Chelsea Set to End 17-Year Streak With Shock Tottenham Double Sale

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly struck a deal to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan, with center back Tosin Adarabioyo making the same move on a permanent basis.

In a bid to trim Xabi Alonso’s squad, Chelsea have decided to do business with their fierce London rivals for the first time since 2009, when reserve goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini was granted a free transfer and the freedom to join whatever club he wanted as a show of thanks for years of reliable service.

Seventeen years later and that bridge is set to be crossed once again. Spurs held interest in Tosin as a replacement for unsettled center back Kevin Danso and reports state a fee of $9.5 million (£7 million) has been agreed between the two clubs.

The deal for Tosin had to be permanent as Spurs also opted to pursue a loan deal for Mudryk. Premier League rules restrict clubs to no more than one loanee from a single club at any one time, which is why Chelsea have been forced to get creative with their imminent acquisition of Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, who will spend the season on loan with Crystal Palace.

Mudryk is now due to reunite with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi at Spurs on a loan deal which, per Fabrizio Romano, includes both a loan fee and an optional transfer clause worth $101.6 million (£75 million).

Why Are Chelsea Selling to a Fierce Rival?

Tosin Adarabioyo (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk (right) are both making the move. | Steve Christo - Corbis/Getty Images (Tosin), May JAMES/AFP/Getty Images (Mudryk)

Chelsea’s ownership group has overseen a number of significant changes in the transfer department over the past four years.

In terms of incomings, the shift towards potential over proven talent has been well-documented, but the changes have been just as significant when it comes to exits.

The idea of refusing to do business with any club has disappeared, with Chelsea officials clearly happy to pick up the phone and discuss selling any player if the finances are right. The sale of midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal in 2023 was soon followed by a summer in which Kai Havertz joined Arsenal, Mason Mount left for Manchester United and Mateo Kovačić was sold to Manchester City.

Since then, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga have also moved to the Emirates and, even this summer, midfielder Andrey Santos was allowed to join Man Utd. If the deal works for Chelsea, no door is closed.

The Blues wanted to trim the numbers in defense and have been searching for a buyer for Tosin, but it is the loan of Mudryk which is most important here. Now cleared to play after a 20-month absence due to a doping investigation, the Ukraine international needs to rebuild match fitness and resume his quest to come anywhere close to the potential promised to Chelsea fans when he arrived from Shakhtar for an initial $75 million in January 2023.

Mudryk’s time in England has fallen well short of expectations thus far. The 25-year-old has 10 goals in 73 games for Chelsea and has rarely looked comfortable at such a high level, so rebuilding his confidence and trying to reignite his career has become the priority.

It is believed that Mudryk was particularly keen to reunite with De Zerbi, who backed the winger as a future Ballon d’Or winner and has previously described Mudryk as “another son” to him. The duo only worked together for 19 games in 2021 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine saw De Zerbi leave his post early.

Chelsea will hope to see De Zerbi bring out the best in Mudryk, with club officials clearly not concerned by the prospect of strengthening a rival. The focus is on the finances and the chance to recover some money on a player whose transfer value has never been lower.