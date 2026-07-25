‘Mind Your Business’—Neymar Hits Back at Critics of Post-World Cup Controversy

Neymar Jr. emphatically clapped back at the loud criticism he received for participating in a poker tournament this past week, telling his detractors to "mind your own business.”

It didn’t take long for Neymar to once again find himself in a storm upon his return to Brazil after a disappointing 2026 World Cup in North America. The 34-year-old icon participated in the Brazilian poker championship on Tuesday, the same night Santos were in Venezuela to face Universidad Central in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout playoffs.

Santos returned home with a 4–1 win to all but guarantee their place in the round of 16. However, Neymar’s absence from the game and presence at the poker tournament stole the majority of the headlines. Intense criticism fell upon Santos’s talisman, which prompted him to release a video two days later where he made his feelings abundantly clear.

“I was here getting ready for my second training session and I remembered that, during my day off, a lot of people started talking about the fact that I went to play poker,” a visibly angry Neymar said. “I trained in the morning, did not go to the match and then returned to training. I was resting.

“But they keep talking, anyway. I’m getting ready to train. Am I allowed to train or are they going to keep criticizing me for that too? Mind your own business,” Neymar finished, slapping his phone angrily. He also posted pictures on Instagram from his participation in the poker tournament, captioning the post with the phrase: “Life is a joke.”

Neymar returned to training with Santos on Friday, July 17 after taking some time off following Brazil’s World Cup exit—four days prior to his appearance in the poker tournament. He’s since been following an individual training program to help him with conditioning so he can return in peak shape. In fact, it was Santos manager, Cuca, who decided to omit Neymar from the squad that travelled to Venezuela for last Tuesday’s match.

“[Santos] are playing four games in 10 days, what’s the advantage of bringing him here?” Cuca said about Neymar following Tuesday’s match.

“Since he was sidelined for a few days and didn’t have a holiday,” Cuca added. “We decided to let him get even stronger, training hard so he could have a run of games.”

What’s Next For Neymar Jr?

Neymar Jr retired from international soccer. | Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Neymar is back with Santos after announcing his retirement from the Brazil national team. La Seleçao’s all-time leading goalscorer donned the iconic yellow shirt for the final time in the 2–1 round of 16 defeat against Norway at the 2026 World Cup, scoring a late consolation goal from the penalty spot.

The 2026 World Cup became Neymar’s North star ever since he returned to Santos at the start of 2025. With that in the rearview mirror and having already hung up his boots at the international level, Neymar’s future is murky.

The legendary No. 10 did extend his Santos contract for a further six months through the end of the 2026 season, but there’s uncertainty as to what might happen after. Retiring before his 35th birthday, starting a new chapter at a different club or staying at Santos are all potential decisions.

Those questions will be resolved once the season ends. For now, Cuca already confirmed he expects Neymar to be included in the squad as Santos host bottom of the table Chapecoense on Sunday in Brazil’s Serie A, looking to collect three points that helps El Peixe distance themselves further from the relegation places.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC