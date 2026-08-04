Neymar’s Head-Turning Retirement Update Leaves Fans Reeling

Neymar addressed speculation about his potential retirement, stating that he “honestly still doesn’t know” what the future holds past the end of his current contract.

The Brazilian icon is back with boyhood club Santos following the disappointment that was the Seleção’s 2026 World Cup. Neymar will now try to help Santos finish the season strong as he enters the last five months of his current contract. What happens next remains up in the air as the legendary attacker explained over the weekend.

“I don’t know [how long I will keep playing],” Neymar said at one of his foundation events. “I’m not thinking about retirement and I also don’t now until when I’m going to keep playing. I have a contract with Santos until December. I want to fulfill it and defend Santos’s shirt as best I can.

“After that, when my contract ends, I will think about what’s next. I’ll decide if I stay at Santos, if I leave, if I switch clubs, if I retire or continue playing. Honestly, I still don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s still a long way to go until December. We’ll take it little by little, game by game.”

The 34-year-old is focusing on the present while also acknowledging that every option regarding the future of his career will be considered at the end of the year. What he’s already decided, though, is his retirement from the Brazil national team as the Seleção’s greatest ever goalscorer.

Neymar’s Family Plea for Brazil Retirement U-Turn

Neymar played his final game for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Neymar announced his international retirement in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s 2–1 defeat to Norway which ended their 2026 World Cup campaign in the round of 16. Less than a month after he scored his record-extending 80th goal for Brazil in his final appearance, those closest to him didn’t rule out a potential return to the national team.

Neymar’s father and agent—who made a passionate plea for him not to retire from the Seleção—also spoke during the foundation event and left the door open for his son to once again don Brazil’s yellow shirt in the future.

“I can’t guarantee that he’s 100% done with the Seleção,” Neymar’s father said. “Maybe he can come back.” Asked about his father’s comments, Neymar later replied, "It’s not my father playing.”

But Neymar’s father wasn’t the only family member who expressed a desire for Neymar to return to the national team. Neymar’s son also shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I, personally, would like it [if he played for Brazil again],” Neymar’s son said. “But I want him to be happy about it, not me. As long as he’s happy, that’s what’s important.”

Neymar donning Brazil’s shirt again remains a dream as of now, but the legendary forward seems unfazed by the noise and is concentrated on helping Santos reach their 2026 ambitions.

Neymar Fully Focused on Helping Santos Achieve Success

Neymar stole the show in his first game for Santos after the World Cup. | Marco Miatelo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Neymar reported back with Santos after the World Cup and immediately was immersed in controversy for his participation in a poker tournament on the same night his boyhood club played the first leg of a knockout Copa Sudamericana (South America’s Europa League) tie.

The former Barcelona man clapped-back at his critics and in his first game back, he scored a brace to rescue a point vs. Chapecoense—celebrating by acting as poker dealer handing out cards. With that controversy in the rearview mirror, Neymar is focused on helping Santos finish the season on a high.

“I’m feeling good physically,” Neymar revealed. “And I feel better and better on the pitch and that’s what really matters.

“I’m prepared to enter the pitch whenever necessary and help Santos in the best possible way I can,” he added, prior to his side’s match against Reno in the Brazilian Cup on Tuesday night.

Santos remain alive in the Brazilian Cup and are also through to the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. El Peixe will look to make a deep run in both tournaments while making sure they avoid relegation in the Brazilian league, where they currently sit 15th, only safe from the relegation zone because of goal difference.

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