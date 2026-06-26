New Zealand vs. Belgium—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Belgium has a shot at redemption when taking on New Zealand in its Group G finale on Friday, needing victory to guarantee a place in the last 32 of the competition.

The Red Devils are currently third in the standings after hugely underwhelming draws with Egypt and Iran, but three points against the All Whites would still send the team through. A draw could be enough depending on the result of Egypt vs. Iran, while defeat would almost certainly mean elimination.

New Zealand has a larger mountain to climb if it wants to progress to the knockouts for the first tme, after collecting just one point from its two opening matches. Anything but a win will send the Oceania Football Confederation‘s only representative home. Victory might still not be enough to clinch a spot in the top two, although it would all but guarantee progression in third place at the very least.

Realistically, Belgium should finally secure a first tournament win and advance, but Rudi Garcia‘s team haven‘t earned the faith of supporters after two tepid displays so far.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

New Zealand vs. Belgium Score Prediction

Belgium Finally Off the Mark

Belgium must surely win … right? | Arthur Dong/Xinhua/Getty Images

After lifeless and uninspiring performances so far, this could be the match that ignites Belgium‘s campaign. While the European team isn‘t expected to go deep in the tournament this time, no matter Friday‘s outcome, it is still much better than the displays delivered to date.

What has been particularly disappointing is Belgium’s offense, with no member of its roster even getting on the scoresheet. Surely that will change against a New Zealand defense which has been alarmingly porous so far this summer.

Darren Bazeley’s team is full of heart and determination, potentially even giving Belgium a scare, but it‘s the Red Devils who should come out on top and secure safe passage into the knockout phase.

Belgium‘s forward threats : Profligacy has been a major issue for Belgium, but eventually its luck will turn. In Kevin De Bruyne it has an exceptional creator, while Youri Tielemans is also a capable playmaker. In Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and the returning Jérémy Doku, there is also have the firepower to put New Zealand to the sword.

: Profligacy has been a major issue for Belgium, but eventually its luck will turn. In Kevin De Bruyne it has an exceptional creator, while Youri Tielemans is also a capable playmaker. In Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and the returning Jérémy Doku, there is also have the firepower to put New Zealand to the sword. Defensive problems: Bazeley‘s side has already shipped five goals at the World Cup and that‘s little surprise given pre-tournament results. Having lost nine of its last 11 games before journeying to North America, New Zealand‘s defense has come under justifiable scrutiny, with no clean sheets over the past year.

Prediction: New Zealand 0–2 Belgium

New Zealand Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

New Zealand misses real quality in key departments. | Sports Illustrated

Changes are unlikely for New Zealand‘s finale considering Bazeley has selected the same XI for both matches at the tournament, and the 53-year-old has an entirely fit roster to choose from on Friday.

Tim Payne, one of the World Cup‘s surprise celebrities, will continue at right back after registering an assist against Egypt, while Motherwell’s Elijah Just is looking to recapture the form exhibited on matchday one when he scored a brace.

Record New Zealand goalscorer Chris Wood will be relied upon to finish any chances created, the Nottingham Forest striker keen to add to his 45 international goals.

New Zealand predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood.

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. New Zealand

There will be changes made by Garcia. | Sports Illustrated.

Garcia will have to select a replacement for Nathan Ngoy, who is suspended for Friday’s match after his straight red card against Iran. Zeno Debast would ordinarily come in, but the Sporting CP defender is battling fitness issues, meaning Arthur Theate may be selected instead.

Doku has returned to the Belgium camp after briefly traveling back to England for the birth of his first child, and the Manchester City star could make an immediate comeback into Garcia’s XI.

Lukaku should start again up front despite his lack of match sharpness, while Amadou Onana could return in midfield in place of Nicolas Raskin.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does New Zealand vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27

: Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 27)

: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 27) Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

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