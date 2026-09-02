Most Expensive XI of 2026 Summer Signings

The transfer window is only becoming more fantastical, with the most ambitious of summers from your FIFA 12 Career Mode saves emerging as the market’s new normal.

The Premier League’s financial might reared its gluttonous head once again, embarking on a record splurge. The 20 clubs combined to spend more than $4.7 billion, up from last summer’s $4.2 billion. Business is booming, but when’s the bubble going to burst, if ever?

With those running the show, from managers to sporting directors, aware of their ever-dwindling shelf life, there’s increasing demand to acquire the right stuff. Clubs are thus more tempted than ever to splurge wildly inflated fees for the supposed guarantee of success.

Particular position groups proved to be particularly lucrative this summer, with the midfield market running amok. Still, exorbitant fees were splashed all over. Shiny new toy syndrome doesn’t discriminate.

Here’s the most expensive XI of the 2026 summer transfer window.

GK: James Trafford—$54 million (Man City to Leeds)

Trafford is Leeds’ new No. 1. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester City’s seized an opportunity when they signed Gianluigi Donnarumma late in last summer’s window, having undoubtedly promised James Trafford the world just weeks earlier.

The former Burnley goalkeeper was swiftly relegated to second choice, but his stellar performances in the domestic cups meant the Cityzens were still able to turn a profit on the young goalkeeper.

A little over a year on from signing him for $36.3 million, City sold him to the shot stopper Leeds United for $54 million. Trafford has immediately come in to be their No. 1, representing a distinct upgrade on Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri.

RB: Marco Palestra—$66 million (Cagliari to Chelsea)

Palestra’s stock soared after an excellent season in Serie A. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Atalanta’s academy is unrelenting. Talent comes out of Bergamo at a frightening rate, and La Dea benefitted from Marco Palestra’s impressive loan spell at Cagliari last season.

A dynamic, athletic full back with a defined jaw, 21-year-old Palestra was quickly linked with Serie A’s top dogs, but the division’s elite are no longer able to compete with the Premier League.

Palestra has joined Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea project, and looks primed to boom as a wingback under the Spaniard in west London.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—$73.6 million (Rennes to Liverpool)

Liverpool reached an agreement with Rennes. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool reached an agreement with Rennes last February, before loaning Jérémy Jacquet back to the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

Jacquet then officially joined the Reds this summer in a $73.6 million move, and the early signs suggest the Merseysiders won’t rue spending such a fee.

He is the prototypical modern-day center back who seems ideal for the rigors of the Premier League. Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk during his debut campaign will help him massively, and some may expect the young Frenchman to fill the outstanding Dutchman’s boots when he’s gone.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—$70.3 million (Crystal Palace to Chelsea)

Lacroix is the new leader of Chelsea’s defense. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Alonso’s back-three preference meant Chelsea were in the market for a new leader of their defense, and they turned to Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman garnered a lofty reputation at Wolfsburg, and was an impressively steady presence at the heart of Oliver Glasner’s backline for two years in south London.

Lacroix claimed FA Cup and Conference League glory with Glasner‘s Eagles, and Alonso was particularly smitten by the defender’s winning mentality. It’s the right time for the 26-year-old to make the step up, with Chelsea, absent from Europe this term, desperate to once again sit with the continent’s aristocracy in short order.

LB: Marc Cucurella—$63.7 million (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

Cucurella joined Real Madrid before he became a world champion. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Spooked by Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup roster selection, Real Madrid wrapped up a deal for Spain’s starting left back, ensuring that the eventual champions boasted Los Blancos representation.

Marc Cucurella isn’t without his flaws, but he proved again on the biggest stage that he’s one of the very best fullbacks around.

The former Chelsea (and Barcelona) man will play a key role for Madrid on José Mourinho’s return, with the scrappy defender bound to be cherished by the ‘Special One.’

CM: Enzo Fernández—$168.6 million (Chelsea to Man City)

The Fernández saga lasted until Deadline Day. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Keen to arm Pep Guardiola’s successor, Manchester City completed their pricey summer midfield rebuild with a deal to sign Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández.

The Argentine spent much of his career in west London struggling to justify a $143 million arrival from Benfica off the back of a promising World Cup campaign in 2022. Fernández was considerably more successful once Maresca took the reins in 2024, with the Italian converting the silky midfield passer into an efficient box-crasher.

Fernández has huge pressure on him at the Etihad Stadium, and there’s no doubt he’ll rekindle his pantomime villain role when City encounter the Argentine’s former club.

CM: Elliot Anderson—$156.3 million (Nottingham Forest to Man City)

Anderson was only briefly the most expensive British player. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Man City’s midfield rejig concluded with Fernández’s Deadline Day switch, and started with the record arrival of Nottingham Forest’s all-action Elliot Anderson.

A bustling campaign at the City Ground helped convert Anderson into a fully-fledged England starter, and his $156.3 million move to City dictated the market this summer.

He doesn’t seem the type to be overawed by perhaps unfair expectations, as his composed World Cup campaign proved, and it’ll be interesting to see how he and Fernández, foes in the global semifinal in Atlanta, now dovetail in east Manchester.

RW: Yan Diomande—$162 million (RB Leipzig to Real Madrid)

The most expensive African player ever. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It took just one dazzling Bundesliga campaign with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande to become the most expensive African player in history.

The Ivorian made his La Liga debut with Leganés in March 2025, appearing off the bench late on in a defeat at the Bernabéu. No one could’ve foreseen the visitors’ 86th-minute arrival before long becoming Real Madrid’s second-priciest signing ever.

Liverpool had been tipped to target Diomande as Mohamed Salah’s successor, but the Reds were deterred by RB Leipzig’s valuation. Convinced by his talent and always chasing the next Gálactico, Florentino Pérez handed Mourinho an unpredictable wide player who knows how to dribble.

AM: Morgan Rogers—$159.7 million (Aston Villa to Chelsea)

Rogers is the most expensive British player ever. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Morgan Rogers was meant to be heading to Arsenal, but Anderson’s move to Man City convinced Aston Villa that they could earn more for their most prized asset, forcing the Gunners to re-assess.

And while the Premier League champions hesitated, Chelsea swooped.

Anderson only briefly held the transfer record for a English player thanks to the Blues’ brash ruthlessness, with Rogers joining the west Londoners for just shy of $160 million.

Rogers is a force in transition with immense ball-striking, and seeing him reunite with ex-Man City academy teammate Cole Palmer between the lines was an opportunity Chelsea couldn’t pass up.

LW: Bradley Barcola—$162 million (PSG to Liverpool)

Barcola is a blockbuster arrival. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Bradley Barcola’s deal to Liverpool was laden with compromises, and both clubs must be pretty content with the outcome.

Paris Saint-Germain, who added two attackers to their ranks this summer, could afford to let Barcola depart, and although they reportedly wanted around $196 million for the French winger, the back-to-back European champions eventually settled for $162 million—still a record sale.

Barcola made up a quarter of PSG’s otherworldly frontline that spearheaded their stunning ascent to successive continental conquests. With the Premier League losing its star power, the winger’s addition is certainly welcome.

ST: Gonçalo Ramos—$85.7 million (PSG to AC Milan)

Will Ramos alleviate Milan’s striker woes? | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

AC Milan have been hamstrung by a striker curse ever since Filippo Inzaghi hung up his boots in 2012.

The Rossoneri’s most successful sharp-shooters in the 14 years since have been a pair of veterans, Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimović. A long list of forwards have failed to fire in the fashion capital of the world, from Krzysztof Piątek to Santiago Giménez.

Milan thus spent big in a bid to defy the supernatural. In fact, Gonçalo Ramos joined from PSG in a club-record $85.7 million deal. Ramos was often on the outside looking in under Luis Enrique, utilized to offer PSG’s superstars respite in crunch time.

However, Ramos is a goal-getter and while the club are putting a lot on the Portuguese’s shoulders, there’s hope that he will deliver at San Siro.