AS. “I have a contract with Chelsea now. The truth is, I haven’t honestly thought about another club, about leaving London, but well, in the end, you never know in football.

“All I want is to enjoy myself. I have a contract and I want to keep playing as long as God allows. After that, we’ll see what happens. I have a contract, but we’ll see what the future holds. Let’s see what surprises await us.”

Fernández the Better Fit for Real Madrid’s Needs

Enzo Fernández has been punished for recent comments about a potential move to Madrid. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In the past, Caicedo’s open-ended response would have been music to Real Madrid’s ears, but the club is bit preoccupied in an affair with his midfield partner, Fernández.

The Argentine spent his international break flirting with Los Blancos, expressing his desire to live in Madrid despite being under contract with the Blues until 2032—just one year after Caicedo’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires. Chelsea did not take his comments well, and sanctioned Fernández for two matches after manager Liam Rosenior claimed “a line was crossed.”

The punishment could push the World Cup winner further into the arms of the 15-time European champions, who are desperate to sign a big-name midfielder this summer. Rodri and Caicedo stick out for their defensive contributions, but Fernández comes with the passing range, creativity and most importantly, the ability to dictate the flow of play.

Real Madrid are starving for all three attributes, especially since Aurélien Tchouaméni is more than capable of playing the role of disrupter.

Caicedo Hoping to Help Chelsea Finish on a High

Chelsea are fighting to finish in the Champions League places. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s been a season to forget for Chelsea. Between the shock exit of former boss Enzo Maresca, injury woes, a humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and an underwhelming Premier League campaign, the Blues have very little to celebrate these days.

It only makes things worse that two of their biggest stars are continually linked with a transfer out of west London. Yet Caicedo made it clear he is hoping to bring glory back to Chelsea.

“Yes, Chelsea is a great club,” he said. “They’ve helped me a lot since I arrived. I want to repay them, to show it in every game, for as long as I’m there. And well, time will tell.”

Chelsea cruised into the FA Cup semifinals with a 7–0 win over League One side Port Vale, keeping their silverware aspirations alive. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, though, out of the Champions League places.

A strong end to the season could see the Club World Cup champions snag fifth place from Liverpool, but with games still to play against Man City, Manchester United and the Reds, among others, it will be an uphill battle for Rosenior’s men.

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