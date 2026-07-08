Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. France: World Cup Quarterfinal

Morocco can reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals for the first time in its history on Thursday, but must overcome an extraordinary France team to achieve that feat.

Les Blues provied the opposition for Morocco at the semifinal stage of the 2022 tournament and proved too powerful on that occasion, but the Atlas Lions have improved since then and are playing some excellent soccer under progressive manager Mohamed Ouahbi.

The 49-year-old’s credentials might be tested at Gillette Stadium given the potential absence of star forward Ismael Saibari, who is battling a hamstring issue sustained in the round of 16 and was absent from training on Wednesday. But Morocco boasts impressive depth beyond its established XI.

Here’s how Africa’s last remaining representative could line up for the quarterfinal.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. France

Ismael Saibari would be an enormous miss. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Morocco XI!

GK: Yassine Bounou—The 35-year-old’s heroics have been on regular display during this tournament and Morocco needs the veteran to produce a magical performance to thwart France’s plethora of attacking weapons.

RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi is all too accustomed with Thursday’s opponent, whether it be Bradley Barcola or Désiré Doué. Both are his clubmates at Paris Saint-Germain and will force him to be more defensively disciplined than usual.

CB: Issa Diop—The goalscoring hero against the Netherlands in the round of 32 has the unenviable task of stifling Kylian Mbappé, who has already notched seven goals this summer.

CB: Chadi Riad—Riad missed the Canada victory last time out through a small injury issue, but is expected to return in the heart of defense for a seismic encounter.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Manchester United fullback will be pushed to his limits on Thursday, competing with 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. The Frenchman has four goals and two assists this summer.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

CM: Neil El Aynaoui—The Roma midfielder, who will likely come up against clubmate Manu Koné, has been snapping into tackles all summer along, and is the perfect screen for Ouahbi’s defensive line.

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—Major transfer interest in Lille’s Bouaddi is unsurprising after his breakout tournament, but the 18-year-old must try and ignore the outside noise against a few familiar foes from Ligue 1.

RW: Brahim Díaz—Only France’s Michael Olise (five) has registered more assists than Brahim’s four at the World Cup. The diminutive playmaker is crucial to unpicking a resilient France defense that has conceded just twice.

AM: Azzedine Ounahi—The Girona midfielder showcased his precision finishing against Canada, twice firing beyond Maxime Crépeau to clinch Morocco’s second successive quarterfinal berth.

LW: Bilal El Khannouss—Mazraoui will need help dealing with Dembélé, meaning El Khannouss might not be offered the same attacking freedoms he typically enjoys out wide.

ST: Soufiane Rahimi—Saibari will be a gargantuan miss up front should he be ruled out, but Al Ain striker Rahimi scored against Canada and has now averaged exactly a goal every three games for the national team (14 in 42 matches).

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