‘Not in Disneyland’—Mikel Arteta’s Max Dowman Warning After Costly Red Card

Days after Mikel Arteta was visibly enraged at Max Dowman after the teenager got sent off for the first time in his Arsenal career, the manager has defended his reaction and warned the prodigious winger that “we are not in Disneyland.”

One of the most notable moments of Arsenal’s humiliating midweek Carabao Cup round four elimination at the hands of League Two side Fleetwood Town was the straight red card Dowman received for launching a knee at an opponent following a dangerous tackle that went unpunished.

Perhaps even more noteworthy was Arteta’s reaction. Instead of offering some encouragement to the 16-year-old, the cross-armed Spaniard looked furious when he said a few words to Dowman as the young player left the pitch and headed into the locker room.

Arteta later explained that his words had something to do with what he told Dowman and the rest of the team prior to the match, something that the teenager clearly didn’t keep in mind when he lost his head.

Mikel Arteta Sends Major Warning to Max Dowman

Mikel Arteta didn’t mince words when talking about Max Dowman’s red card. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Many were critical of Arteta’s treatment of Dowman following his red card; however, the Spanish boss was quick to double down.

“I haven’t seen the reaction to my reaction,” Arteta confessed ahead of Arsenal’s marquee weekend clash with Liverpool. “Whether that’s positive or negative. I understand, but you need to understand the context, the relationship I have with him and what we discussed just before we went out.

“If you see the reaction of my mother and father with me sometimes, you’d say ‘I don’t like that reaction,’ but for me it was the best reaction ever, to be able to be who I am. But you want, obviously, the best and most beautiful one. You want to see the reaction of his teammates when they have to play with 10 men?

“That’s the reaction, that’s the level,” Arteta added. “Whether it’s right or wrong, that’s the reaction. And the reaction when I don’t win, you know what it is? I’m p----d off, big time. We need to be ready, this is the environment and the reality.

“Otherwise we are in Disneyland. We are not in Disneyland, we are in the Premier League at this level, and we look after him so much, like you cannot imagine. But at the same time, we are going to demand him like anybody else, because he needs to earn the right to play. Otherwise, the rest of the boys, what are they going to tell me? You need to be fair, that’s all.”

Arteta ‘Disappointed’ Dowman’s Red Card Appeal Was Dismissed

Max Dowman will mis Arsenal’s next three domestic matches. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Although Arteta was furious at Dowman, he also recognized the red card incident was judged harshly and voiced his frustration after Arsenal’s appeal to reduce his three-match suspension was rejected by the English Football Association.

“Very disappointed to be fair,” Arteta said on the FA’s decision. “Especially with the reckless tackles that he received but then his reaction is minimal in relation to the action. And yeah, disappointed it’s not being overturned.

“It is what it is,” the Spaniard boss added. “We have put every argument on the table to make a case for it. Not only the action, obviously, that is so evident when you look it back in slow motion, [but also] the previous action and Max’s action. It’s clear obviously we have a different opinion. And on top of that I think you need to read the context of the player, the age and what happened previously.”

Dowman was lucky to avoid getting seriously injured following the harsh tackle from Harrison Neal that prompted his angry, red card-inducing reaction, with Arteta recognizing “it could’ve been really bad.”

Max Dowman. Youngest in charge. pic.twitter.com/ToBV5rK3XF — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 14, 2026

Still, Arteta reiterated that Dowman must learn how to keep his composure, because his electrifying style of play will continue to be tested by opponents, as was the case when he got sent off a month ago while on international duty with England U-19’s side.

“We need to be able to tell each other the things as they are,” Arteta said. “Because he’s 16 and we have to be very protective of him, but at the same time very straight with him, with what to expect from him towards the team, the individuals and the club.”

Finally, Arteta confirmed there’s no issue between him and Dowman following Tuesday’s red card incident. With the teenager sidelined for the next three Premier League matches, the Champions League bout against Slavia Prague on Nov. 4 is the only game Dowman could potentially feature in before the November international break.