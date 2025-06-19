New Chelsea Player Reveals Liverpool Star He Wants to Emulate
Chelsea’s youth gamble continues to be the club’s transfer strategy, and 19-year-old centre back Mamadou Sarr’s arrival from sister club Strasbourg prior to the start of the Club World Cup is one of the latest examples.
After a solid season in Ligue 1 that saw Sarr help Strasbourg return to European competition for the first time in two decades, the young defender has set a new target upon his arrival to the Premier League: become Chelsea’s own version of Virgil van Dijk.
“I want to be like Virgil van Dijk,” Sarr said, expressing his admiration for the legendary Liverpool defender. “I love van Dijk, he’s a leader. For a defender, that’s very important. But some people tell me I play like Ibrahima Konaté.”
Looking to emulate his game after who many believe is the best Premier League defender of the past decade whilst simultaneously comparing himself to Liverpool’s other elite defender speaks to Sarr’s confidence. His new club appears to believe he has what it takes.
Chelsea agreed on an £11.9 million ($16.1 million) fee to bring Sarr to Stamford Bridge, and Enzo Maresca decided to include him in the squad that made the trip to the U.S. for the Club World Cup.
The France youth international made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 during 2024–25, and became the first player to sign for Chelsea from Strasbourg ever since both teams have been under the umbrella of BlueCo’s ownership. The relationship between clubs had many expecting Sarr would stay on loan in France for another season, but his performances convinced Chelsea to bring him at once.
Despite not featuring for the Blues in their 2–0 win over LAFC to start the Club World Cup, Sarr is confident in his abilities and what he can bring to the table, whilst still being aware that it won't be easy to win a starting place immediately.
“I think I anticipate well. With the ball, I can pick a good pass. Off and on the pitch, I talk a lot. It’s an important job. It's good for me to have competition. That will help me to be a better defender,” Sarr said.
Time will tell how Sarr’s tenure at Stamford Bridge shapes out, in the meantime, he’s got a clear vision of what he wants for himself.
“When I was a kid, I had a dream. It was to be the best centre back in the world.”
READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE