Mykhailo Mudryk Completes Loan Move—But It Teases Chelsea’s View of Him

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has officially joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the duration of the 2026–27 season, looking to resurrect his career.

The speedy winger hasn’t featured in an official match since November 2024, spending almost two years away from the sport while serving a doping ban after he tested positive for a banned substance. The ban was lifted earlier in the summer, and Mudryk rejoined Chelsea’s squad almost instantly, garnering the interest of a number of suitors.

Tottenham have been eager to add another left winger to compete with Mathys Tel, despite recently spending big on former Manchester City forwards Sávio and Omar Marmoush. Spurs’ pursuit of Cody Gakpo and Iliman Ndiaye were unsuccessful, and now they’ve pivoted to Mudryk on loan as a last resort on deadline day.

Roberto De Zerbi managed Mudryk in 2021–22 during his brief stint with Shaktar Donesk, and the Italian boss later declared the Ukrainian had the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.

“Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team,” De Zerbi said following the loan announcement. “He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent.”

After two years of inactivity, the 25-year-old winger will move to north London hoping to get the minutes he was unlikely to be afforded at Chelsea as he looks to get his career back on track.

Buy Option in Mudryk’s Loan Speaks to Chelsea’s Future Plans

It will be a make-or-break season for Mudryk. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Reportedly included in Mudryk’s loan deal to Spurs is a non-mandatory buy option worth a reported $101.3 million (£75 million). If he has a stellar loan-spell and Tottenham decide to keep him permanently, Chelsea would still profit on their initial $75 million investment when they hijacked Mudryk’s move to Arsenal.

There was plenty of excitement when Mudryk joined Chelsea in 2023, arriving in England touted as one of the marquee cornerstones of the then-still early days of the BlueCo era. Mudryk flashed glimpses of his natural abilities, but he consistently struggled and remained incredibly raw before the doping ban derailed his career. A return of 10 goals and 11 assists in 73 games for the Blues is evidence of his unremarkable career at Stamford Bridge.

Still, there’s five years left on Mudryk’s Chelsea contract and having stood buy him during his forced exile from the sport, it’s clear the club isn’t ready to give up on its investment.

Even if Mudryk never plays a competitive match for Chelsea again, they’ll be hoping his loan-spell at Spurs is overwhelmingly successful. A strong year from the winger would sky-rocket his value and Spurs could be tempted to trigger the buy option in a year’s time, or else Chelsea could entertain other offers to continue their track-record as the best sellers in the Premier League.