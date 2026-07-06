Nottingham Forest Confirm Appointment of Fifth Manager in Under 12 Months

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Oliver Glasner at their newest manager.

Former manager Vítor Pereira saw his four-month tenure brought to a brutal end in late June, seeing a termination clause triggered just two minutes before it expired. Glasner, who departed Crystal Palace at the end of last season, was soon identified as the desired replacement and a deal has now been sealed.

“I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach,” Glasner told club channels. “From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term.

“That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

“Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football. Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.

“My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season. I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started.”

Nottingham Forest’s Desperate Search for Stability

The outspoken Evangelos Marinakis calls the shots at Forest. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

12 months ago, life looked pretty comfortable for Nottingham Forest. They finished seventh in the Premier League, qualifying for the Conference League but with genuine disappointment at not reaching either the Champions League or Europa League, such was the high level of their performances all season.

In September 2025, that all changed. Then-manager Nuno Espírito Santo clashed with owner Evangelos Marinakis and was swiftly given his marching orders.

Ange Postecoglou, his replacement, lasted just eight games, Sean Dyche got 25 and Pereira’s battle against relegation was afforded just 20 matches as the instability bled on to the pitch.

Glasner now becomes the fifth permanent manager since the start of the 2025–26 season, with Marinakis believing the team will benefit from hiring a natural “winner.”

“In our discussions with Oliver, it was clear that we share the same vision, the same ambition and the same relentless desire to succeed,” Marinakis stated. “He has consistently demonstrated throughout his career that he can build outstanding teams and deliver success against the strongest competition.

“It has always been our goal to establish Nottingham Forest once again among the leading clubs in England and Europe. Our ambition is not simply to compete—our ambition is to win, to challenge for major honors and to create a football club that our supporters can be proud of for many years to come.

“Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play. We believe he is the right person to lead us into this next chapter, and I am delighted to welcome Oliver to the club.”

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