Lille President Sends Emphatic Warning to Clubs Tracking Ayyoub Bouaddi

Lille president Olivier Létang has fired a warning to clubs interested in signing 18-year-old sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, citing the transfer fees commanded by Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali as a benchmark for the teenager’s value.

The Morocco midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, only making his senior international debut in a pre-tournament friendly with Madagascar and subsequently starring en route to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Rather unsurprisingly, the teenager has garnered significant transfer interest since the World Cup began, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain among his reported suitors. However, Bouaddi will certainly not be a cheap acquisition.

“Many clubs are interested in him, but very few can afford him right now,” Létang told Eurosport. “He’s already one of the best midfielders in the world and still has significant room for improvement. He’s only 18 and has his whole future ahead of him. He’s focused on continuing to develop and winning everything.”

When asked if a specific price tag had been placed on Bouaddi, he added: “Have I spoken, brought up the subject, given a figure? No, never.

“You have to look at his level. How much have players like Anderson or Tonali been sold for, who are much older, but without room for improvement. So, you have an idea of ​​the value of Ayyoub, who has a unique profile at only 18 years old.”

Why Is Ayyoub Bouaddi Valued So Highly?

Bouaddi is a star in the making. | MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/Getty Images

By referencing Manchester City’s signing of Anderson and Tottenham Hotspur’s acquisition of Tonali, who cost $155 million and $133.6 million respectively, Lille’s president has set his stall out. For Bouaddi to leave this summer, a gargantuan fee is required.

Is the youngster comparable to those names, however? Well, perhaps.

Bouaddi is five years younger than Anderson and eight younger than Tonali, but already boasts considerable experience for his age. A first World Cup has enhanced his reputation and exposed him to a global audience, but those in France are already accustomed to his precocious talent.

The defensive midfielder has made 96 appearances across three campaigns for Lille already, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player and the youngest player to feature in UEFA competition when playing in the Conference League just days after his 16th birthday in October 2023.

Bouaddi first garnered mass attention following his exceptional display in Lille’s shock 1–0 win over Real Madrid in the 2024–25 Champions League, and has only gone from strength to strength since. He is not a goalscorer but an acute understanding of the game is matched by incredible positional intelligence and technical quality at such a young age.

While certainly not the finished article yet, he possesses the potential to be one of world’s leading midfielders across the next decade, providing he can continue on his current trajectory.

Which Clubs Can Afford Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Arsenal have been linked with the wonderkid. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

After signing Anderson for such a vast sum, Manchester City probably find themselves unable to splash another enormous fee on a similar midfield profile, but there are a myriad of other suitors who could afford Bouaddi.

Premier League champions Arsenal are among them, with manager Mikel Arteta expected to try and strengthen the center of the pitch this summer. Their historic rivals Manchester United could also match Lille’s valuation and are expected add an expensive midfielder to their roster having already agreed a surprisingly cost-effective deal for Atalanta’s Éderson.

Liverpool, also in search of midfield reinforcements, have been touted with interest and still have wiggle room in the market despite last summer’s record-breaking spend. Chelsea are always on the hunt for wonderkids, but have to watch their spending after missing out on the Champions League.

Barcelona are prioritizing a move for Julián Alvarez that, along with the signing of Anthony Gordon, will eat up most of their budget, but Real Madrid could well move for Bouaddi to save a misfiring midfield.

PSG often mop up Ligue 1’s brightest talents and Bouaddi would find it difficult to resist the allure of joining the two-time European champions. Money is certainly no obstacle for the French giants.

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