Nike Ripped Apart for New World Cup Ad Featuring England Snub Cole Palmer

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior headline Nike’s new World Cup ad, but all fans could talk about was Cole Palmer’s inclusion, given that the England international was left off Thomas Tuchel’s 26-player squad.

It seems like with each passing day in the build-up to June 12, there is another commercial campaign or ad generating even more excitement for the biggest World Cup of all time. Combined with newly unveiled shirt numbers, tune-up matches and finalized rosters, the buzz is at an all-time high for this summer’s showpiece event.

Nike joined the festivities on Thursday, releasing a six-minute ad titled “Rip the Script” that featured soccer’s biggest stars, as well as four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott.

It was all going to plan until instincts took over…



Rip The Script pic.twitter.com/la43icZaAu — Nike (@Nike) June 4, 2026

Erling Haaland also made an appearance, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Nico Williams and Palmer ... except the latter will not play at the 2026 World Cup. The Chelsea star, who is showed wearing the No. 20 shirt for England in the ad, was an unexpected omission from Tuchel’s squad.

The snub was so surprising that Nike clearly already had the ad filmed, assuming Palmer would be one of the players representing the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup. But he, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire, will be stuck watching from home.

Social Media Reacts to Palmer’s Bizarre Appearance in Nike Ad

The ad went viral once it launched, and perhaps not for the reason Nike intended. Social media immediately pointed out Palmer’s inclusion and had plenty to say about it.

THE NIKE WORLD CUP ADVERTISING JUST DROPPED😍😍😍



Is Cole Palmer the first ever player to feature in a World Cup advert and not actually get picked for his country?😬 pic.twitter.com/lQsHyOapSN — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 4, 2026

LMFAOO they thought Cole Palmer was going to the World Cup pic.twitter.com/aZnpL0gssH — FwKozy (@FwKozy_) June 4, 2026

Palmer nation….



This is now becoming a humiliation ritual https://t.co/58bzZjZL8w — AC (@TakesofAC) June 4, 2026

The amount of companies that done campaigns with Cole Palmer for the World Cup and aren’t able to use/post the content is mad.



Amongst all the big names him not being called up is probably the biggest shock. — E (@Ellis_) June 4, 2026

Many fans took the opportunity to express their frustrations with Tuchel’s decision to snub Palmer. The German boss has been under fire since he released his controversial squad, with many feeling the talent he left at home will be detrimental to England’s cause in North America this summer.

The Three Lions are one of the pre-tournament favorites after finishing as the runners-up at Euro 2024. England hope to finally claim a major trophy for the first time since 1966, but it will have to do so without some key players.

a whole segment for palmer man tuchel gotta go https://t.co/nG9dooyVZE — L (@Iewdawg) June 4, 2026

Nike have released their ad for The World Cup… 😍



Cole Palmer the England representative… I think he should’ve been on the plane! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3CFswKmHjT — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 4, 2026

Thomas Tuchel what have you done 🥲🥶 https://t.co/PqQ2pcNRl1 — Just Chelsea (@justcfc) June 4, 2026

Other fans hoped Palmer would use the snub to come back next season with a point to prove. The 24-year-old, who struggled with fitness issues in 2025–26, only managed 11 goals and three assists in 40 appearances.

It didn’t help matters that Chelsea were floundering for a large part of the season, going through two permanent managers and plenty of off-the-pitch drama, which included prominent players Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández expressing their frustrations with the club and flirting with potential transfers.

The Blues ultimately finished 10th in the Premier League, failing to qualify for European soccer next season during Xabi Alonso’s debut campaign on the touchline.

Mr Cole palmer… if you ain’t on smoke next season smh https://t.co/dMKeohOJlt — ًًً (@ibzsmo3k) June 4, 2026

Palmer still representing England the motion is MAD.



Pls lock in next season darg 🙏🏾 https://t.co/EaRzjCZgVD pic.twitter.com/q81Rc4Zutr — CarefreeLewisG🇪🇹📸 #YOURWORLDCHAMPIONS (@CarefreeLewisG) June 4, 2026

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