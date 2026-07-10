Norway vs. England: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash



The year of 1066 wasn’t merely significant in British history because of the Battle of Hastings. The year marked the end of Viking terror on the British Isles, as King Harold II scored a decisive victory over the potential Norwegian usurper, Harald Hardrada.

Harold’s battered, bruised and ultimately exhausted army subsequently succumbed to the Normans at Hastings, with William the Conqueror’s successful invasion perhaps inspiring WWE’s ’Money in the Bank’ concept.

The last match up this big between England and Norway was at Stamford Bridge... in 1066...



We won that one, but lost to France in the final. 960 years of hurt.. pic.twitter.com/1dbxaP50ux — JamesFennell MBE (@FennellJW) July 6, 2026

Something similar, albeit less gory, could play out at the 2026 World Cup. England and Norway meet in Miami with a semifinal berth at stake, and the French may await the English, should they also bypass either Argentina or Switzerland, in the tournament‘s showpiece event on July 19.

Duels between these two nations have been rather infrequent since their first in 1937, with Norwegian victories over the Three Lions representing some of the most significant in the country’s proud soccer history.

Here’s a complete overview of England and Norway’s head-to-head record.

The Last Time Norway and England Faced Off

A Wayne Rooney penalty decided the most recent meeting. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Saturday’s meeting in the daunting Miami sun is the nations’ first collision since 2014, when the two faced off in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The fixture arrived at a rather low ebb for the Three Lions, who were playing for the first time since enduring an embarrassing group-stage exit at the World Cup in Brazil. Supporters had lost interest in Roy Hodgson’s team, and a record-low attendance of barely 40,000 turned up for England’s 1–0 victory.

Wayne Rooney became England’s fourth-highest goalscorer from a penalty kick, as Hodgson handed debuts to Calum Chambers and Fabian Delph. John Stones started at rightback, and it was Norway’s current goalkeeper, Ørjan Nyland, who Rooney beat from 12 yards to seal victory.

Norway was ranked 53rd at the time, and was completely bereft of the talent it now boasts. A young Joshua King led its line, and esteemed ’Barclaysman’ Morten Gamst Pedersen was perhaps the most notable name on Per-Mathias Høgmo’s roster.

Pedersen was approaching the end of his international career, which lasted a decade and concluded with 17 goals in 83 caps. He played just a few minutes at Wembley.

Norway vs. England at the World Cup

"Your boys took a hell of a beating!" | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

While Saturday’s quarterfinal will be the first World Cup duel between the two nations, they have twice been paired together in the same qualifying group for the tournament.

Norway’s first-ever victory over England is yet to cease in the country’s soccer consciousness, with generations of supporters unlikely to ever forget Bjorge Lillelien’s cry of “Maggie Thatcher, can you hear me?”

Norway finished bottom of its qualifying group, having been thumped 4–0 at Wembley in September 1980. England then took "one hell of a beating" a year on, with a barely professional Norwegian side claiming a 2–1 victory in Oslo. Sports historian Norman Giller wrote that the Three Lions had sunk to an "all-time low", comparing their defeat to the United States’ stunning victory over England at the 1950 World Cup.

Aided by manager Egil Olsen’s obsession with the English game, Norway grew in sophistication when the two nations met in qualifying for USA ’94.

The Scandis hadn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1938, but a 1–1 draw at Wembley offered Olsen’s side hope. In the reverse fixture, Graham Taylor’s decision to switch to a back three backfired massively, as the direct Norwegians eased to a 2–0 victory, eventually topping their qualifying group and flying across the Atlantic that summer.

England Has Dominated Norway Historically

England has won seven of the 12 meetings. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Norway has recorded just two victories over England in 12 meetings, with the Three Lions winning seven of the matches.

England won the first five duels with ease, including a 6–0 victory in the first-ever meeting on May 14, 1937. The year before, Norway had won bronze at the Berlin Olympics.

There was another English beatdown before the start of the Second World War, during which Norway was occupied by the Nazis for a little over five years. Post-war, little changed. England won 4–1 in a 1949 friendly, and it prepared for a home World Cup in 1966 by thrashing Norway 6–1. Jimmy Greaves struck four times that day, with England’s eventual hero that summer, Sir Geoff Hurst, not yet in the picture.

After England’s qualifying humiliations, the two teams played out a pair of goalless stalemates at the start of Norway’s first ’golden generation’. Their first match of the 21st century took place in Oslo before Euro 2012, with Roy Hodgson’s reign beginning with a 1–0 win, thanks to Ashley Young’s early goal.

Norway vs. England Complete Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition Location May 14, 1937 Norway 0–6 England Friendly Norway November 9, 1938 England 4–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom May 18, 1949 Norway 1–4 England Friendly Norway June 29, 1966 Norway 1–6 England Friendly Norway September 10, 1980 England 4–0 Norway World Cup Qualifier United Kingdom September 9, 1981 Norway 2–1 England World Cup Qualifier Norway October 14, 1992 England 1–1 Norway World Cup Qualifier United Kingdom June 2, 1993 Norway 2–0 Norway World Cup Qualifier Norway May 22, 1994 England 0–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom October 11, 1995 Norway 0–0 England Friendly Norway May 26, 2012 Norway 0–1 England Friendly Norway September 3, 2014 England 1–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom

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