Norway Predicted Lineup vs. England: World Cup Quarterfinal

Norway is preparing for its maiden World Cup quarterfinal, having already lived up to its pre-tournament ‘dark horse’ tag.

Ståle Solbakken’s team downed record five-time winners Brazil last time out, with a contest that was seemingly drifting towards an extended period decided by Norway’s superstar goalscorer Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s late brace was utterly emphatic and while Norway is an impressively cohesive unit with tidy players across the pitch, it certainly wouldn’t have ascended to the heights its reached this summer if it weren’t for its outstanding No. 9.

Haaland and plenty of his teammates now meet an array of familiar faces. The Premier League has been incredibly popular in the Scandinavian country since its inception, and Solbakken’s players, many of whom compete on English shores, will be desperate to score one over teammates and rivals at club level.

Norway Predicted XI vs. England

Solbakken has big decisions to make out wide. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Norway XI!

GK: Ørjan Nyland—The Sevilla goalkeeper hasn’t been statistically outstanding, but he’s made crucial saves at big moments in the knockout stages to help inspire Norway to its first World Cup quarterfinal.

RB: Julian Ryerson—Ryerson recovered from a hamstring issue in time for the triumph over Brazil, and will now take on road-runner Anthony Gordon in Miami. The right back hasn’t yet been particularly influential in the final third.

CB: Kristoffer Ajer—It’s been a little while since Brentford’s Ajer encountered Harry Kane, but he’ll be confident of slowing down England’s formidable forward line, even if he gave away a penalty in the Brazil win.

CB: Torbjørn Heggem—The understated Heggem was unspectacularly solid for Bologna last season, and it’s been more of the same from the 27-year-old alongside Ajer.

LB: David Møller Wolfe—Wolfe has surprisingly offered more attacking thrust than Ryerson, and will know England are weakened at right back.

CM: Sander Berge—The ‘steady Eddie’ at the base of midfield, Berge typically turns to his captain to do much of the ball progressing. His physicality will be useful trying to combat Jude Bellingham.

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CM: Patrick Berg—Berg has worked his way into Solbakken’s strongest midfield and will reprise his role as an all-action No. 8.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—The Arsenal captain is hugely influential, although plenty have grown frustrated with his lack of ruthlessness in the final third. Still, Ødegaard offers so much out of possession and in the build-up phase.

RW: Alexander Sørloth—The imposing Nico O’Reilly is excellent in the air and capable of neutralizing Sørloth’s threat in the air, so it’ll be interesting to see how soon Oscar Bobb will be deployed this time around.

ST: Erling Haaland—62 goals in 54 Norway appearances, and seven goals at his first World Cup. Haaland is a phenomenon, and Americans have quickly warmed to the supreme Viking goalscorer.

LW: Antonio Nusa—Nusa sparkled with a stunning goal against Côte d‘Ivoire but was withdrawn at half-time in the round of 16. He’s uber talented, yet Solbakken has a big decision to make, given that Andreas Schjelderup was brilliant off the bench last time out.

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