Brazil's World Cup Was Doomed the Moment Carlo Ancelotti Called Up Neymar

Cheers could be heard throughout the streets of Brazil when Carlo Ancelotti confirmed 34-year-old Neymar earned a place in his 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Less than one month later, the Seleção had already crashed out of the tournament.

Dreams of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup title this summer were never going to come to fruition. Brazil’s lackluster midfield and fullbacks already foretold the team’s fate before its World Cup campaign even kicked off.

Still, there was great optimism for the South American powerhouse, now under the command of Ancelotti. Even if the legendary Italian boss could not take his new side to the final on July 19, he could at least help Brazil make a deep run, one that would signal the return of the almighty Seleção.

Except Brazil could not even make it past the round of 16. Ancelotti’s men, who needed a last-gasp win against Japan to even make the last 16, self-destructed against Norway at MetLife Stadium. The early exit marked the first time in 36 years the nation did not reach the quarterfinals at the World Cup.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the poor result, but Ancelotti’s prioritization of the faces of the past instead of fueling the current generation turned what should have been a summer of growth into a predestined failure.

Ancelotti’s Neymar Decision Served As the Ultimate Distraction

Carlo Ancelotti just might be regretting his decision to call up Neymar. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, one question overshadowed the entirety of Brazil’s preparations: Is Neymar getting called up? The former Barcelona legend had not featured for the national team since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2023 and openly campaigned for a place in Ancelotti’s squad for this summer’s showpiece event.

Neymar had sustained a long stretch of fitness—for him, anyway—and was finding his scoring form again at boyhood club Santos. The entire nation was pulling to see the iconic forward don his No. 10 shirt on the world stage one final time.

Ancelotti, who had not called up Neymar a single time since taking over the Seleção, fell victim to the hype and used a roster spot to bring the 34-year-old to North America. The decision was met with jubilation throughout Brazil, especially once videos emerged of the superstar’s emotional reaction to the news.

Neymar’s inclusion saved Ancelotti from the backlash of an entire nation—and perhaps some of his players as well. It also stole every headline, burying the manager’s head-scratching decision to leave home Chelsea striker João Pedro.

The 24-year-old, who bagged 23 goals in his debut season with the Blues, could have been a vital player to help take the goalscoring load off of Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha. Even Richarlison could have chipped in off the bench.

But it was Neymar who got the call up ... all to play 37 minutes this summer.

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Neymar’s Allure Blinded Ancelotti

Neymar (left) and Carlo Ancelotti could not get the job done at the 2026 World Cup. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The storyline and the nostalgia of Neymar returning for one final World Cup was seemingly too good to pass up. Except nostalgia is not going to win a World Cup, especially when the player is as injury-prone as the No. 10.

Before the World Cup even started, Neymar was already sidelined with a calf injury that kept him out of Brazil’s two tune-up friendlies. Ancelotti had the opportunity to replace the injured player with Pedro—or anyone else he preferred—before the tournament began, but he kept Neymar in his squad.

The 34-year-old missed the team’s group stage matches against Morocco and Haiti. With each passing day on the sidelines, the story of Brazil’s World Cup became more about when/if Neymar would play than what the team was actually doing on the pitch. Vinícius Jr bagged two goals and an assist in the Seleção’s first two matches and still, all anyone could talk about was Neymar.

The forward’s pedigree is for good reason. Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer and was the face of the team for over a decade. He is the idol of just about every player on Brazil’s team, including Vinícius Jr, who did not hesitate to return the No. 10 shirt he had been wearing in Neymar’s absence.

Just when the constant questions of Neymar’s involvement was becoming tiresome, he finally returned to the pitch for a 14-minute cameo against Scotland. Vinícius Jr scored two more goals in that game, but every headline, every conversation, was about Neymar.

Neymar Was Not the Hero Brazil Needed

Neymar only logged 37 minutes at his final World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Despite finally getting his first appearance out of the way, Neymar did not play a single second against Japan in the round of 32. Ancelotti was worried the game would go to extra time and the Santos captain was not fit enough to log such heavy minutes.

The manager could not call on Pedro to help Brazil break the deadlock, and he could not call on Neymar either. The pressure then fell to Vinícius Jr’s underwhelming supporting cast up top, and Gabriel Martinelli answered the call.

The late winner bailed Brazil out, but it ultimately just prolonged the inevitable. Against Norway in the round of 16, Brazil struggled to find a breakthrough. Bruno Guimarães saw a dismal penalty kick saved, Endrick could not finish off a trivela assist from Vinícius Jr and Matheus Cunha was hooked after just 58 minutes.

This time, Ancelotti did call on Neymar, who logged 24 minutes and walked away with a consolation penalty in stoppage time. Otherwise, he completed just nine passes, did not deliver a single accurate cross and won just one of six duels, all with Brazil’s World Cup berth on the line.

Instead of providing Vinícius Jr with the best help available, Ancelotti dug his heels into the ground and relied on a player who is well past his prime. And Brazil paid the ultimate price.

Ancelotti Must Learn From His World Cup Shortcomings

Brazil has plenty of work to do to get back to the mountaintop. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Shortly after Brazil saw its World Cup campaign come to an end in New Jersey, Neymar announced his retirement from the national team. Pulling down the curtain on his legendary career in a yellow shirt symbolized the closing of a historic chapter—and all but forced Ancelotti to start a new one.

The manager was rather infamous for relying on veterans during his two spells at Real Madrid, reluctant to give young players solid opportunities. He fell into the same trap with Brazil; only Gabriel is under the age of 32 in his starting backline. An aging Casemiro commanded his midfield. Somehow 32-year-old Fabinho even got a place on his World Cup roster, all to play a total of 71 measly minutes.

Endrick, meanwhile, came into the tournament after an electrifying loan spell at Lyon. The teenager was oozing with confidence, yet Ancelotti did not even bring him on against Morocco when Brazil needed a goal. The striker was also only offered eight minutes in a blowout against Scotland.

Ancelotti increased Endrick’s minutes in the knockout stage, but it was clear any confidence the forward had from his time in France was gone. Perhaps if he had played more minutes or was shown more faith from his manager, he would have scored the golden opportunity he squandered against Norway.

Ancelotti simply cannot usher Brazil back to greatness if he is unwilling to put his full trust in the new generation. The likes of Endrick, Estêvão and Pedro are the keys to the Seleção’s success. They are the support Vinícius Jr, Raphinha and Rodrygo need if the five-time world champions want any hope of adding another star above their crest in the near future.

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