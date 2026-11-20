Arsenal had threatened to assert cruise control at the top of the Premier League table before the international break, but all could change in no time at all as the fixtures come thick and fast up to Christmas.

The Gunners boast a five-point lead at the summit, which could be trimmed to three by Manchester City at kick-off on Tyneside, yet Brighton & Hove Albion are currently their closest challengers.

There was a time when trips to St. James’ Park rarely ended well for Mikel Arteta’s side, but they got the monkey off their back last season by claiming a comeback 2–1 victory in stoppage time. It was a triumph of champions, and Arsenal are unlikely to be fazed by Matthias Jaissle’s up-and-down team.

Newcastle are searching to rediscover their early-season momentum, having succumbed rather dismally to Everton on their previous home outing before earning a draw at Fulham before the break.

Here’s how the two teams could line up on Tyneside.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Eddie Howe always used to have something special in store for the Gunners, with his robust midfield out to harm and wingers diligently dropping back to help out in defense. Often, Newcastle had their way with Arteta’s side.

Jaissle hasn’t yet proven himself to be as canny as his predecessor for one-off duels, but the hosts are at least bereft of major injuries. Joelinton, though, is a big absence, given how he’s riled up Arsenal before.

On a positive note, Tino Livramento is finally back in action after missing the start of the season with the calf injury that kept him out of the World Cup. Jaissle has said the fullback’s load will be carefully managed, so an appearance from the bench is more likely on Saturday.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1-): Horníček; Dedić, Thiaw, Burn, Hall;

Miley, Steur; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes; Osula.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Arteta has confirmed that William Saliba is available for selection for the first time this season, with the Frenchman nursing a back injury since the World Cup. It would be incredibly harsh on Ezri Konsa, given the start he’s made to his Arsenal career, but William Saliba is William Saliba.

Don’t be surprised if the superstar center back returns to the fold and partners Gabriel this weekend.

Bukayo Saka faces another month on the sidelines, and Martín Zubimendi was the sole injury casualty from the international break. The Spaniard is dealing with a hamstring issue that could see him miss several weeks.

Without direct competition for his place, Bruno Guimarães is expected to partner Declan Rice at his old stomping ground, having made the difference on his previous trip to the North East, scoring off the bench in Arsenal’s 2–0 win at Sunderland.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1-): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori;

Guimarães, Rice; Madueke, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.