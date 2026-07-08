The 11 Most Controversial Refereeing Decisions at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

The 2026 World Cup has provided plenty of unforgettable moments on the field, but several controversial ones too.

If refereeing is said to be at its best when it goes unnoticed, this tournament has been the opposite with big on-field calls and VAR decisions taking center stage.

England boss Thomas Tuchel and Egypt’s Hossam Hassan are among the managers to rail against the standard of officiating so far, while even U.S. President Donald Trump has got involved with one very particular call.

Refereeing will always vary from game to game, but the perceived inconsistency of the application of the laws at the sport’s biggest event has led to bewilderment and outright anger among many this summer.

From penalties given and not given, to goals chalked off and more, here’s a rundown of the most controversial refereeing decisions at this summer’s World Cup so far—ranked.

11. Iran Winner Ruled Out

Khalilzadeh’s joy was short-lived. | Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Ninety-three minutes into the final Group G game between Egypt and Iran, Amir Ghalenoei’s side thought it had scored a late winner to advance to the knockouts as Shoja Khalilzadeh poked home in a goalmouth melee. Joyous celebrations followed with Khalilzadeh ripping off his shirt in ecstasy.



However, VAR intervened, with graphics eventually showing that Khalilzadeh was offside—by a toe—when the ball was played.



A total heartbreaker for Iran who had performed admirably against the odds in the tournament, but ultimately the correct decision according to the rules.

10. Croatia Equalizer Disallowed

The sensor inside the ball indicates it was touched by Igor Matanović, resulting in an offside. | BBC

As Portugal led 2–1 in the dying moments of a frantic round of 16 clash, Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol seemed to bag an equalizer after bundling in a deflected Mario Pašalić cross.



However, the “Connected Ball Technology” showed that Croatia striker Igor Matanović had got the faintest of headed touches on the ball into the box from Pašalić, making Gvardiol offside.



As long as you trust the technology, this was another correct, if gut-wrenching, decision—one which happened to mark Luka Modrić’s final World Cup appearance.

9. Vinícius Jr Goal Disallowed

The decision mattered little to the result overall. | Leonardo Fernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Scotland’s Jack Hendry appeared to get away with a defensive clanger after getting caught in possession against Brazil, with Vinícius Júnior stealing in behind to nip the ball off the unsuspecting defender in the Group C clash.



A VAR review saw the goal disallowed however, with Vinícius adjudged to have fouled Hendry—though actual contact appeared slight at best.



The BBC’s refereeing expert Darren Cann called Scotland “a little bit fortunate,” while Vinícius Jr remonstrated with the match officials.



Ultimately, the decision mattered little as Brazil won the game 3–0 and topped the group.

8. Belgium Awarded Late Penalty

Belgium pulled off a stunning late comeback. | Bai Xuefei/Xinhua/Getty Images

Very deep into extra time with the match seemingly headed for penalties, Youri Tielemans went down in the penalty area during Belgium’s round of 32 meeting with Senegal.



Referee Saíd Martínez initially appeared uninterested in the incident but a lengthy VAR review led to the on-pitch official taking a look on the monitor and concluding that Lamine Camara had made contact (albeit very lightly) with Tielemans as he clumsily attempted to defend the cross.



Tielemans dispatched the penalty and completed a turnaround for the ages as Belgium came from 2–0 down to beat Senegal 3–2.



7. Ghana Denied Penalty

Konsa might feel fortunate that his challenge went unpunished. | ANP via Getty Images

A frustrating afternoon for England in the Group L match against Ghana could’ve got a lot worse when Prince Adu was seemingly brought down in the penalty area by a wild Ezri Konsa challenge.



Referee Saíd Martínez deemed the incident unworthy of his whistle and waved play on, while VAR did not intervene.



It was hard to view this as anything other than a clear error. Had Ghana been awarded the penalty (and scored it) the final standings of Group L might’ve changed dramatically.

6. Kylian Mbappé Denied Penalty

The referee reviewed the decision but stuck to his guns. | Xu Chang/Xinhua via Getty Images

One of the first head scratchers of the tournament saw Kylian Mbappé go to ground after a seemingly mistimed Sadio Mané challenge in the box during France’s Group I meeting with Senegal.



Referee Alireza Faghani waved play on, though VAR did suggest a pitchside review, only for the on-pitch official to stick to his guns, claiming it was the attacker who initiated the contact.



It is a conclusion few people would have reached upon watching the replay again.



France’s comfortable win stopped this from becoming a bigger incident.

5. Harry Kane Denied Penalty

Harry Kane was deemed to be looking for an excuse to go down. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

A similar incident occurred during England’s round of 16 match with DR Congo, as Harry Kane went down while through on goal after keeper Lionel Mpasi slid in to make contact.



Referee Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh quickly waved away the furious England appeals and insinuated that Kane had dived—though he did not book the striker for simulation.



VAR checked and cleared the on-field decision much to the bafflement of anyone watching who had clearly seen a stonewall penalty.

4. Folarin Balogun Red Card

Folarin Balogun’s red card turned into something much bigger. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

The decision that became an international incident.



After a VAR review, Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red for serious foul play, after stepping on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović’s heel and ankle during a coming together.



In real time, the collision look innocuous, but far worse in slow motion, while debate raged about intention versus outcome.



The real controversy followed later with Trump stepping in to pressure FIFA into suspending Balogun’s suspension so that he could play in the round of 16 against Belgium.

3. Lionel Messi Not Sent Off

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and avoided a red in the win over Algeria. | OBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s group stage opener against Algeria, but might have been sent off after his first raked foul on opposing captain Aïssa Mandi in the first half.



Messi was apologetic after the referee blew up, but no card was produced and VAR cleared the incident. Intentional or not, replays suggest the tournament’s top scorer was very fortunate indeed, leading to endless internet conspiracy theories.

2. Egypt Goal Ruled Out, Argentina’s Stands

Hossam Hassan was beside himself after Egypt’s elimination. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan vowed not to watch another minute of the World Cup after witnessing the “injustice” of his side’s exit to Argentina in the round of 16.



Egypt led 2–0 until the 79th minute before a stunning comeback from the world champion turned it around to 3–2 and sent the African side home.



Hassan was incensed that Egypt had one goal disallowed after a VAR review for a perceived foul in the build-up, while Argentina’s stoppage winner from Enzo Fernández’s header was not subject to the same scrutiny—despite an apparently similar infringement leading up to it.



“It’s all about money. They want Messi to stay in the tournament,” Hassan said in a fiery postmatch press conference. “Why isn’t there any fairness in sport? I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording. We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice.”

1. Jonathan Tah Goal Ruled Out

Jonathan Tah had an afternoon he will not want to remember. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Germany thought it had made a breakthrough against a dogged and uncompromising Paraguay in extra time as Jonathan Tah headed in Nathaniel Brown’s corner.



However, referee Jalal Jayed was advised to take another look at the play by VAR, with Waldemar Anton eventually ruled to have blocked Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who went to ground under the lightest of contact.



Adding to a terrible day for Tah, the match eventually went to a penalty shootout and he blazed the decisive spot kick over the bar to confirm Germany’s shock elimination.



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