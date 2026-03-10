Newcastle vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are headed to St James’s Park to take on Newcastle United in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The two clubs already faced off in the league phase back in September, which ended in a narrow 2–1 victory for the Catalans. The three points contributed to Barcelona’s fifth-place finish while the Magpies settled for 12th and a spot in the knockout phase playoffs.

Newcastle comfortably dealt with Qarabağ, only to be drawn against one of the most formidable teams in Europe. Eddie Howe’s men will have revenge on the mind when they square off with the Spanish giants this time around in what is their first-ever Champions League last 16 tie.

On paper, the two clubs come into the fixture on opposite ends of the spectrum. Barcelona lead the La Liga title race and have only lost three of their last 24 matches across all competitions. Newcastle, meanwhile, are floundering in 12th in the Premier League standings and just crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Man City.

But with injuries hampering Barcelona and the home crowd in favor of Newcastle, the matchup suddenly becomes a lot more even than some would expect.

Newcastle vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Catalans Squeak Out Narrow Away Win

Lamine Yamal is in blistering form. | Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Newcastle will be buzzing to make a statement in a historic match for the club, and the Magpies typically get up for big games under the lights at St James’s Park. Howe’s men will get their chances against a makeshift Barcelona backline and they have the quality to keep the game close ... so long as they stifle the visitors with their physicality.

Barcelona, though, come into the contest with the experience edge and the big names. The defending Spanish champions also have the confidence boost of already defeating Newcastle this term—and Lamine Yamal did not even feature in that clash.

In the end, the Catalans will likely be too much for an inconsistent Newcastle side to contend with on the biggest stage.

Barcelona's Defensive Woes: Flick's side failed to keep a single clean sheet in the league phase this season. Barcelona conceded 14 goals in their opening eight Champions League matches, the most by any team to finish in the top 12.

Unchartered Territory: Newcastle have never featured in a Champions League round of 16 tie, and their first ever appearance comes against last season's semifinalists. The occasion could prove too large for a team that could not even get past Marseille, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen in the league phase.

The Great Equalizers: No matter how many injuries Barcelona have, as long as Pedri and Lamine Yamal are healthy, the Catalans are the favorites in almost any match. Both stars are the best in the world at their respective positions and can create a moment of magic out of nothing—and they love doing so in the Champions League.

Prediction: Newcastle 1–2 Barcelona

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Anthony Gordon returns to the XI to lead Howe’s attack. | FotMob

Newcastle are still without long-term absentees Emil Krafth, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimarães. The four players will miss the Champions League round of 16 through injury.

The good news for Howe is that Jacob Ramsey is back from suspension and available to resume his role in the midfield after sitting out against Man City at the weekend. Sandro Tonali is also raring to go, having avoided injury despite limping off the pitch in the club’s 2–1 win over Man Utd last week.

Nick Pope is expected to get the nod between the posts after Aaron Ramsdale’s struggles against the Cityzens on Saturday. Anthony Gordon and Joelinton, who were rested for a majority of the FA Cup clash, are slated to return to the XI as well.

Tino Livramento featured off the bench at the weekend, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on Jan. 10. Howe confirmed the fullback will be called up for Tuesday’s bout but revealed he does not “feel 100% confident” the Englishman is back to full match fitness required to start.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Pope; Tripper, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordan, Barnes.

Robert Lewandowski gets a rare start. | FotMob

Just when Barcelona were starting to get healthier, they watched both starting fullbacks Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé limp off the pitch in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The two players are out for at least a month, forcing Flick to deploy a makeshift backline.

Since Andreas Christensen is still injured, the German boss has virtually no other option but to keep his defense the same as it was at San Mamés. João Cancelo will slot in on the left flank while the ever-versatile Eric García gets the nod on the right. Fullback-turned-center-back Gerard Martín will resume his role alongside Pau Cubarsí.

With Gavi and Frenkie de Jong sidelined as well, Marc Bernal wins the battle over Dani Olmo and Marc Casadó to complete’s Flick’s double pivot.

All eyes will be on who leads the attack for Barcelona. Ferran Torres won the starting job over Robert Lewandowski this season, but the Spaniard has failed to produce as of late, scoring just three goals in 2026. In such a big clash, Flick instead might opt for experience, especially since he has one of the greatest goalscorers in Champions League history on his bench.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): J. García; E. García, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St James’ Park

: St James’ Park Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)

Marco Guida (ITA) VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TDN, UniMas, Vix United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

