‘Request as a Father’—Neymar’s Dad Makes Plea to Son Following Retirement

Neymar’s father has told his son to “keep playing” after Brazil’s surprise World Cup exit to Norway in the World Cup round of 16.

Neymar made a cameo from the bench, scoring a late consolation goal from the penalty spot as Brazil went out of the tournament with a 2–1 defeat in East Rutherford, N.J.

The defeat appeared to mark the end of the road for Neymar at the international level. The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer (80) and has won the Copa América as well as Olympic gold, but never the World Cup. Neymar left the field in tears at MetLife Stadium, telling reporters: “It is now over.”

“It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here,” he said. Neymar made his international debut in August 2010, in a friendly against the USMNT. Close to 16 years later, he walks away from the same stadium.

The Santos forward has since remained uncharacteristically silent on social media since Brazil's elimination.

Neymar’s Father Makes Emotional Plea

Neymar’s father and agent, Neymar Sr., posted an emotional message set to music on Instagram on Monday.

“Oh, son... What a journey,” Neymar Sr. wrote. “What a beautiful path. Challenging. Often painful, but infinitely blessed. A decision made today does not define your entire story. A dream that hasn't come true yet doesn't mean it's dead.”

Neymar Sr. went on to urge his son to continue playing and “rediscover the joy” of the sport. Neymar has endured a challenging few years as a player, struggling for form and fitness since tearing his ACL back in 2023. He had not played for Brazil in almost three years prior to his surprise inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup roster.

Neymar Sr. continued: “And when I look ahead, I remain just as certain. The best doesn't depend on age or circumstances. I want to make a request to you as a father. Son, keep playing football.

“Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile again on the field. Today you are healthy. God has given you another chance to do what you've always loved. Enjoy football. Don't carry on your shoulders the weight of decisions, criticism, expectations, or the setbacks that life brings.

“Don't be afraid of tomorrow. Live for today. Train. Smile. Play football. Delight people once again. Do what God has placed in your hands since you were a child. And never forget that, even before the world admired you, you were always loved by God.”

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

What’s Next for Neymar?

Neymar’s club future is unclear. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

While Neymar’s international career ends with elimination from his fourth World Cup, his club future is less clear.

Neymar remains under contract with his boyhood club Santos until the end of 2026—a deal he initially signed to boost his chances of making the World Cup. However, whether he will see that deal out remains to be seen.

ESPN Brasil have reported that the Brazilian club will hold talks with the player’s representatives in the coming days to discuss their star player’s future.

The player himself is currently taking some time off in Orlando following the tournament, with no date fixed for him to return to club duties. He has previously been linked with a move to MLS.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC