Netherlands Player Ratings vs. Sweden: Dutch Delight As Gakpo Runs Riot

Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both scored twice for the Netherlands as it took a massive step toward the World Cup knockout stage with an impressive 5–1 victory over Sweden in Houston.

A frustrating draw with Japan in its opener didn’t dent Dutch confidence, Brobbey’s early brace capping a largely dominant first-half display for the Netherlands. Clinical finishes from close range offered a commanding lead, which was kept intact by the sharp reflexes of Bart Verbruggen as Sweden grew into proceedings after the hydration break.

Any Sweden momentum was immediately halted after the restart, however, Gakpo grabbing a third for the Netherlands when meeting a pinpoint Denzel Dumfries cross. Shortly afterward in the 54th minute, the Liverpool star doubled his tally, this time cutting inside and rifling into the near post.

Sweden substitute Anthony Elanga reduced the deficit on the hour with a composed finish, but Crysencio Summerville restored the four-goal advantage for the Netherlands in the dying embers as it soared to victory and top spot in Group F.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Brobbey scored just five minutes into his first start of the tournament. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

There was a timidity about the Netherlands’s forward line during its opening outing with Japan and eyebrows were raised when Summerville, who scored a lovely goal last time out, was dropped in favor of Sunderland’s Brobbey at NRG Stadium. Ronald Koeman has faced justifiable criticism when leading the Oranje, but this proved an inspired decision.

Donyell Malen shifted to the right-hand side and Brobbey took up residence as the central entertainer of Sweden’s three center backs. The bulky frame which tormented Premier League defenders last season instantly caused carnage in Houston, power matched by precision as the 24-year-old scored twice in the opening 17 minutes.

Brobbey’s penalty-box instincts offered the Netherlands its early advantage. Fed by excellent deliveries from Gakpo and Dumfries on the left and the right, the imposing center forward provided the finishing touch twice to capitalize on an energetic Dutch start. Sweden’s defense simply couldn’t contain him, as Koeman ordered his chief creators to take a direct approach in serving their striker.

One of the supposed weaknesses of the Dutch roster is its lack of natural goalscorers, but Brobbey has emphatically silenced the doubters. Not only did he offer the clinical edge the Netherlands desperately need, he created space for others by overpowering Sweden’s sorry defense.

Netherlands Player Ratings vs. Sweden (4-3-3)

The Dutch impressed in the final third. | ANP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Bart Verbruggen—7.8: Tested by Sweden’s array of dangerous forwards and responded with a string of athletic saves.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—8.6: Real Madrid supporters will have watched on gleefully as Dumfries’s inch-perfect crosses teed up Brobbey and Gakpo. The 30-year-old is so often unstoppable when bombing up the wing.

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke—7.2: The new Tottenham Hotspur man was caused problems by the likes of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, who dovetailed nicely in forward areas to unnerve the Dutch defense.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.1: The Netherlands still looks shaky at the back, but Van Dijk didn’t put a foot wrong here.

LB: Micky van de Ven—7.2: Sweden’s lack of width ensured a comfortable evening for Van de Ven, whose searing recovery speed was seldom called upon.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—7.0: Offered offensive support without the finesse to match his ambition, but covered lots of ground defensively.

CM: Frenkie de Jong—7.8: Controlled the encounter with his metronomic passing and screened the back four to great effect, stepping into challenges with ferocity when required.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders—6.1: The match somewhat passed Reijnders by, the Manchester City star only managing 26 touches in his hour on the field.

RW: Donyell Malen—6.4: Malen’s Roma form has eluded him so far this summer, and it was little surprise to see him replaced at the break after an anonymous display.

ST: Brian Brobbey—8.8: Bullied Sweden’s backline whether coming short or spinning in behind, with his brace firmly cementing his starting berth moving forward.

LW: Cody Gakpo—9.3: Gakpo received plenty of scrutiny last season, but this was a reminder of his talent. The winger scored twice and assisted during an electric display, thriving in the gaps between wing back and right-sided center back.

SUB: Crysencio Summerville (46’ for Malen)—8.4: Unfortunate to be dropped after his first international goal, but caught the eye following his halftime introduction and conjured another excellent finish to round off the scoring.

SUB: Teun Koopmeiners (60’ for De Jong)—6.5: Helped see out the victory.

SUB: Guus Til (60’ for Reijnders)—6.1: Rarely involved after coming on.

SUB: Memphis Depay (72’ for Brobbey)—6.8: Assisted Summerville’s late strike.

SUB: Noa Lang (90+1’ for Gakpo)—N/A

Subs not used: Mark Flekken (GK), Robin Roefs (GK), Jorrel Hato, Nathan Aké, Mats Wieffer, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marten de Roon, Justin Kluivert, Wout Weghorst.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Dumfries (L) provided two assists. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Underwhelming club form hasn’t affected Gakpo at international level over the past year and the 27-year-old once again delivered in the fabled orange jersey. Uncharacteristically unpredictable in the final third, combining his trademark jinks inside with regular sprints to the byline, Gakpo completely bamboozled Sweden with his quick feet and explosive acceleration.

at international level over the past year and the 27-year-old once again delivered in the fabled orange jersey. Uncharacteristically unpredictable in the final third, combining his trademark jinks inside with regular sprints to the byline, Gakpo completely bamboozled Sweden with his quick feet and explosive acceleration. Dumfries has always been a reliable offensive threat for club and country, with Real Madrid to benefit from his attacking endeavor next season. Two delightful deliveries proved integral to an awesome victory for the Oranje, and Tunisia will need to devise a special plan to thwart his marauding runs in its Group F finale.

The Numbers That Explain a Goal-Laden Win

Koeman’s men were at their free-flowing best on Saturday, finishing up with seven shots on target, three big chances and an expected goals tally of 2.47 .

. Brobbey’s second strike of the match was the 100th goal scored by the Netherlands at the World Cup . A slice of history written by the striker with only his third international goal.

. A slice of history written by the striker with only his third international goal. Victory for the Netherlands means it’s still unbeaten in regulation time at the World Cup since the 2006 tournament defeat to Portugal.

Statistic Netherlands Sweden Possession 51% 49% Expected Goals (xG) 2.47 0.94 Total Shots 10 16 Shots on Target 7 8 Big Chances 3 1 Passing Accuracy 88% 85% Fouls Committed 9 12 Corners 2 5

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC